Permits
BETENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Uptown Vapors, 1647 Grant St., issued in June.
Red’s Threads, 5043 Competition Drive, issued in June.
Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express, 3470 Middle Road, issued in June.
ROCK ISLAND
GTI Rock Island Partners LLC, 8221 51st St. W., commercial addition, Hodge Const. Co., $7,295,950.
Jan Mohr, 4533 15th Ave., residential addition, Dan Hanell Construction, $17,000.
Andrew Kasten, 1035 23rd St., residential addition, $6,364.60.
HLG LLC, 4507 24th St., new commercial, Hodge Const. Co., $905,591.
Scott Hancock, 2600 31st St. Court, deck, $2,000.
Kurt Luecke, 7921 9th St. W., deck, JB&D Siding & Window, $38,000.
Linda Overturf, 1915 21st St., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $10,000.
Steve Tady, 1516 28th St., deck, Ark Safe Enterprises, $5,039.
William Brown, 715 17th St., deck, Rasmussen Construction, $9,000.
Quiet Capital LLC, 2204 6th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $21,900.
Augustana College, 1025 30th St., residential remodels, Hodge Construction Co., $48,000.
Future Capital LLC, 432 18th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $16,500.
Cory Mongar, 1530 39th St., residential remodel, TRCS LLC, $2,500.
Johnny Gay, 1228 14th St., deck, $1,314.
Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th St., institutional remodel, T Steele Construction, $50,000.
Office McDonalds, 1813 30th St., commercial remodel, McKee Associates, $501,260.
Office McDonalds, 1813 30th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $9,675.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Charles Dornfeld, 18715 Route 84 N., Cordova, commercial addition, $5,500.
Barry and Cynthia Kahl, 6610 221st St., Port Byron, pole bldg., $5,280.
Jimmie Halley, 4105 193rd St. Port Byron, pole bldg.., $13,200.
Lee Tady, 17217 Cedar Road, East Moline, residential addition, Rasmussen Construction, $21,600.
Bruce and Laura Stout, 18300 Route 84 N., East Moline, residential addition, QC General, $14,775.
Steve Young, 3834 15th St. A., Moline, deck, $3,600.
Dennis Ryckeghem, 6226 21st St. W., Milan, residential addition, Midwest Complete Construction, $35,000.
Paul Schnell, 8405 54th St., Coal Valley, residential addition, Larsen Klauer Builder, $8,500.
Ron Steagall, 9014 Route 150, Coal Valley, residential addition, $3,600.
Mike Bollaert, 10021 104th St., Coal Valley, residential addition, $70,000.
BRR West Burlington, 14426-14506 140th, Taylor Ridge, new commercial, PMI Iowa LLC, $1,911,521.
Harry Favri Trust, 9510 108th St., Taylor Ridge, single-family dwelling, $253,343.50.
Mike Ewing, 707 Wood Park, Andalusia, deck and pool, $6,500.
Kevin Hall, 1200 11th Ave., Andalusia, residential addition, $6,750.
Carol Collins, 9500 108th St., Taylor Ridge, pool, $9,030.
Dan Robacker, 17020 99th Ave., Illinois City, single-faily dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $352,000.
Steve Morehouse, 11122 300 St. W., Illinois City, residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $15,000.
EAST MOLINE
Carbon Cliff United Methodist Church, 106 2nd St., institutional remodel, $12,900.
Rollin and Tamara McAdam, 898 S. 1st Ave., residential remodel, $12,000.
Jason Pena, 3925 1st St., deck, Triton Construction, $4,550.
Ed Renovations LLC, 708 20th Ave., residential addition, $16,800.
Mike Dergo, 3701 Kennedy Drive, residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $14,000.
James Welch Trust, 207 28th Ave., deck, G.T.C. Construction, $4,500.
Tammy Vanhoe Revocable Trust, 1155 20th Ave., deck, Sampson Construction, $38,000.
Karin Kahler, 2051 12th St., deck, $3,360.
David and Sheri Collins, 1338 8th Ave., residential addition, Arcos Construction, $9,600.
ELDRIDGE
Jill Vollbeer, 232 W. Torrey Pines Drive, pool, Oasis Pools, $3,234.
Robert Schumacher, 1071 Muirfield Circle, single-family dwelling, $124,297.80.
Jennifer Klinkenberg, 435 N. 7th St., deck, $4,276.80.
Tobin Brothers Construction, 244 W. Torrey Pines Drive, single-family dwelling, $128,000.40.
MOLINE
3934 16th St., commercial remodel, $170,000.
4616 47th St., residential remodel, $14,400.
2332 18th Ave., A., residential remodel, $1,120.
521 25th Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $72,950.
1131 54th St. A., residential remodel, Wood Home Renovations, $7,000.
1804 17th Ave., residential remodel, $16,000.
901 41st Ave. Drive, sign, Blackhawk Electric Enterprises, $3,335.
3947 41st St. Ave. Drive, sign, Blackhawk Electric Enterprises, $3,370.
3705 25th St., sign, Archetype Sign Makers, $5,000.
4610 Ave. of the Cities, sign, A-1 Sign & Crane, $7,000.
2020 52n Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $6,268.
3815 16th St., sign, Galesburg Sign & Lighting Co., $5,500.
1624 Ave. of the Cities, sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,144.
DAVENPORT
Cingular, 1007 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, QC Construction Services, $72,000.
Jim and Renee Shovlain, 6122 Belle Court, pool, QC Automatic Pools, $40,000.
Habitat for Humanity, 2113 W. Lombard St., single-family dwelling, $88,700.
Rosin Hendrickson, 2315 Carey Ave., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $60,000.
Jim and Lucinda Milam, 704 E. 14th St., residential addition, $6,545.
Future Capital LLC, 2025 W. 6th St., deck, Maintenance Pro Team, $4,500.
Dana Marrocco, 6136 Belle Court, pool, QC Automatic Pools, $30,000.
Eagle’s Wings Inc., 5816 Telegraph Road, commercial addition, CJ Haas Home Construction, $31,500.
Jarrod Haiar, 6103 Marquette St., pool, $4,000.
Mike and Susan Devol, 1928 W. 69th St., pool, $1,600.
Rosalie Doss, 431 Waverly Road, pool, $4,217.45.
Sara Anders, 625 Cedar St. deck, $1,145.45.
Walmart, 5811 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, Space Age Const.-Prestige, $329,000.
Tony and Christine Gillette, 986 S. Vermont Ave., residential addition, Greiner Buildings, $34,800.
Brian and Susan Schmidt, 3914 Ridgewood Ave., residential addition, Ingleby Construction, $25,000.
Nik and Dawn Kerr, 2540 Fulton Ave., deck, $5,000.
Nicholas and Teri Mazwell, 1429 W. Kimberly Road, pool, $5,720.
North High School, 626 W. 53rd St., institutional addition, Valley Construction, $927,786.
Richard and Lynn Koelker, 3837 E. 59th St., pool, $23,000.
Dave Prochaska Construction, 1015 Hidden Oaks Drive, single-family dwelling, $156,900.
Jim and Jacquelyn Leonard, 2128 Farnam St., deck, ACRI, $6,900.
First Midwest Bank, 2801 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Russell Construction, $72,647.
First Midwest Bank, 2801 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Russell Construction, $748,310.
Travis Flatten, 3603 Hobson Ave., residential remodel, TVC Improvements, $5,850.
James V. Golinvaux Trust, 1607 Shamrock Drive, pool, $12,000.
John and Audrey Holland, 415 Kirkwood Blvd., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builers, $24,800.
Patricia Tuthill, 27 Northwest Crossing, deck, Home Improvement Innovations, $3,600.
Shawn and Rebecca Dietz, 4609 Cheyenne Ave., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $12,124.
Vincent and Helen Schueller, 427 W. 14th St., multi-family remodel, $1,500.
Classic Development Co., 1227 Waverly Road, single-family dwelling, All Pro Plumbing, $116,000.
Windmill Hill LLC, 1801 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, $212,000.
Janet and Lisa Fox, 2641 N. Concord St., pool, $1,800.
Paul Saeger, 1015 W. 60th St., pool, $5,490.
David Wagner Sr., 5814 Jebens Ave., deck, ACRI, $9,600.
Richard and Joan Hawkins, 1306 S. Nevada Ave., residential remodel, $25,600.
J.P. Condon Inc., 6101 Lillie Ave., single-family dwelling, $179,630.
Chad Smith, 2501 N. Birchwood Ave., residential addition, Quality Control Restoration, $34,800.
MD Real Estate Investments LLC, 2828 LeClaire St., deck, $1,000.
Joe Luntz, 4731 Belle Ave., residential remodel, $7,000.
Tim Shea, 6123 Belle Court, residential addition, Sampson Builders, $10,000.
Alex Grosse, 4204 Hayes Court, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,051.
Chis and Lisa Heggen, 5520 Greenfield Court, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $11,517.
Dan and Robin Scott, 4904 Main Court, residential remodel, JD Coussens, $25,000.
Lujack Honda, 3707 Harrison St., commercial remodel, General Constructors, $1,155,006.
Marguerite Macek, 1015 Canterbury Court, residential remodel, JD Coussens, $5,000.
Emerson Holdings LLC, 220 Emerson Place, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $123,632.
The Reserve of Davenport LLC, 5705 Brady St., new commercial, Perry Reid Construction, $586,370.
Jacob Lindell and Sherry Parkhurst, 1718 N. Pine St., pool, $4,100.
Ken and Sheryl Himebaugh, 5404 N. Pine St.. residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $23,250.
Laura Wren, 2136 N. Zenith Ave., residential addition, $23,000.
Bag of Holding Co. LLC, 1316 Pershing Ave., deck, $1,775.
Kraft Heinz Food Co., 9401 Granite Way, commercial addition, JP Cullen, $479,077.
Guy and Shannon Morse, 4115 Telegraph Road, single-family dwelling Build To Suit, $169,400.
Lopiez Pizza, 429 E. 3rd St., commercial remodel, Green Star Construction, $75,000.
Susan Kretz-Ramsett and Chris Kretz, 2110 Main St., pool, $10,200.
Advance Homes, 5304 Baraboo Court, single-family dwelling, $246,900.
Pearson Building Pursuits, 1717 E. 58th St., single-family dwelling, $210,000.
Andrew Dennhardt, 6621 Lorton Court, residential addition, Heartland Builders, $55,500.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5755 Brady St., new multi-family dwelling, Perry Reid Construction, $2,915,953.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5715 Brady St., new multi-family dwelling, Perry Reid Construction, $
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5720 Brady St., residential addition, Perry Reid Construction, $110,000.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5725 Brady St., new multi-family dwelling, Perry Reid Construction, $2,915,953.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5730 Brady St., residential addition, Perry Reid Construction, $140,000.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5735 Brady St., new multi-family dwelling, Perry Reid Construction, $2,915,953.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5740 Brady St., new multi-family dwelling, Perry Reid Construction, $140,000.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5745 Brady St., new multi-family dwelling, Perry Reid Construction, $2,915,953.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5750 Brady St., new multi-family dwelling, Perry Reid Construction, $140,000.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5755 Brady St., new multi-family dwelling, Perry Reid Construction, $2,915,953.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5760 Brady St., new multi-family dwelling, Perry Reid Construction, $110,000.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5765 Brady St., new multi-family dwelling, Perry Reid Construction, $2,915,953.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5770 Brady St., new multi-family dwelling, Perry Reid Construction, $110,000.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5775 Brady St., new multi-family dwelling, Perry Reid Construction, $2,915,953.
The Reserve Davenport LLC, 5780 Brady St., residential addition, Perry Reid Construction, $110,000.