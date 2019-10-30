Permits
ROCK ISLAND
Ben Albright, 8311 W. 7th St., residential addition, ACRI, $31,500.
Frank LaShelle, 626 40th St., residential addition, $4,500.
Joe Casillas, 1525 43rd St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $22,116.
Carla Dacon, 842 19th St., residential addition, $20,150.
Hodge Constructon Co., 8909 Highland Court, single-family dwelling, HMV LLC, $300,000.
Lela Taylor, 3704 12th St., residential remodel, $2,000.
David Griffin, 3604 46th Ave., residential remodel, $21,500.
Heritage Wesleyan Church, 4801 44th St., residential addition, $5,000.
Marshall Olson, 3000 45th St., deck, B&W Home Improvement & Construction Co., $6,691.
Justin Gibbs, 8505 18 St. W., residential addition, Iossi Siding & Windows, $3,640.
Lee and Louise Richardson, 1121 19 ½ Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $26,500.
Mary Reincke, 1229 14 ½ St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $25,500.
Bill Nelson, 3311 34th Ave. Court, v remodel, Cherry Tree Companies, $20,000.
Ray Terfler, 3623 34th Ave., residential remodel, Kindred Construction, $16,730.
Chris Davis, 1539 26th St., residential addition, Modern Mill LLC, $5,000.
John Nonnenman, 2600 5th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,990.
ELDRIDGE
Diamond Builders, 104 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $126,079.
Diamond Builders, 106 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $126,079.
Diamond Builders, 147 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $124,179.
Nicole Vatnsdal, 1001 S. 8th St., pool, $14,256.
Erik Suarez, 790 E. Pinehurst Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spas, $13,543.
Todd Wenck, 217 S. Blanches Drive, deck, Backyard Fence & Vinyl, $6,888.
Amanda Wheeler, 311 W. Price St., residential addition, $50,701.
Lee Westendorf, 417 W. Broadmoor Drive, residential remodel, $22,235.
Judy Miller, 890 E. Hickory St., deck, $2,956.
Broke Guys LLC, 308 N. 12th St, new commercial, $30,888.
Portico Homes, 1112 S. 5th St., single-family residence, $136,791.
Kathy Cole-Smithe, 371 W. Harvest St., residential addition, $2,112.
John Schultz, 600 E. LeClaire Road, commercial remodel, Lank Construction, $35,000.
ELDRIDGE BUSINESS LICENSES
Hall of Fame Pizza and Wings, 600 E. LeClaire Road, issued in September.
MOLINE
1405 5th Ave., commercial remodel, $4,800.
506 15th St., commercial remodel, White Roofing Co., $44,073.
1516 6th Ave., deck, Midwest Complete Construction, $3,600.
5152 7th Ave., residential addition, Delveau Construction, $51,000.
2610 16th St., deck, ACRI, $7,200.
3207 15th St. A., residential addition, DJR Maintenance & Remodel, $12,000.
2914 11th Ave. A., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $16,000.
5011 34th Ave. A., residential addition, Christenson Carpentry, $20,934.
906 47th St., pool, Sentry Pool & Chemical Supply, $6,495.
5422 6th Ave., residential remodel, B & W Home Improvement Co., $22,670.
1706 16th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $18,250.
1007 29th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $20,500.
2516 13th St., single-family dwelling, $89,232.
1838 4th St., residential addition, Landeros and Sons Construction, $2,900.
2550 52nd Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,000.
2022 1st St. A., sign, Riverbend Signworks, $3,189.
DAVENPORT
Ann McGlynn, 3009 Grand Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $37,409.
Kathy Allison, 3106 W. High St., residential remodel, Iossi Construction, $24,000.
Mike Brinkschroeder and Heather Keyt, 2215 Davie St., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $10,000.
Wade Jurney Homes, 3325 Covington Drive, single-family dwelling, $83,389.
Wade Jurney Homes, 3326 Covington Drive, single-family dwelling, $101,249.
Wade Jurney Homes, 3329 Covington Drive, single-family dwelling, $88,948.
Wade Jurney Homes, 3332 Covington Drive, single-family dwelling, $107,367.
Wade Jurney Homes, 3335 Covington Drive, single-family dwelling, $101,249.
Wade Jurney Homes, 4325 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $105,367.
Wade Jurney Homes, 4330 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $83,389.
Wade Jurney Homes, 4408 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $88,948.
Wade Jurney Homes, 4414 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $93,341.
Wade Jurney Homes, 4420 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $105,367.
Wade Jurney Homes, 4426 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $101,249.
Wade Jurney Homes, 4431 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $89,045.
Wade Jurney Homes, 4432 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $93,341.
Dory’s Hallmark, 320 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, McCarty Remodeling and Home Improvement, $7,500.
Quiet Capital LLC, 1009 W. 10th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $19,200.
Dale Gibbs, 3508 Eastern Ave., residential remodel, $10,000.
Jeff Dellitt, 2035 Vine St., residential remodel, $15,000.
Kelly Forest and Brandon Kane, 1411 W. 41st St., deck, $1,600.
Mike and Amy Kane, 2027 E. 60th St., pool, QCA Pools, $35,000.
Cobham Mission Systems, 2734 Hickory Grove Road, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $350,337.
Jacko LLC, 5510 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $113,615.
Burger King, 229 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Global Building Contractors LLC, $539,332.
Dave and Kathy Bert, 4105 Fillmore St., residential addition, Vintage Homes, $30,000.
Gary Johnson, 620 N. Pine St., residential addition, Renaissance Restoration, $45,000.
Mike Garlisch, 123 W. 14th St., deck, Sampson Construction, $7,500.
Josefina, Manuel, and Sara Calderon, 2221 Western Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $24,862.
Yolanda Snider, 2207 Grove St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $18,046.
Atrium Finance III LP, 111 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, $290,000.
Brett McKee, 1715 Pacific St., residential addition, $18,351.
Eric Hillyer and Ashley Showers, 3920 Forest Road, residential remodel, $30,000.
Iowa-American Water, 2300 Buffalo Ave., commercial addition, Amerson Commercial concrete, $57,374.
Deborah Gullion, 2528 Farnam St., deck, Beirne Builders, $7,374.
Loni Grothus, 1348 W. Pleasant St., residential remodel, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $18,000.
JBNKB LLC, 5701 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Steve Miller, $68,000.
Oakdale Memorial Cemetery, 2501 Eastern Ave., commercial remodel, Iossi Construction, $121,324.
Joe Hronik, 2913 W. 65th St., residential addition, Hafner Brothers Construction, $37,500.
Peter Plambeck and Eva Durcova, 7620 Wisconsin Ave., residential addition, Century electric, $16,541.
Roger and Tammy Adkins, 3805 Forest Road, pool, $2,080.
River Cities Properties LLC, 6236 W. Kimberly Road, deck, $2,000.
White House Homes, 6416 Lillie Ave., single-family dwelling, $183,555.
Cole and Morgan Felten, 2324 Belle Ave., deck, Urbane designs, $4,000.
City of Davenport, 1412 W. 14th St., residential remodel, Reed Construction, $211,339.
Inverness Manor Condominium Building 3807, 3807 Spring St., deck, Ingleby Construction, $15,000.
Inverness Manor Condominium Building 2019, 2019 E. 38th St. Place, deck, Ingleby Construction, $15,000.
Jacks Home Improvement, 1220 W. 7th St., residential remodel, $2,000.
TR Holdings LC, 302 Brady St., commercial remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $328,000.
Charles and James Hall, 3123 E. Kimberly Road, residential remodel, $9,500.
Kwik Star, 100 W. 65th St., commercial remodel, $33,000.
Tom Heinold, 2435 Tremont Ave., residential addition, $4,500.
Oril Carlisle, 4110 Kelling Court, deck, $3,900.
Sheila Speer, 2231 E. 45th St., residential addition, Speer Development LLC, $88,000.
Kraft Heinz Co., 9401 Granite Way, commercial remodel, JP Cullen, $78,443.
Corey Mack, 606 W. 9th St., deck, $1,000.
Jimmie and Carol Livermoore, 4821 Woodland Ave., residential addition, ABC Garages, $25,670.
Strip Center on Utica LLC, 4750 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Hong Le Construction, $22,500.
Ryan and Kaylee Neipert, 2410 Western Ave., residential remodel, $2,000.
Place of Refuge Ministries, 518 Brown St., institutional remodel, Iossi Construction, $154,000.
White House Homes, 6314 Lillie Ave., single-family dwelling, $194,971.