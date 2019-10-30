{{featured_button_text}}

Permits

ROCK ISLAND

Ben Albright, 8311 W. 7th St., residential addition, ACRI, $31,500.

Frank LaShelle, 626 40th St., residential addition, $4,500.

Joe Casillas, 1525 43rd St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $22,116.

Carla Dacon, 842 19th St., residential addition, $20,150.

Hodge Constructon Co., 8909 Highland Court, single-family dwelling, HMV LLC, $300,000.

Lela Taylor, 3704 12th St., residential remodel, $2,000.

David Griffin, 3604 46th Ave., residential remodel, $21,500.

Heritage Wesleyan Church, 4801 44th St., residential addition, $5,000.

Marshall Olson, 3000 45th St., deck, B&W Home Improvement & Construction Co., $6,691.

Justin Gibbs, 8505 18 St. W., residential addition, Iossi Siding & Windows, $3,640.

Lee and Louise Richardson, 1121 19 ½ Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $26,500.

Mary Reincke, 1229 14 ½ St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $25,500.

Bill Nelson, 3311 34th Ave. Court, v remodel, Cherry Tree Companies, $20,000.

Ray Terfler, 3623 34th Ave., residential remodel, Kindred Construction, $16,730.

Chris Davis, 1539 26th St., residential addition, Modern Mill LLC, $5,000.

John Nonnenman, 2600 5th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,990.

ELDRIDGE

Diamond Builders, 104 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $126,079.

Diamond Builders, 106 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $126,079.

Diamond Builders, 147 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $124,179.

Nicole Vatnsdal, 1001 S. 8th St., pool, $14,256.

Erik Suarez, 790 E. Pinehurst Drive, pool, QCA Pools & Spas, $13,543.

Todd Wenck, 217 S. Blanches Drive, deck, Backyard Fence & Vinyl, $6,888.

Amanda Wheeler, 311 W. Price St., residential addition, $50,701.

Lee Westendorf, 417 W. Broadmoor Drive, residential remodel, $22,235.

Judy Miller, 890 E. Hickory St., deck, $2,956.

Broke Guys LLC, 308 N. 12th St, new commercial, $30,888.

Portico Homes, 1112 S. 5th St., single-family residence, $136,791.

Kathy Cole-Smithe, 371 W. Harvest St., residential addition, $2,112.

John Schultz, 600 E. LeClaire Road, commercial remodel, Lank Construction, $35,000.

ELDRIDGE BUSINESS LICENSES  

Hall of Fame Pizza and Wings, 600 E. LeClaire Road, issued in September.

MOLINE

1405  5th Ave., commercial remodel, $4,800.

506  15th St., commercial remodel, White Roofing Co., $44,073.

1516  6th Ave., deck, Midwest Complete Construction, $3,600.

5152  7th Ave., residential addition, Delveau Construction, $51,000.

2610 16th St., deck, ACRI, $7,200.

3207  15th St. A., residential addition, DJR Maintenance & Remodel, $12,000.

2914  11th Ave. A.,  residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $16,000.

5011  34th Ave. A., residential addition, Christenson Carpentry, $20,934.

906  47th St., pool, Sentry Pool & Chemical Supply, $6,495.

5422  6th Ave., residential remodel, B & W Home Improvement Co., $22,670.

1706  16th Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $18,250.

1007  29th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $20,500.

2516  13th St., single-family dwelling, $89,232.

1838  4th St., residential addition, Landeros and Sons Construction, $2,900.

2550  52nd Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,000.

2022  1st St. A., sign, Riverbend Signworks, $3,189.

DAVENPORT

Ann McGlynn, 3009 Grand Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $37,409.

Kathy Allison, 3106 W. High St., residential remodel, Iossi Construction, $24,000.

Mike Brinkschroeder and Heather Keyt, 2215 Davie St., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $10,000.

Wade Jurney Homes, 3325 Covington Drive, single-family dwelling, $83,389.

Wade Jurney Homes, 3326 Covington Drive, single-family dwelling, $101,249.

Wade Jurney Homes, 3329 Covington Drive, single-family dwelling, $88,948.

Wade Jurney Homes, 3332 Covington Drive, single-family dwelling, $107,367.

Wade Jurney Homes, 3335 Covington Drive, single-family dwelling, $101,249.

Wade Jurney Homes, 4325 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $105,367.

Wade Jurney Homes, 4330 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $83,389.

Wade Jurney Homes, 4408 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $88,948.

Wade Jurney Homes, 4414 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $93,341.

Wade Jurney Homes, 4420 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $105,367.

Wade Jurney Homes, 4426 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $101,249.

Wade Jurney Homes, 4431 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $89,045.

Wade Jurney Homes, 4432 N. Michigan Ave., single-family dwelling, $93,341.

Dory’s Hallmark, 320 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, McCarty Remodeling and Home Improvement, $7,500.

Quiet Capital LLC, 1009 W. 10th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $19,200.

Dale Gibbs, 3508 Eastern Ave., residential remodel, $10,000.

Jeff Dellitt, 2035 Vine St., residential remodel, $15,000.

Kelly Forest and Brandon Kane, 1411 W. 41st St., deck, $1,600.

Mike and Amy Kane, 2027 E. 60th St., pool, QCA Pools, $35,000.

Cobham Mission Systems, 2734 Hickory Grove Road, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $350,337.

Jacko LLC, 5510 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $113,615.

Burger King, 229 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Global Building Contractors LLC, $539,332.

Dave and Kathy Bert, 4105 Fillmore St., residential addition, Vintage Homes, $30,000.

Gary Johnson, 620 N. Pine St., residential addition, Renaissance Restoration, $45,000.

Mike Garlisch, 123 W. 14th St., deck, Sampson Construction, $7,500.

Josefina, Manuel, and Sara Calderon, 2221 Western Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $24,862.

Yolanda Snider, 2207 Grove St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $18,046.

Atrium Finance III LP, 111 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, $290,000.

Brett McKee, 1715 Pacific St., residential addition, $18,351.

Eric Hillyer and Ashley Showers, 3920 Forest Road, residential remodel, $30,000.

Iowa-American Water, 2300 Buffalo Ave., commercial addition, Amerson Commercial concrete, $57,374.

Deborah Gullion, 2528 Farnam St., deck, Beirne Builders, $7,374.

Loni Grothus, 1348 W. Pleasant St., residential remodel, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $18,000.

JBNKB LLC, 5701 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Steve Miller, $68,000.

Oakdale Memorial Cemetery, 2501 Eastern Ave., commercial remodel, Iossi Construction, $121,324.

Joe Hronik, 2913 W. 65th St., residential addition, Hafner Brothers Construction, $37,500.

Peter Plambeck and Eva Durcova, 7620 Wisconsin Ave., residential addition, Century electric, $16,541.

Roger and Tammy Adkins, 3805 Forest Road, pool, $2,080.

River Cities Properties LLC, 6236 W. Kimberly Road, deck, $2,000.

White House Homes, 6416 Lillie Ave., single-family dwelling, $183,555.

Cole and Morgan Felten, 2324 Belle Ave., deck, Urbane designs, $4,000.

City of Davenport, 1412 W. 14th St., residential remodel, Reed Construction, $211,339.

Inverness Manor Condominium Building 3807, 3807 Spring St., deck, Ingleby Construction, $15,000.

Inverness Manor Condominium Building 2019, 2019 E. 38th St. Place, deck, Ingleby Construction, $15,000.

Jacks Home Improvement, 1220 W. 7th St., residential remodel, $2,000.

TR Holdings LC, 302 Brady St., commercial remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $328,000.

Charles and James Hall, 3123 E. Kimberly Road, residential remodel, $9,500.

Kwik Star, 100 W. 65th St., commercial remodel, $33,000.

Tom Heinold, 2435 Tremont Ave., residential addition, $4,500.

Oril Carlisle, 4110 Kelling Court, deck, $3,900.

Sheila Speer, 2231 E. 45th St., residential addition, Speer Development LLC, $88,000.

Kraft Heinz Co., 9401 Granite Way, commercial remodel, JP Cullen, $78,443.

Corey Mack, 606 W. 9th St., deck, $1,000.

Jimmie and Carol Livermoore, 4821 Woodland Ave., residential addition, ABC Garages, $25,670.

Strip Center on Utica LLC, 4750 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Hong Le Construction, $22,500.

Ryan and Kaylee Neipert, 2410 Western Ave., residential remodel, $2,000.

Place of Refuge Ministries, 518 Brown St., institutional remodel, Iossi Construction, $154,000.

White House Homes, 6314 Lillie Ave., single-family dwelling, $194,971.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0