DAILY RECORD

Permits
ROCK ISLAND
Tom Phillis, 2418 22 ½ Ave., deck, Franklin First Const., $8,020.
Matt Stern, 55 Hawthorne Rd., residential addition, Rymak Const. Group, $83,370.
Darrell Buckrop, 9425 12 St. W., residential addition, Advanced Const. & Improvement Co., $21,000.
Lee and Rosaland Curtis, 1312 102nd Ave. W., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $14,000.
Paige Pascoe, 2934 38th St., residential remodel, $3,000.
Richard Hall, 1815 40th St., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $18,482.
Trinity Medical Center, 2701 17th St., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $127,537.
City of Rock Island, 1435 15th Ave., residential remodel, Pillar Const., $209,105.
Angel Granvil, 924 10th St., residential remodel, Vogue Marketing, $15,000.
Sheila Parker, 610 12th Ave., residential addition, Iossi Const., $8,887.
Mark Mathews, 820 22nd St., residential addition, Mathews Enterprises, $5,000.
Tim Carlin, 2916 27th St., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $2,280.
Augustana College, 1025 30th St., institutional remodel, Bush Const., $1,888,440.
Spencer Brooks, 3301 31st Ave., residential remodel, Feldco Factory Direct, $3,275.
Eric Roelens, 754 23rd St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $18,303.
John Vize, 325 42nd Ave., residential addition, Harold Crummy, $7,000.
South Rock Island Township Hall, 935 29th Ave., institutional remodel, Dust-Ry, $19,000.
HHS Realty Corp., 2820 Blackhawk Rd., sign, River City Sign Co., $13,856.
DAVENPORT (BUSINESS LICENSES)
Tobacco King, 321 W. Kimberly, issued in May.
Zeigeist Piercing & Jewelry, 4750 Utica Ridge Rd., issued in May.
Hope’s Bridal Boutique, 930 E. River Dr., issued in May.
Custom Computing Services, 6230 Brady St., issued in May.
Boot Barn, 4231 Elmore Ave., issued in May.