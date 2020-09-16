DAILY RECORD

Permits
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, commercial remodel, $94,264.
Bruce Sharp, 9505 234th St. N., Port Byron, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $15,640.
Seth and Julie Brown, 11101 277th St., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, GSA Construction, $500,000.
Alan Black, 603 ½ Main St., Hillsdale, new commercial, $455,527.
Richard Vermeulen, 7121 221 St. N., Port Byron, residential additions, Larsen Klauer Builders, $24,600.
Kevin and Angie Krol, 4216 172nd St. N., East Moline, residential addition, $14,400.
Denni Bockenstedt, 18200 Rt. 84 N., East Moline, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $20,522.
Justin and Kelly Rader, 2901 106th Ave. W., Milan, pole bldg.., Cleary Building Corp., $34,000.
Tim Miller, 7202 100th Ave., Coal Valley, residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $4,600.
Ron Bjustrom, 6814 106th Ave., Milan, residential remodel, Erdman Construction, $52,500.
Donnie and James Dunn, 11908 1st St. W., Milan, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $12,000.
Susan Mower, 11100 31st St., Milan, pool, Sentry Pool, $38,000.
Elizabeth Dean, 16328 Rt. 67, Milan, pole bldg., Greiner Buildings, $24,000.
Scott Gisel, 11719 1st St., Milan, residential addition, $5,760.
FNMA, 303 7th St. W., Andalusia, residential remodel and addition, $40,766.
Darren Woeber, 422 2nd St. W., Andalusia, residential addition, $2,520.
Mike Robinson, 300 4th Ave. E., Andalusia, residential addition, King Enterprises, $6,375.
SILVIS
Joe and Tina Janusz, 610 3rd Ave., pool, Pleasure Pools and Spas, $4,000.
208 14th St., deck, $7,000.
Ian and Rita Freeborn, 617 8th St., deck, $3,000.
Mike Duncombe, 1610 6th Ave., residential addition, $2,500.
Gary Hodge, 3412 14th St., residential remodel, $21,000.
Dave and Christine Ciasto, 1109 11th St., residential addition, $28,000.
James McGehee, 1040 1st Ave., multi-family remodel, Woods Construction, $300,000.
Jennifer Ethridge, 1905 12th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $5,600.
Weber Auto Group, 101 1st Ave., signs, Truss Plus, $31,000.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Gunchie’s Bar and Grill, 2905 Telegraph Road, issued in Aug.
T-Mobile, 4030 E. 53rd St., issued in Aug.
Blingz, 320 W. Kimberly Road, issued in Aug.
Essentials Vape and Smoke Shop, 307 E. Locust St., issued in Aug.
Super Saver Liquor, 1610 Rockingham Road, issued in Aug.
Triad Kids Campus, 5330 Carey Ave, issued in Aug.
Allied Barber Supply, 1513 N. Harrison St., issued in Aug.
The Mound, 1029 Mound St., issued in Aug.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
HP Fuels, 975 Spruce Hills Drive, issued in Aug.
Experimax, 910 Middle Road, issued in Aug.
YAE Society, 3545 Middle Road, issued in Aug.
ELDRIDGE BUSINESS LICENSES
None issued in June.
