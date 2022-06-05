DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Alex Grosso III, 4204 Hayes Court, residential remodel, Rebath of Illinois, $41,868.
Bob Arth, 5822 Heather Ave., residential remodel, Rebath of Illinois, $19,621.
Richard Dippel, 111 Colony Dr., residential remodel, Paramount Contracting, $50,000.
Corrin Spiegel, 1510 Shamrock Dr., deck, $4,000.
Kristin Huggins, 2019 W. Hayes St., residential addition, McCartney Improvement, $25,000.
Humility of Mary Shelter, 1016 W. 5th St., institutional addition, Iowa Solar, $20,000.
Donna Fascher, 2212 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $5,453.
Judy Poffenbarger, 7007 N. Pine St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $9,995.
Allen Harris, 2602 LeClaire St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $11,036.
Darren Scott, 1035 N. Stark St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $9,533.
Parkview Investments, 4624 Progress Dr., commercial remodel, Hodge Const., $37,277.
Rene Sanchez, 1330 Washington St., residential remodel, $40,000.
Gregg Querin, 315 S. Fairmount St., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $28,707.
Garner Independent LP, 1531 W. 53rd St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $9,644.
Rita Nagle, 1504 W. 44th Court, pool, QCA Pools, $60,000.
M3 Companies LLC, 112 W. 3rd St., residential remodel, R3 Const., $91,000.
Jeanette Kivlin, 1028 W. 60th St., deck, Superior Enterprise LLC, $10,000.
Everything Nice LLC, 2235 W. 45th St., residential remodel, $23,500.
Birchwood South LLC, 5260 Lakeview Pkwy., new commercial, Russell Const., $1,235,000.
Ryan Kopf, 2646 Dubuque St., residential addition, Iowa Solar, $4,000.
Kris Bisby, 5304 Ricker Hill Rd., residential addition, $10,500.
Amy Everetts, 9 W. Colorado Court, residential remodel, Rebath of Illinois, $36,609.
Susan Roelle, 2039 Grand Ave., pool, $10,500.
Alecia Sears, 620 Colony Dr., deck, Lovewell Fence, $13,650.
ROCK ISLAND
MCC Iowa LLC, 2619 9th St., commercial addition, Double S Masonry & carpentry, $33,750.
Brice Boemecke, 2525 29th Ave., residential addition, $34,000.
R.I. Housing Authority, 111 20th St., institutional remodel, Russell Const., $735,236.
Darla Hagberg, 918 45th St., residential addition, Victory Const. & Basement Waterproofing, $1,000.
Althea Redd, 1001 14th Ave., residential remodel, Reed Const., $18,040.
Michel and Diane Clark, 920 7th St., deck, Burrage Roofing Const. & Restoration, $8,300.
Ricardo Cantu, 1617 13th Ave., residential remodel, $1,500.
Elaine Graves, 3904 5th St., residential remodel, $8,500.
Jayson Johnson, 1308 39th St., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $3,235.
Spyglass Development LLC, 3009 18th Ave., commercial remodel, IMC Const., $18,000.
Bernie Moseley, 2401 29 ½ St., residential remodel, $13,000.
Phyllis George, 930 17th St., deck, Iossi Const., $12,620.
Trinity Medical Center, 2701 17th St., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $438,828.
Everett Williams, 7809 10th St. W., residential addition, $10,262.50.
James Wollenburg, 3412 21st St., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $14,475.
Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., sign, Signs Now, $5,000
Gunchies R.I., 2107 4th Ave., sign, Big E Properties, $1,287.
Gibson Living Trust, 4704 44th St., sign, Lillicrap, $3,015.
SCOTT COUNTY
Brandon Powell, 27125 Allens Grove Road, Donahue, residential addition, $38,556.
Merlin Arensdorff, 302 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, residential addition, $6,270.
Earl Holden, 50 Park Ave., Eldridge, residential addition, $3,264.
Tom Santilli, 337 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, deck, $4,860.
Ken Moss, 27134 208th Ave., Eldridge, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $4,080.
Mike Widner, 82 Park View Drive, Eldridge, residential addition, $14,076.
Jeff Lein, 14 Timberline Drive, Blue Grass, residential addition, $4,860.
Gerald Brooks, 11795 82nd Ave., Blue Grass, pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldr., $6,500.
Brian Holst, 11794 82nd Ave., Blue Grass, residential addition, $7,728.
Austin and Jessica Williams, 2859 220th St., Stockton, residential addition, Rabe Hardware, $39,000.
Dan Itken, 826 N. 4th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Superior Sheds, $10,000.
Jason McManus, 36 Country Club Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, McManus Development, $24,840.
Rod and Kim Collier, 214 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $198,720.
James Jones, 301 S. 5th St., LeClaire, residential addition, New Leaf Landscapes, $4,000.
Steve Mattioli, 6090 S. Cody Rd., LeClaire, residential addition, Iowa Solar, $18,800.
Carly Saeugling, 22524 Great River Rd., LeClaire, residential addition, $27,782.
Encore Homes, 418 E. Emerald Ct., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $150,061.
Don and Jessica Rhodes, 402 S. Pioneer Dr., Long Grove, residential addition, Energy Consultants Group, $23,011.
Chris Owens, 401 E. Amethyst Ct., Long Grove, deck, Lovewell Fence & Deck, $3,630.
Ryan Weber, 904 S. 1st St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Core Designs, $538,922.
Mike Lubben, 317 W. Ives St., Long Grove, residential addition, ARW Const., $40,800.
Eric Clark, 18200 247th Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, QC General, $12,240.
Jon Sponsler, 19339 251st Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, Applestone Homes, $26,520.
Kyle Condon, 250 Manor Dr., Riverdale, residential addition, Behncke Const., $10,000.
Kyle Condon, 250 Manor Dr., Riverdale, residential remodel, $20,115.
Heather Wren, 1131 Fenno Dr., Riverdale, deck, Taylor Improvements, $8,310.
Oetzmann Builders, 20566 Brady St., Davenport, residential addition, $1,500.
Mike Oechsner, 29199 170th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, O’Brian Const., $5,100.