DAILY RECORD

SILVIS
Clint Dyckhoff, 308 8th St., residential remodel, $3,200.
Loma Linda Apts., 1801 10th Ave. A Ct., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $275,000.
ROCK ISLAND
Tom Ayers, 2713 32nd Ave. Ct., residential addition, Lovewell Fencing, $30,590.00.
Dave Griffen, 3604 36th Ave., residential addition, $83,000.
Maria Perez, 1043 4th Ave., residential addition, $7,000.
Daryl Wells, 1312 8th Ave., residential addition, $5,400.
St. James Lutheran Church, 3145 31st Ave., institutional addition, $2,000.
PMA Properties LLC, 925 8th Ave., residential remodel, JW Summy Contracing Corp., $2,000.
RY Holdings LLC, 1119 38th St., residential addition, 10X Const., $22,000.
Steve Raney, 529 31st St., residential addition, Crider Home Improvement, $10,000.
Dennis Riccio, 2811 8 1/2 Ave., residential addition, Burrage Roofing Const. & Restoration, $4,500.
Premier Rentals LLC, 2705 25th Ave., residential addition, ACE Renovations, $10,500.
Della Perkins, 1918 11th St., residential remodel, $9,300.
Gail and Hazel Moore, 1100 11th Ave., residential remodel, Burrage Roofing Const. & Restoration, $1,000.
Brian Webster, 7800 Turkey Hollow Rd., commercial remodel, Hodge Const. Co., $108,589.
Habitat For Humanity, 2502 32nd St., residential remodel, Premium Wholesale Bldg. Products, $8,000.
Tarah Sipes, 1543 40th St., residential remodel, Emergent Renovations, $9,800.
Atomic Coffee Bar, 4010 Blackhawk Rd., sign, Acme Sign Co., $11,250.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing, 22614 RT 84 N Cordova, commercial addition, Adolfson & Peterson, $5,959,166.
Seth and Julie Brown, 11101 277th St. N., Port, Byron, pool, $22,680.
Al Oakland, 23420 96th Ave. N., Port Byron, residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Bldrs., $40,000.
Mitchell Binkley, 22619 57th Ave., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Draft Solutions, $705,000.
Sarah Hornbuckle, 3415 207th St., Port, Byron, commercial addition, $37,500.
Bradle Koberstein, 3420 85th Ave. W., Milan, pool, $7,500.
Pam Rinell, 9410 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $3,100.
Metro Air Authority, 2200-2430 69th St., Moline, commercial addition, WCP Financials, $109,500.