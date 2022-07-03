DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Mike Clark, 4022 Kathleen Way, residential addition, Bettendorf Kitchen & Bath, $42,500.
Brandon Norris, 2312 Oklahoma Ave., residential addition, $30,000.
Cornhusker Project Davenport LLC, 2955 E. 53rd St., commercial aremodel, Knoebel Const., $2,261.821.
Northwest Bank & Trust Co., 100 E. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, QC Const. Services, $85,000.
Northwest Bank & Trust Co., 100 E. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, QC Const. Services, $91,000.
Karl Gollan, 2517 Oklahoma Ave., deck, $1,500.
Rachel Brown, 2324 E. High St., deck, ACRI, $22,000.
Sandra Young-Sheppard, 3521 W. Columbia Ave., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $17,763.
David Dempsey, 3206 Schuetzen Lane, residential remodel, Clouds, Inc., $38,000.
Alcie Cornett Giacalone Family Trust, 2942 Harrison St., residential addition, D&K Products., $32,738.
Mike Sager, 3711 N. Elmwood Ave., residential addition, D&K Products, $16,196.
Sherri Jabanoski Revocable Trust, 1607 Irish Woods Circle, residential addition, D&K Products, $26,500.
William Fite, 4810 Willow Circle, residential remodel, $11,900.
Quad City Bank & Trust, 4500 N. Brady St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $1,221,820.
Brett Dreessen, 315 N. Vermont Ave., single-family dwelling, $137,175.
Denzel Thornburg, 6317 W. River Dr., pool, $18,000.
Matt Cross, 2203 Eastern Ave., residential remodel, QC General, $8,711.
Dan Hasenmiller, 8 Hidden Valley Circle, pool, $9,233.90.
Levi Ritchie, 2023 Pershing Ave., residential remodel, $12,000.
Jayne Baker, 1621 Shady Glen Dr., residential addition, $3,800.
Daeron LLC, 2725 E. 18th St., residential addition, Juan Pizano, $20,000.
Matthew Daniels Revocable Trust, 1652 Celtic Court, residential remodel, Link Const., $25,487.
Kehley Bitzas, 1022 W. 13th St., deck, $4,200.
Pigeon Creek Properties LLC, 7310 Oak St., residential addition, $13,300.
Windmill Hill LC, 2720 W. Locust St., commercial remodel, $51,296.
William Brandel LLC, 3602 Harrison St., residential addition, Solar Integrators, $154,500.
Kaleb Evans, 4621 Willow Wood Court, deck, $12,500.
Mike Fix, 2030 N. Elsie Ave., deck, $2,000.
Maccabee Ventures LLC, 3035 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Coil Const., $1,975,000.
Kohl’s Department Stores Inc., 3910 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, William Randolph, $236,000.
Kossi Edem Liassidji, 1305 Meadowview Ln., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $33,489.
Christina Shovar, 1203 N. Thornwood Ave., residential addition, $50,733.
Terri Peterson, 1624 Westport Dr., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $16,364.
Lugene Tallerico, 1630 W. 51st St., pool, $8,000.
First Financial Group LLC, 3806 W. 15th St. Court, deck, Sampson Builders, $7,428.
Elias Capdevila, 2719 Carriage Hill Dr., pool, $7,500.
Sigrid Zaehringer, 30 Hilcrest Ave., deck, Lovewell Fence, $7,100.
Ruth Laabs-Wilcox Trust, 2501 Grand Ave., residential remodel, $2,300.
Habitat For Humanity Quad Cities, 813 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $141,000.
Juan Bolanos, 1903 W. 2nd St., residential remodel, $20,778.
Sam Russell, 222 Fernwood Ave., residential remodel, Russell Const., $20,000.
Betty Frank, 2514 Fulton Ave., residential remodel, Russell Const., $90,000.
Zach Howell, 4720 Main St., deck, $4,100.
Richard McInnis, 4927 W. Locust St., residential addition, $18,500.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1040 Olde Brdandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1050 Olde Brdandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Applestone Homes, 7 Woodview Way, single-family dwelling, $660,000.
Keith Johnson, 3231 Davenport Ave., residential addition, Red Box Design, $33,000.
C&L Plaza, 3717 N. Birchwood Ave., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $293,000.
Mike Nunn, 15609 Oregon Ave., pool, $6,000.
Bob Stansberry, 222 S. Birchwood Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $36,153.
Revive Holdings LLC, 5374 Eastern Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $15,970.
Karen J. Guest Revocable Trust, 129 Ridgewood Ave., residential addition, $10,000.
Marlene Colbert, 3938 Hillandale Rd., deck, $3,000.
Jerry Keel, 1606 Emerald Dr., deck, $1,800.
John Scott III, 718 N. Howell St., deck, $2,500.
Rick Braasch, 4559 Sheridan St., deck, $3,274.24.
Sheffield Square Homeowner Assoc., 2413 W. 54th St., residential addition, Hong Le Const., $95,000.
Clark Oltman, 4040 W. Garfield St., deck, $12,000.
Craig Canfield, 723 Brown St., deck, $20,000.
Charles Hodson III, 3012 Telegreaph Rd., deck, Durham Remodeling, $5,600.
James Hall, 2312 E. 29th St., pool, $2,000.
Sharon Hofeldt, 2848 Fillmore Lane, deck, $5,700.
Geifman Food Stores, 7441 Vine St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $610,000.
PLMP Properties LLC, 1718 Farnam, residential remodel, Evolution Home Repairs, $48,150.
Robert Laster, 6710 Silver Creek Dr., pool, $18,472.
Federal National Mortgage Assoc., 2027 N. Michigan Ave., residential remodel, Multi Serve Inc., $43,519.
Alec Epkes, 3801 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential remodel, $30,000.
Richard Chapman III, 3543 W. 31st St., residential addition, Skyline Solard, $38,817.
Robert House Jr., 2345 McKinley Ave., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $14,390.
Robin Schilling Revocable Trust, 1598 Olde Brandy Lane, deck, $4,000.
Kevin Bvergthold, 2711 Davenport Ave., residential addition, $14,000.
Doug Berg, 1343 W. 13th St., deck, $5,450.
John Jardins, 4902 W. Locust St., residential addition, Iossi Const., $45,298.