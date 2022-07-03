DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAVENPORT

Mike Clark, 4022 Kathleen Way, residential addition, Bettendorf Kitchen & Bath, $42,500.

Brandon Norris, 2312 Oklahoma Ave., residential addition, $30,000.

Cornhusker Project Davenport LLC, 2955 E. 53rd St., commercial aremodel, Knoebel Const., $2,261.821.

Northwest Bank & Trust Co., 100 E. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, QC Const. Services, $85,000.

Northwest Bank & Trust Co., 100 E. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, QC Const. Services, $91,000.

Karl Gollan, 2517 Oklahoma Ave., deck, $1,500.

Rachel Brown, 2324 E. High St., deck, ACRI, $22,000.

Sandra Young-Sheppard, 3521 W. Columbia Ave., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $17,763.

David Dempsey, 3206 Schuetzen Lane, residential remodel, Clouds, Inc., $38,000.

Alcie Cornett Giacalone Family Trust, 2942 Harrison St., residential addition, D&K Products., $32,738.

Mike Sager, 3711 N. Elmwood Ave., residential addition, D&K Products, $16,196.

Sherri Jabanoski Revocable Trust, 1607 Irish Woods Circle, residential addition, D&K Products, $26,500.

William Fite, 4810 Willow Circle, residential remodel, $11,900.

Quad City Bank & Trust, 4500 N. Brady St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $1,221,820.

Brett Dreessen, 315 N. Vermont Ave., single-family dwelling, $137,175.

Denzel Thornburg, 6317 W. River Dr., pool, $18,000.

Matt Cross, 2203 Eastern Ave., residential remodel, QC General, $8,711.

Dan Hasenmiller, 8 Hidden Valley Circle, pool, $9,233.90.

Levi Ritchie, 2023 Pershing Ave., residential remodel, $12,000.

Jayne Baker, 1621 Shady Glen Dr., residential addition, $3,800.

Daeron LLC, 2725 E. 18th St., residential addition, Juan Pizano, $20,000.

Matthew Daniels Revocable Trust, 1652 Celtic Court, residential remodel, Link Const., $25,487.

Kehley Bitzas, 1022 W. 13th St., deck, $4,200.

Pigeon Creek Properties LLC, 7310 Oak St., residential addition, $13,300.

Windmill Hill LC, 2720 W. Locust St., commercial remodel, $51,296.

William Brandel LLC, 3602 Harrison St., residential addition, Solar Integrators, $154,500.

Kaleb Evans, 4621 Willow Wood Court, deck, $12,500.

Mike Fix, 2030 N. Elsie Ave., deck, $2,000.

Maccabee Ventures LLC, 3035 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Coil Const., $1,975,000.

Kohl’s Department Stores Inc., 3910 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, William Randolph, $236,000.

Kossi Edem Liassidji, 1305 Meadowview Ln., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $33,489.

Christina Shovar, 1203 N. Thornwood Ave., residential addition, $50,733.

Terri Peterson, 1624 Westport Dr., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $16,364.

Lugene Tallerico, 1630 W. 51st St., pool, $8,000.

First Financial Group LLC, 3806 W. 15th St. Court, deck, Sampson Builders, $7,428.

Elias Capdevila, 2719 Carriage Hill Dr., pool, $7,500.

Sigrid Zaehringer, 30 Hilcrest Ave., deck, Lovewell Fence, $7,100.

Ruth Laabs-Wilcox Trust, 2501 Grand Ave., residential remodel, $2,300.

Habitat For Humanity Quad Cities, 813 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $141,000.

Juan Bolanos, 1903 W. 2nd St., residential remodel, $20,778.

Sam Russell, 222 Fernwood Ave., residential remodel, Russell Const., $20,000.

Betty Frank, 2514 Fulton Ave., residential remodel, Russell Const., $90,000.

Zach Howell, 4720 Main St., deck, $4,100.

Richard McInnis, 4927 W. Locust St., residential addition, $18,500.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1040 Olde Brdandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $162,200.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1050 Olde Brdandy Lane, single-family dwelling, $162,200.

Applestone Homes, 7 Woodview Way, single-family dwelling, $660,000.

Keith Johnson, 3231 Davenport Ave., residential addition, Red Box Design, $33,000.

C&L Plaza, 3717 N. Birchwood Ave., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $293,000.

Mike Nunn, 15609 Oregon Ave., pool, $6,000.

Bob Stansberry, 222 S. Birchwood Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $36,153.

Revive Holdings LLC, 5374 Eastern Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $15,970.

Karen J. Guest Revocable Trust, 129 Ridgewood Ave., residential addition, $10,000.

Marlene Colbert, 3938 Hillandale Rd., deck, $3,000.

Jerry Keel, 1606 Emerald Dr., deck, $1,800.

John Scott III, 718 N. Howell St., deck, $2,500.

Rick Braasch, 4559 Sheridan St., deck, $3,274.24.

Sheffield Square Homeowner Assoc., 2413 W. 54th St., residential addition, Hong Le Const., $95,000.

Clark Oltman, 4040 W. Garfield St., deck, $12,000.

Craig Canfield, 723 Brown St., deck, $20,000.

Charles Hodson III, 3012 Telegreaph Rd., deck, Durham Remodeling, $5,600.

James Hall, 2312 E. 29th St., pool, $2,000.

Sharon Hofeldt, 2848 Fillmore Lane, deck, $5,700.

Geifman Food Stores, 7441 Vine St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $610,000.

PLMP Properties LLC, 1718 Farnam, residential remodel, Evolution Home Repairs, $48,150.

Robert Laster, 6710 Silver Creek Dr., pool, $18,472.

Federal National Mortgage Assoc., 2027 N. Michigan Ave., residential remodel, Multi Serve Inc., $43,519.

Alec Epkes, 3801 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential remodel, $30,000.

Richard Chapman III, 3543 W. 31st St., residential addition, Skyline Solard, $38,817.

Robert House Jr., 2345 McKinley Ave., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $14,390.

Robin Schilling Revocable Trust, 1598 Olde Brandy Lane, deck, $4,000.

Kevin Bvergthold, 2711 Davenport Ave., residential addition, $14,000.

Doug Berg, 1343 W. 13th St., deck, $5,450.

John Jardins, 4902 W. Locust St., residential addition, Iossi Const., $45,298.

