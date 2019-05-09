Permits
BETTENDORF
1715 Davenshire Drive, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $15,300.
3619 Deer Springs Drive, residential addition, JMC Remodeling, $52,736.
5177 Remington Road, residential addition, D&K Home products, $10,300.
5592 Joshua St.,, residential addition, D&K Home Products, $11,600.
4881 Norfolk Drive, residential addition, Clark Design & Development, $38,500.
309 Crestline Drive, residential addition, White Oak Building and Remodeling, $50,000.
1729 State St., commercial remodel, Conceptual Designs, $10,000.
2423 Central Ave., residential remodel, ACE Renovations, $16,000.
882 Middle Road, commercial remodel, Big Dog Construction, $5,700.
Lisa Martin, 5532 Pigeon Creek Road, residential remodel, $9,500.
6278 Cardinal Road, residential remodel, D&K Home Products, $5,350.
Ed and Charlene Merritt, 5214 Heatherstone Court, residential remodel, $16,600.
875 Middle Road, commercial remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $6,500.
2535 Maplecrest Road, residential remodel, Treiber Construction, $138,520.
912 Middle Road, commercial remodel, Big Dog Construction, $48,000.
Geoff Trembley, 4323 Stone Haven Drive, residential remodel, $44,000.
2979 Victoria St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $37,185.
910 Middle Road, commercial remodel, Big Dog Construction, $28,000.
7529 State St., commercial remodel, Terrell Landscape LLC, $15,000.
3665 Eastwood Court, residential remodel, Suburban Construction, $5,360.
Matt Ven Horst, 1975 Kings Drive, residential addition, $3,800.
4005 Aspen Hills Drive, deck, Creative Decks & Fence, $12,800.
5392 Hugo Road, deck, QC General, $9,800.
Wayne Donahoe, 5545 Clemons Road, deck, $1,650.
1930 Arrowline Court, deck, AHHE Coatings LLC, $3,230.
Li Fu Ting, 5725 Star View Drive, deck, $4,800.
3215 48th Ave., deck, Steven Miller, $24,000.
4663 Crow Creek Court, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $7,560.
Jeff Boeh, 4129 Thunder Ridge Road, deck, $7,500.
4575 Ashworth Court, deck, AHHE Coatings LLC, $8,000.
4675 Mason Run, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $2,600.
3144 Hartford Drive, deck, Backyard Vinyl Co., $5,950.
5909 Star View Drive, deck, Lovewell Fencing, $11,080.
4824 Norwood Drive, deck, JBL Painting & Hand Man, $5,200.
Walt Jeffrey, 3920 Greenbrier Drive, $1,250.
5921 Star View Drive, deck, Lovewell fencing, $14,200.
4280 Winston Pl., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $29,490.
Shabby to Chic LLC, 3623 Moencks Road, new commercial, $375,000.
4902 Maggie Way, single-family dwelling, McNamara Construction, $470,000.
5786 Danielle Drive, single-family dwelling, Towne & Country Manor Dev., $200,000.
4405 W. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $162,605.
4823 Lauren Lane, single-family dwelling, McNamara Construction, $420,000.
4450 Wyndham Drive, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $436,500.
4534 Wyndham Drive, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $436,500.
4411 W. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $157,447.
4417 W. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $157,447.
7041 Alvie Lane, single-family dwelling,, Knutsen Builder, $270,000.
4892 55th Ave., single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Grp., $420,000.
4423 W. Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $162,605.
4954 Maggie Way, single-family dwelling, McNamara Construction, $587,500.
4806 Lauren Lane, single-family dwelling, McNamara Construction, $525,000.
4674 Stone Bridge Lane, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $502,793.
5564 Contour Way, single-family dwelling, McCoy Homes QC, $325,000.
4664 55th Ave., single-family dwelling, Core Designs LLC, $243,719.
3612 Lake View Court, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $394,914.
4711 Woodland Court, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $896,041.
4344 W. Kingston Circle, single-family dwelling, Advance Homes, $296,250.
4694 Mason Run, single-family dwelling, Brown Fine Home Building, $259,800.
Shabby to Chic LLC, 5965 Dukes Drive, commercial addition, $1,550.
5023 Competition Drive, sign, Mediaquest Sign Co., $1,465.
3510 Belmont Road, sign, LaCross Sign Co., $124,210.
6910 Middle Road, sign, Nagle Signs, $103,300.
1001 Utica Ridge Pl., sign, Nagle Signs, $109,876.
3470 Middle Road, sign, Acme Sign Co., $59,925.
5055 Competition Drive, sign, Riverbend Signworks, $10,446.
3890 State St., sign, Big River Sign Co., $6,000.
5027 Competition Drive, sign, Mediaquest Sign Co., $4,895.
2420 18th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $3,000.
2420 18th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $1,500.
3441 Devils Glen Road, sign, Kinzenbaw Construction, $1,000.
2400 Spruce Hills Drive, sign, Galesburg Sign & Lighting,
4680 Silver Spur Road, pool, $7,900.
Colin Deppe, 1428 29th St., $3,677.
5723 Judge Road, pool, Bpi Devel. Grp., $52,000.
Lisa Tressel, 5532 Pigeon Creek Road, $35,000.
ELDRIDGE
Anderson Design & Development, 2319 E. LeClaire Road, single-family dwelling, $235,494.60.
Portico Homes LLC, 800 S. 10th St., single-family dwelling, $140,698.80.
Diamond Builders, 120 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $139,484.
Anderson Group Construction, 440 E. Franklin, multi-family dwelling, $570,655.80.
Anderson Group Construction, 101 W. Pinehurst Drive, single-family dwelling, $113,151.
Anderson Group Construction, 105 W. Pinehurst Drive, single-family dwelling, $113,151.
Diamond Builders, 149 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $133,940.40.
Tobin Brothers Construction, 2601 E. Blackhawk Trail, single-family dwelling, $178,998.60.
Diamond Builders, 140 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $138,705.60.
Janice Green, 358 Country Club Court, residential addition, Diamond Bldrs., $8,553.60.
Paul Strief, 1007 W. Hickory Court, residential addition, 2nd Generation Garages, $2,851.20.
MOLINE
3734 39th St. Court, pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $31,500.
3930 44th Ave. Drive, commercial remodel, Climate Pros LLC, $147,725.
2000 52nd Ave., commercial remodel, Valley Construction, $500,000.
4323 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, QC Const. Service, $15,500.
4325 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, QC Const. Service, $15,500.
1100 36th Ave., commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $143,751.
1806 15th St. Pl., new commercial, Midwest Complete Construction, $122,000.
720 43rd St., deck, Blaze Restoration, $24,000.
3106 15th St. A., deck, QC General, $19,000.
2205 36th St., deck, $1,440.
428 43rd St., deck, Maintenance Pro Team, $1,500.
2609 47th St., deck, Inside Changes, $5,000.
2920 11th Ave. A, deck, Midwest Complete Construction, $2,500.
3427 52nd St. Court, deck, Fowler Bldg. LLC, $15,000.
3415 15th St., residential addition, $7,360.
1412 13th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $15,828.
5340 6th Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $13,097.
2753 11th Ave. C., residential remodel, $2,400.
1314 12th Ave., residential remodel, $4,400.
Habitat for Humanity-QC, 211 4th Ave., residential remodel, $13,000.
1507 36th Ave., residential remodel, $6,000.
4600 16th St., commercial remodel, Pastor & Sons, $491,200.
4437 Ave. of the Cities, sign, Fast Signs, $2,000.
ROCK ISLAND
Augustana College, 761 34th St., institutional addition, Hodge Construction, $2,058,700.
Robert Owens, 2629 14th Ave., residential addition, $42,800.
TDNT Corp., 4018 14th Ave., residential addition, Midwest Complete Construction, $8,000.
Rajesh Alla, 6 Timberline Court, residential addition, Hodge Construction, $112,292.
Gary Petersen, 36 Chippiannock Place, single-family dwelling, Hodge Construction, $385,554.
Joanne Soyke, 2023 17th St., residential addition, $18,000.
Future Capital LLC, 526 21st St., residential remodel, $25,900.
First Financial Group, 1035 17th Ave., residential remodel, $12,270.
Danielle Demeyer, 2714 5 ½ Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $150,000.
Jackson Square LLC, 321 24th St., residential remodel, Cederoth Home & Business Solutions, $6,800.
Warehouse Properties LLC, 1722 2nd Ave., residential remodel, Christopher Construction, $5,000.
William Hickman, 718 13th St., deck, $2,362.
Century Woods LLC, 1320 4th St., residential remodel, American Preservation Builders LLC, $10,358,39.
Heather Ridge Investment LLC, 9500 14th St. W., American Preservation Builders LLC, $6,192,418.
Allyson Beserra, 1522 9th St., residential addition, $10,000.
Mary Hufford, 1431 32nd St., residential remodel, $4,950.
Nicole Lam, 1709-11 2nd Ave., residential remodel, Hodge Construction, $404,379.
LRC Real Estate, 4015 6th Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $3,072.
Hy-Vee, 2810 18th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $19,200.
SCOTT COUNTY
Robert Schroeder, 13 Cait Drive, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $156,056.
White House Homes, 115 Park View Drive, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $142,899.
Edwards Construction, 15 Cait Drive, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $146,541.
Starmark Custom Homes, 347 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $146,760.
Forest View LLC, 4 Welcome Center Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $148,059.
Pat Haffarnan, 19151 247th Ave., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, Tom Faulhaber, $237,515.
HF Enterprises, 15576 110th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Wick Bldgs., $48,000.
Y48 Properties, 13817 110th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Wick Bldgs., $43,200.
Four Seasons Holdings, 17811 244th Ave., Pleasant Valley, residential addition, $37,500.
Four Seasons Holdings, 17813 244th Ave., Pleasant Valley, residential addition, $40,000.
Four Seasons Holdings, 17815 244th Ave., Pleasant Valley, residential addition, $40,000.
Four Seasons Holdings, 17817 244th Ave., Pleasant Valley, residential addition, $37,500.
Mike Wheller, 18890 315th St., deck, Bluff Country Construction, $19,200.
Starmark Custom Homes, 330 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, residential remodel, $16,500.
Brad Bishop, 14 Joan Rose Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $10,725.
Steve Daxon, 19490 258th Ave., Bettendorf, residential remodel, $10,200.
Ben Ernst, 21419 277th Ave., LeClaire, residential remodel, $19,072.
Steve and Deb Weindruch, 18420 Deerhill Road, Pleasant Valley, residential remodel, McCartney Improvement, $2,950.
Jon Gries, 27985 210th Ave., Long Grove, deck, $2,880.
Mike Oelrich, 17 Country Cub Court, LeClaire, deck, Lovewell Fence, $2,250.
Val Ryan, 28270 219th St., LeClaire, deck, B & W Construction, $2,520.
Wendell Rockholz, 7 Rainbow Court, deck, $3,360.
Rich Cunningham, 15646 90th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, K & M Construction, $42,600.
Eric and Shawna Burrow, 10877 190th St., Davenport, residential addition, $48,000.
SILVIS
Miller Holdings, 2301 2nd Ave. N., new commercial, Morton Buildings, $500,000.
RP Lumber Co., 1301 1st Ave., new commercial, JC Willoughby Construction, $79,000.
Woods Construction, 901 17th Ave., single-family dwelling, $280,000.
Gary Hodge, 1232 33rd Ave. Circle, single-family dwelling, $232,116.
Gyan and Sarita Ray, 931 17th Ave, deck, Red Box Design, $3,000.
John and Theresa Sacco, 814 26th Ave. Court, pool, Sentry Pool, $27,988.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Major Collision Auto Body, 434 Devils Glen Road, issued in April.
Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics, 2300 53rd Ave., issued in April.
The Good Feet Store, 880 Middle Road, issued in April.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
Designs of Class, 2654 W. Central Park, issued in April.
Open Box Shop, 114 Warren, issued in April.
Catherine’s & Paul’s, 4839 Utica Ridge Road, issued in April.
American Freight Furniture, 1010 E. Kimberly Road, issued in April.