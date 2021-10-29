 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY RECORD
0 Comments
topical

DAILY RECORD

  • 0

Permits

DAVENPORT

Macerich North Park Mall LLC, 4073 Northwest Blvd., commercial remodel, $800,000.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1150 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,200.

James Baker, 4533 Harrison St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Bath, $2,800.

Brian Thompson, 1622 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Bath,$2,000.

Charles Cahill, 2325 Boies Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar,$25,990.

Manuel Calderon, 2221 Western Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $49,611.

McDonald’s Corp., 2110 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Stratus Unlimited, $35,000.

Chad Dresing, 3 Woodview Way, pool, All Around Town Outdoor Services, $73,500.

Schmit Investment Properties, 1019 Mound St., commercial remodel, Precision Builders, $106,313.

Mary La Rose, 1226 N. Division St., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $12,550.

Palmer College Foundation, 1001 Brady St., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $994,910.

Louie Goldsmith, 6504 Lillie Ave., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $15,924.

City of Davenport, 209 S. Gaines St., commercial remodel, Tricon Const., $2,016,000.

Trinity Parish, 1103 Main, institutional remodel, $16,300.

Alex Escorcia, 3812 Johnson Ave., residential remodel, $10,100.

Daeron LLC, 3044 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential remodel, $15,000.

Gary Lamaack, 7020 Cedar St., residential remodel, $17,000.

Gema Garcia, 1319 Myrtle St., residential remodel, $10,000.

Kuo Ho Yang, 3420 Fairhaven Rd., deck, Thomas Const., $6,000.

Tony Peet, 2733 Elm St., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $44,330.

Genesis Health System, 3200 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $41,650.

JKB Capital LLC, 5229 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, $21,300.

USA Regrowth Fund LLC, 4018 N Elsie Ave., multi-family remodel, $3,600.

QC Homes, 5416 N. Linwood Ave., residential remodel, $7,500.

Juan Hernandez, 2715 Tremont Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Bath, $3,000.

Jeremy Devol, 1816 W. Pleasant St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Bath, $2,100.

Brian Danner, 1 Hidden Valley Circle, pool, $5,000.

Brad Miller, 1708 Westport Dr., pool, $5,500.

Ben Sytvaert, 4505 Spring St., residential addition, Lights Quality Built, $60,000.

Advance Homes, 5326 Baraboo Court, single-family dwelling, $169,350.

Advance Homes, 5328 Baraboo Court, single-family dwelling, $169,350.

Heatherton Cooperative, 3240 Heatherton Dr., multi-family remodel, $7,000.

Dustin Godman, 326 W. 63rd St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $11,025.

Mark and Morgan Green, 248 W. 29th St., residential remodel, $11,000.

Kurt Miller, 5308 Hillandale Rd., pool, $6,999.

MTJB LLC, 4114 N. Brady St., commercial addition, Wick Building Systems, $67,000.

Genventures Inc., 1351 W. Central Park Ave., institutional remodel, Bush Const., $498,355.

Eric Ludtke, 5422 N. Linwood Ave., residential remodel, $8,600.

Cheryl Darell, 1402 N. Pioneer St., residential addition, $21,889.

Jeremy McCollom-Albrecht, 5719 Marquette St., residential addition, $6,300.

Caprealty 14-Village LLC, 902 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $51,400.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: ISU student calls for answers in Jelani Day case

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News