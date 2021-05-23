 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

Permits

DAVENPORT

Palmer College Foundation, 1000 Brady St., institutional remodel, Estes Const., $8,536,077.

QC1 Inc., 1010 Research Prkwy., new commercial, Build To Suit, $2,526,700.

Genesis Health System, 1227 E. Rusholme St., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $185,004.

Tony Corsiglia, 5941 Stephen Circle, residential addition, Steven Miller, $31,600.

WJH LLC, 1642 Westport Dr., deck, Wade Jurney Homes, $2,500.

Jan Wayne Peterman Revocable Trust, 4325 W. Kimberly Rd., deck, Silvercreek Const., $6,500.

Nancy Gruehagen, 6420 Madison St., deck, Lovewell Fence, $7,200.

Bob Hinckley, 3406 N. Pine St., residential addition, $35,653.

Utica Crossing LLC, 4842 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $350,000.

W3 LLC, 1460 W. 3rd St., commercial remodel, $8,000.

Todd Eucke, 1803 E. 61st St., pool, $44,900.

Brandon and Jessica Krusey, 2613 E. 50th St., pool, $9,000.

Dayton Hudson Corp., 5225 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, Mle Merchandising & Sign Solutions, $39,270.

Etco Properties, 3940 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $1,988,000.

N. Brady Real Estate LLC, 6027 Brady St., commercial addition, Bush Const., $45,000.

Assumption High School, 620 W. Central Park Ave., institutional addition, Bush Const., $1,568,000.

Jon Cornish, 2040 Cromwell Circle, residential addition, Vintage Homes, $49,000.

Chris Kingma, 6331 Gabrielle Way, deck, Sampson Const., $30,000.

Sandra Sutton, 1323 W. High St., pool, $4,200.

Wagenecht-Benti Trust, 22 Highland Court, deck, JMC Remodeling, $30,000.

Snider Storage Corp., 6533 W. Kimberly Rd., new commercial, Kalona Post & Frame, $107,339.

Nathan Byrd, 1401 N. Utah Ave., residential addition, Morton Bldgs., $102,000.

Core Designs, 4924 Emeis View Court, single-family dwelling, $237,292.

Hollie Lantz-Gushanas, 1547 W. High St., pool, $6,450.

Midwest Homebuyers LLC, 204 Pershing Court, residential remodel, $28,500.

Bryan Byrd, 1203 W. Locust, pool, $3,400.

Tom Swanson, 2736 E. 18th St., residential remodel, $15,400.

TGS LLC, 321 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, $3,500.

Hoenig Living Trust, 2634 E. 57th Court, residential addition, D&K Products, $16,834.

Scott King, 960 N. Thornwood Ave., deck, KK Const. & Rentals, $6,800.

Dave Hinds, 4903 Hamilton Dr., pool, $11,480.

Callison Investment Co., 8502 Northwest Blvd., residential addition, Point Bldrs., $636,552.

Indy Richards, 3331 Hobson Ave., deck, Iossi Const., $7,743.

