Permits

MOLINE

2701 69th Ave. Court, commercial remodel, Hartwood Builders LLC, $85,000.

500 John Deere Road, commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $679,241.

3601 36th St., deck, Wood Home Renovations, $9,686.

BM Bagby Inc., 3431 72nd St. Court, single-family dwelling, $285,000.

421 27th Ave., residential remodel, QC General, $16,000.

1170 33rd St. Court, residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $77,000.

Hazelwood Homes, 4208 33rd Ave., single-family dwelling, $224,000.

3930 16th St., commercial remodel, Retail Construction Services, $69,125.

4601 16th St., sign, Dubuque Sign Co., $6,000.

