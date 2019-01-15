Permits
MOLINE
2701 69th Ave. Court, commercial remodel, Hartwood Builders LLC, $85,000.
500 John Deere Road, commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $679,241.
3601 36th St., deck, Wood Home Renovations, $9,686.
BM Bagby Inc., 3431 72nd St. Court, single-family dwelling, $285,000.
421 27th Ave., residential remodel, QC General, $16,000.
1170 33rd St. Court, residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $77,000.
Hazelwood Homes, 4208 33rd Ave., single-family dwelling, $224,000.
3930 16th St., commercial remodel, Retail Construction Services, $69,125.
4601 16th St., sign, Dubuque Sign Co., $6,000.