DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Tykishia Griffith, 1314 W 14th St., residential remodel, Terrell Const., $48,380.
Contrarian Holdings LLC, 5310 N. Division St., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $64,500.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1410 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $152,200.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1350 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $152,200.
Cecilio Vieyra-Cortes, 1029 W. Locust St., deck, Clark Design and Devel., $20,000.
Cal Bolkema, 5805 Wisconsin Ave., residential addition, GREN Solar, $54,000.
Cal Bolkema, 5705 Wisconsin Ave., residential addition, GREN Solar, $54,000.
Andy Warrington, 615 E. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, $11,900.
First Financial Group LC, 1926 Myrtle St., deck, Jakat Const., $1,500.
Liz Williams, 5914 Oak Brook Rd., pool, $8,524.93.
Nathan Byrd, 1401 N. Utah Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $60,081.
4704 W. 12th St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $45,078.
Chow Wilson, 5408 N. Division St., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $3,600.
Lucas Harmon, 1307 Busch Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $27,153.
Adrian Carrillo, 903 W. 3rd St., commercial remodel, $395,000.
The Masonic Center Corp., 813 Veterans Memorial Prkwy., institutional addition, Greiner Bldgs., $46,000.
B & V Partners LLC, 1125 Iowa St., residential remodel, $7,900.
Larry Gant, 4816 Fairhaven Ct., residential addition, JD Coussens, $42,500.
April Lane 3208 Rockingham Rd., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $10,746.
Tony Phong Le, 2121 W. 54th St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $7,680.
Lindsay Weston, 1236 W. 34th St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $10,429,
Nancy Morgan, 628 Waverly Rd., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $10,000.
Deb Hodges, 3423 Washington St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $7,201.
Robert Griesenbeck, 2523 E. 46th St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $6,240.
Amanda Weizel, 1101 E. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $7,533.
Mike Metzger, 1716 E. Rusholme St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $16,800.
Mravinac Revocable Trust DTD, residential remodel, Vintage Homes, $45,000.
Clark St LLC, 2617 N. Clark St., deck, $15,000.
1600 JDR LLC, 5345 Belle Ave., residential remodel, $5,000.
Roger Adams, 2125 N. Ohio Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $14,000.
Kathy Jensen, 1516 Mississippi Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $12,909.
Tim Huey, 2017 E. 13th St., residential remodel, $23,500.
Larry Endresen, 1909 E. 50th Ct., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $24,000.
Josh Misiag, 4000 Thomas Pointe Rd., deck, Sampson Bldrs., $17,500.
Craig Cooper, 6517 Jebens Ave., residential remodel, $6,000.
ELDRIDGE
Kent Lage Const., 1112 Cypress Point Ct., single-family dwelling, $142,335.60.
Jennifer Welsh, 796 E Hickory St., pool, Pleasure Pools & Spa, $4,659.60.
Bill Bruce Holdings, 900 E. Franklin St, commercial addition, $15,000.
Maximum Storage, 3214 S. 16th Ave, new commercial, $1,120,000.