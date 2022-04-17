 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT

Tykishia Griffith, 1314 W 14th St., residential remodel, Terrell Const., $48,380.

Contrarian Holdings LLC, 5310 N. Division St., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $64,500.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1410 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $152,200.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1350 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $152,200.

Cecilio Vieyra-Cortes, 1029 W. Locust St., deck, Clark Design and Devel., $20,000.

Cal Bolkema, 5805 Wisconsin Ave., residential addition, GREN Solar, $54,000.

Cal Bolkema, 5705 Wisconsin Ave., residential addition, GREN Solar, $54,000.

Andy Warrington, 615 E. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, $11,900.

First Financial Group LC, 1926 Myrtle St., deck, Jakat Const., $1,500.

Liz Williams, 5914 Oak Brook Rd., pool, $8,524.93.

Nathan Byrd, 1401 N. Utah Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $60,081.

4704 W. 12th St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $45,078.

Chow Wilson, 5408 N. Division St., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $3,600.

Lucas Harmon, 1307 Busch Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $27,153.

Adrian Carrillo, 903 W. 3rd St., commercial remodel, $395,000.

The Masonic Center Corp., 813 Veterans Memorial Prkwy., institutional addition, Greiner Bldgs., $46,000.

B & V Partners LLC, 1125 Iowa St., residential remodel, $7,900.

Larry Gant, 4816 Fairhaven Ct., residential addition, JD Coussens, $42,500.

April Lane 3208 Rockingham Rd., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $10,746.

Tony Phong Le, 2121 W. 54th St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $7,680.

Lindsay Weston, 1236 W. 34th St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $10,429,

Nancy Morgan, 628 Waverly Rd., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $10,000.

Deb Hodges, 3423 Washington St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $7,201.

Robert Griesenbeck, 2523 E. 46th St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $6,240.

Amanda Weizel, 1101 E. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $7,533.

Mike Metzger, 1716 E. Rusholme St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $16,800.

Mravinac Revocable Trust DTD, residential remodel, Vintage Homes, $45,000.

Clark St LLC, 2617 N. Clark St., deck, $15,000.

1600 JDR LLC, 5345 Belle Ave., residential remodel, $5,000.

Roger Adams, 2125 N. Ohio Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $14,000.

Kathy Jensen, 1516 Mississippi Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $12,909.

Tim Huey, 2017 E. 13th St., residential remodel, $23,500.

Larry Endresen, 1909 E. 50th Ct., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $24,000.

Josh Misiag, 4000 Thomas Pointe Rd., deck, Sampson Bldrs., $17,500.

Craig Cooper, 6517 Jebens Ave., residential remodel, $6,000.

ELDRIDGE

Kent Lage Const., 1112 Cypress Point Ct., single-family dwelling, $142,335.60.

Jennifer Welsh, 796 E Hickory St., pool, Pleasure Pools & Spa, $4,659.60.

Bill Bruce Holdings, 900 E. Franklin St, commercial addition, $15,000.

Maximum Storage, 3214 S. 16th Ave, new commercial, $1,120,000.

