 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY RECORD
0 Comments
topical

DAILY RECORD

  • 0

Permits

ELDRIDGE

Jake Cawiezell, 822 W. Iowa St., deck, $2,712.

Colton Johnson, 951 W. Davies Court, residential addition, $16,262.

Clint and Michelle Crawford, 816 s. 9th Ave., residential addition, $1,597.

Diamond Builders, 118 Muhs Circle, residential addition, $6,969.

Sheri Grunder, 505 S. 2nd Place, residential addition, $1,848.

Lisa Klaus, 322 W. Heather Glen Dr., residential addition, $3,960.

James Timmerman, 213 Golfview Dr., deck, $10,000.

American Electric, 1140 E Price St., commercial addition, $12,000.

SILVIS

Dan and Carrie Toland, 2019 13th St., residential addition, Matt Werner Construction, $24,500.

Todd and Melinda Sandoval, 1516 12th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $8,000.

J&K Properties, 2319 13th ST., single-family selling, J & T Rental, $200,000.

J&K Properties, 2321 13th ST., single-family selling, J & T Rental, $200,000.

BUSINESS LICENSES

Bettendorf — Tresses N Tones Hair Studio.

Platinum Hair Studio, 2500 18th St., issued in May.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News