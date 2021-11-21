 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
Permits

DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1031 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $211,600.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1121 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $211,600.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1060 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $211,600.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1011 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $211,600.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1007 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $211,600.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1250 Olde Brandy Ln., residential remodel, $18,200.

City of Davenport, 209 S. Gaines St., institutional remodel, Swanson Const., $1,118,210.

WTC Investments, 2819 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $66,875.

Davenport Community School Dist., 1716 Kenwood Ave., institutional remodel, Reeds Const., $84,000.

Kerr Enterprises LLC, 400 Main St., commercial remodel, Alliance Contracting, $175,000.

Harry Pells, 6401 Utica Ridge Rd., deck, Sampson Const., $18,000.

Cathy Cartee, 4833 W. Locust, single-family dwelling, $177,000.

Dennis Gilkison, 3517 N. Pine St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $9,022.

Micah Seifert, 3618 Pacific St., pool, $2,500.

Steve Rohlf, 4218 Washington St., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $12,960.

Michall Castle, 2406 W. 29th St., residential remodel, Custom Remodeling by Dean Taylor, $33,226.

Susan Sherman, 1314 N. Division St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $30,792.

Genesis Health Care System, 1227 Rusholme St., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $4,454,937.

Tom Holtam, 2743 Belle Ave., residential addition, Wilson Residential Const. Services, $74,000.

Josh Henry, 1527 W. Garfield St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $34,168.75.

RRS Investments LP, 4610 Utica Ridge Rd., new commercial, Point Builders, $1,093,309.

Heatherton Cooperative, 3240 Heatherton Dr., deck, Highline Enterprises, $17,000.

Property Group LLC, 1528 Westport Dr., residential remodel, $12,000.

Property Group LLC, 1544 Westport Dr., residential remodel, $12,000.

Property Group LLC, 1512 Westport Dr., residential remodel, $12,000.

Property Group LLC, 1520 Westport Dr., residential remodel, $12,000.

Property Group LLC, 1538 Westport Dr., residential remodel, $12,000.

