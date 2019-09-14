Permits
ROCK ISLAND
Steve Hawkins, 3036 37th Ave., residential addition, Red Oak Builders, $26,950.
Kim Mitchell, 2350 11th St., residential addition, $7,000.
Quiet Capital LLC, 1612, residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $15,000.
Future Capital LLC, 713 13th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $19,500.
Future Capital LLC, 713 13th St., residential addition, $2,400.
Tim Baugh, 8012 8 1/2 St. W., residential remodel, $10,800.
Damien Bostick, 568 22nd Ave., residential addition, $7,400.
Miguel Campos, 639 17th St., residential addition and remodel, Midwest Complete construction, $336,000.
Andy Love, 2815 44th St., residential addition, QC General, $15,000.
619 25th Ave. LLC, 619 25th Ave., residential addition, $5,757.
Future Capital LLC, 1004 15th St., residential addition, Maintenance Pro Team, $28,000.
Future Capital LLC, 2716 9th St., residential addition, Maintenance Pro Team, $26,000
Christina Sasfy, 926 21st Ave., deck, Vogue Marketing, $14,700.
Future Capital LLC, 4515 8th Ave., residential addition, Maintenance Pro Team, $32,500.
Bob Depuy, 3510 37th Ave., residential remodel, Carpenter Dan, $8,400.
Kurt Davis, 34 Woodley Road, deck, $13,000.
Nickolas Fischer, 1558 42nd St., residential additions, C&C Construction, $13,800.
Josephine Kopp, 1822 30th St., deck, $1,000.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., 2013 39th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $21,500.
Willie and Odelia Cotton, 1727 86th Ave. W., deck, $2,000.
Kishanna Butler, 829 12th Ave., deck, Terrell Construction, $5,750.
Tim Knanishu, 3933 31st Ave., deck, Kore Construction, $22,210.
West Wind Corners LLC, 2808-2810 35th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $25,500.
USF Holland Inc., 8401 51st St. W., commercial remodel, DF Chase Inc., $1,500,000.
EDL Properties LLC, 4200 46th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $4,600.
Hy-Vee, 2810 18th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $19,200.
SILVIS
Jerry and Kris Kruger, 1601 14th St., residential addition, $17,000.
Jerry and Kris Kruger, 1601 14th St., residential remodel, $30,000.
Mani Elder, 602 12th St., deck, Sunshine Fence & Deck, $9,000.
Devlin Levetzow, 1001 28th Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $4,095.
Stephanie Brandt, 409 2nd Ave. C, residential addition, KJD Concrete, $18,000.
Gary Hodge Inc., 3359 Hunter Drive, single-family dwelling, $260,500.
Bill Strickland IV, 817 1st Ave., commercial remodel, Kustom Home Improvement.
BETTENDORF
4580 Aspen Hills Circle, residential addition, Custom Remodeling, $33,000.
5151 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $15,000.
James Hughes, 615 Trails End Road, residential remodel, $19,200.
2207 Falcon Ave., residential remodel, Imc Construction Ltd, $15,000.
5575 Idaho Drive, residential remodel, Heartland Builders, $39,500.
5185 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $447,603.
3900 Elm St., residential remodel, Tulsa Property Services, $115,000.
5123 Middle Road, residential remodel, Twin Shores Management Co., $79,208.
Bradley Plett, 6395 Crow Valley Drive, $4,300.
James Hughes, 4615 Trails End Road, deck, $7,800.
4696 Crow Creek Court, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $8,825.
3542 Cedarview Court, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $4,360.
1839 Anderson Court, deck, Fence & Deck, $5,200.
Kirk Denison, 3020 Oakview Lane, deck, $3,100.
5695 18th St., deck, New Image, $6,000.
3018 Greenbrier Drive, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $24,603.
5529 Pigeon Creek Road, single-family dwelling, HL Construction LLC, $447,000.
4345 53rd Ave., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $557,365.66.
4655 Lake Side Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $381,723.
4232 Murifield Court, single-family dwelling Advance Homes, $293,000.
7162 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $500,000.
7204 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $500,000.
6546 Cardinal Road, single-family dwelling, Applestone Homes, $455,000.
6987 Alvie Lane, single-family dwelling, Prochaska Construction, $300,000.
5606 Willmeyer Drive, single-family dwelling, Portico Homes, $396,225.
David VanDerBleek, 5667 Willmeyer Drive, single-family dwelling, $249,400.
6928 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, Silverthorn Development Group, $520,685.
6859, Jakes Lane, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Grp., $337,000.
5769 Willmeyer Drive, single-family dwelling, Chuck Pekios Co., $319,250.
5058 Pandit Drive, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Construction, $350,000.
5070 Pandit Drive, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Construction, $410,000.
2825 Eagle Heights Court, single-family dwelling, Kerkhoff Homes, $600,000.
6711 Joseph Way, single-family dwelling, Kent Johnson Builders LLC, $320,000.
7023 St. Ann Drive, single-family dwelling, Applestone Homes, $530,000.
1327 Sunny Hill Court, residential addition, B & W Home Improvement, $20,000.
Phil Fowler, 1545 Antler Court, residential addition, $2,200.
Gary Huff, 5535 Clemons Road, residential addition, $5,300.
Mike Romkey, 1914 Parkway Drive, residential addition, $3,650.
Lisa Mullen, 1028 6th St., residential addition, $1,200.
3625 Utica Ridge Road, sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,600.
5171 Competition Drive, sign, Riverbend Signworks, $6,300.