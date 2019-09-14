{{featured_button_text}}

Permits

ROCK ISLAND

Steve Hawkins, 3036 37th Ave., residential addition, Red Oak Builders, $26,950.

Kim Mitchell, 2350 11th St., residential addition, $7,000.

Quiet Capital LLC, 1612, residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $15,000.

Future Capital LLC, 713 13th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $19,500.

Future Capital LLC, 713 13th St., residential addition, $2,400.

Tim Baugh, 8012 8 1/2 St. W., residential remodel, $10,800.

Damien Bostick, 568 22nd Ave., residential addition, $7,400.

Miguel Campos, 639 17th St., residential addition and remodel, Midwest Complete construction, $336,000.

Andy Love, 2815 44th St., residential addition, QC General, $15,000.

619 25th Ave. LLC, 619 25th Ave., residential addition, $5,757.

Future Capital LLC, 1004 15th St., residential addition, Maintenance Pro Team, $28,000.

Christina Sasfy, 926 21st Ave., deck, Vogue Marketing, $14,700.

Future Capital LLC, 2716 9th St., residential addition, Maintenance Pro Team, $26,000

Future Capital LLC, 4515 8th Ave., residential addition, Maintenance Pro Team, $32,500.

Bob Depuy, 3510 37th Ave., residential remodel, Carpenter Dan, $8,400.

Kurt Davis, 34 Woodley Road, deck, $13,000.

Nickolas Fischer, 1558 42nd St., residential additions, C&C Construction, $13,800.

Josephine Kopp, 1822 30th St., deck, $1,000.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., 2013 39th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $21,500.

Willie and Odelia Cotton, 1727 86th Ave. W., deck, $2,000.

Kishanna Butler, 829 12th Ave., deck, Terrell Construction, $5,750.

Tim Knanishu, 3933 31st Ave., deck, Kore Construction, $22,210.

West Wind Corners LLC, 2808-2810 35th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $25,500.

USF Holland Inc., 8401 51st St. W., commercial remodel, DF Chase Inc., $1,500,000.

EDL Properties LLC, 4200 46th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $4,600.

Hy-Vee, 2810 18th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $19,200.

SILVIS

Jerry and Kris Kruger, 1601 14th St., residential addition, $17,000.

Jerry and Kris Kruger, 1601 14th St., residential remodel, $30,000.

Mani Elder, 602 12th St., deck, Sunshine Fence & Deck, $9,000.

Devlin Levetzow, 1001 28th Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $4,095.

Stephanie Brandt, 409 2nd Ave. C, residential addition, KJD Concrete, $18,000.

Gary Hodge Inc., 3359 Hunter Drive, single-family dwelling, $260,500.

Bill Strickland IV, 817 1st Ave., commercial remodel, Kustom Home Improvement.

BETTENDORF

4580 Aspen Hills Circle, residential addition, Custom Remodeling, $33,000.

5151 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $15,000.

James Hughes, 615 Trails End Road, residential remodel, $19,200.

2207 Falcon Ave., residential remodel, Imc Construction Ltd, $15,000.

5575 Idaho Drive, residential remodel, Heartland Builders, $39,500.

5185 Competition Drive, commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $447,603.

3900 Elm St., residential remodel, Tulsa Property Services, $115,000.

5123 Middle Road, residential remodel, Twin Shores Management Co., $79,208.

Bradley Plett, 6395 Crow Valley Drive, $4,300.

James Hughes, 4615 Trails End Road, deck, $7,800.

4696 Crow Creek Court, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $8,825.

3542 Cedarview Court, deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $4,360.

1839 Anderson Court, deck, Fence & Deck, $5,200.

Kirk Denison, 3020 Oakview Lane, deck, $3,100.

5695 18th St., deck, New Image, $6,000.

3018 Greenbrier Drive, residential addition, Coach House Garages, $24,603.

5529 Pigeon Creek Road, single-family dwelling, HL Construction LLC, $447,000.

4345  53rd Ave., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $557,365.66.

4655 Lake Side Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $381,723.

4232 Murifield Court, single-family dwelling Advance Homes, $293,000.

7162 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $500,000.

7204 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $500,000.

6546 Cardinal Road, single-family dwelling, Applestone Homes, $455,000.

6987 Alvie Lane, single-family dwelling, Prochaska Construction, $300,000.

5606 Willmeyer Drive, single-family dwelling, Portico Homes, $396,225.

David VanDerBleek, 5667 Willmeyer Drive, single-family dwelling, $249,400.

6928 Grove Crossing, single-family dwelling, Silverthorn Development Group, $520,685.

6859, Jakes Lane, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Devel. Grp., $337,000.

5769 Willmeyer Drive, single-family dwelling, Chuck Pekios Co., $319,250.

5058 Pandit Drive, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Construction, $350,000.

5070 Pandit Drive, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Construction, $410,000.

2825 Eagle Heights Court, single-family dwelling, Kerkhoff Homes, $600,000.

6711 Joseph Way, single-family dwelling, Kent Johnson Builders LLC, $320,000.

7023 St. Ann Drive, single-family dwelling, Applestone Homes, $530,000.

1327 Sunny Hill Court, residential addition, B & W Home Improvement, $20,000.

Phil Fowler, 1545 Antler Court, residential addition, $2,200.

Gary Huff, 5535 Clemons Road, residential addition, $5,300.

Mike Romkey, 1914 Parkway Drive, residential addition, $3,650.

Lisa Mullen, 1028 6th St., residential addition, $1,200.

3625 Utica Ridge Road, sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,600.

5171 Competition Drive, sign, Riverbend Signworks, $6,300.

