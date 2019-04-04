Try 3 months for $3

Permits

DAVENPORT

WCNSB LLC, 5000 Tremont Ave., commercial remodel, QC Construction Services, $10,000.

David DelVichio, 6520 Cedar St., residential additions, Midwest Complete Construction, $9,000.

Tim Koehler, 6236 Forest Road, single-family dwelling, $449,690.

Bev and Gene Case, 2123 W. 16th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $22,646.

JBNKB LLC, 5701 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, $58,420.

Camp Nelson Iowa LLC, 2028 E. 38th St. #1, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $23,932.50.

Camp Nelson Iowa LLC, 2028 E. 38th St. #3, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $23,932.50.

St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., commercial addition Bush Construction Co., $400,000.

The Brewed Book, 1524 Harrison St., commercial remodel, $155,000.

Milan Properties Inc., 2310 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Brus Construction, $41,435.

Patten Commercial Park, 114 W. 3rd St., commercial remodel, WRS Construction, $5,000.

McCarthy-Bush Corp., 5619 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Bush Construction Co., $247,164.

White House Homes, 6439 Lillie Ave., residential remodel, $15,250.

Gary and Michelle Bitner, 257 Fernwood Ave., residential addition, Costello Construction, $25,400.

Ruby’s, 429 E. 3rd St., commercial addition, $3,721.

Utica Corner Holding Co., 4923 Utica Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $119,200.

Vera French Community Mental Health Center, 808 Harrison St., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $81,700.

Riane and Jacob Leib, 244 Hillcrest Ave., residential remodel, Kevan Oliver Trim Carpentry, $9,395.

Imperial Investments, 8717 Northwest Blvd., commercial remodel, Bush Construction Co., $696,187.

The Salvation Army, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., commercial remodel, Precision Bldrs., $750,000.

Junior Theatre, 2826 Eastern Ave., commercial remodel, Renaissance Restoration, $54,464.

Urban Rehab LLC, 1308 LeClaire St., residential remodel, $12,500.

Diaz Family Trust, 6620 N. Division St., single-family dwelling, $125,000.

Scott and Michelle Daily, 3165 Marion St., residential addition, $33,500.

McKay Real Estate, 2735 Hickory Grove Road, commercial remodel, Iossi Construction, $58,400.

River Cities Properties LLC, 6240 W. Kimberly Road, residential remodel, $70,000.

Christen and Veronica Ericksen, 725 Farnam St., residential addition, $1,000.

Colby Lopez, 2625 E. 56th Ct., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,545.

Eric Belby, 1820 Jersey Ridge Road, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $4,995.

John and Cynthia Tobin, 3127 Crestline Drive, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $8,809.

Mike Wiese, 4204 Eastern Ave., single-family dwelling, Silvercreek Construction, $199,690.

Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., commercial addition, Century Electric, $36,982.

Destinee Delemos, 2909 E. 63rd St., residential addition, D&K Products, $5,600.

EAST MOLINE

Juan Moreno, 216 19th St., residential addition, $2,250.

ROCK ISLAND

Cory Chouinard, 4524 18th Ave., residential remodel, MidAmerican Basement System, $2,936.

Mike and Anne Finnemann, 4226 14th St., residential addition, ACRI, $43,320.

Jose Fonseca, 2911 13th Ave., residential addition, $11,854.

Margaret Mendoza, 1854 45th St., residential addition, Deep Blue Construction & Remodeling, $26,500.

Janice Mohr, 4533 15th Ave., residential remodel, Dan Hanell Construction, $2,000.

Make It Happen, 3814-16 14th Ave., residential remodel, Arsenal Properties LLC, $27,000.

Cornelia Schaubroeck, 1030 22nd St., residential remodel, Dan Hanell Construction, $2,000.

Charles Cudworth, 1615 29 ½ St., residential remodel, Moxie Solar, $38,533.

Tom Vetter, 2614 35th St., residential remodel, Best Improvement Co., $2,750.

Tim Long, 2535 22nd Ave., residential addition, $3,000.

David Scharer, 2102 29 ½ St., residential remodel, $2,649.

Pedro Barrera, 611 40th St., residential addition, Serenagi LLC, $1,240.

BP Homes 1 LLC, 929 14 1/2St., residential remodel, $1,200.

Dave Weber, 8213 9th St. W., residential remodel, $2,000.

Yancy Bolden, 808 20th St., residential remodel, $1,700.

Richard Green, 909 83rd Ave W., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $91,524.

Arthur’s Deli, 3727 Blackhawk Road, commercial remodel, SG Builder LtD, $17,500.

Kristen Welch, 728 12th St., residential remodel, Durham Remodeling & Repair, $2,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Heidi Harrington, 24804 71st Ave. N., Port Byron, pole building, $38,880.

Jeff Jones, 22721 101st Ave., Port Byron, residential addition, $5,500.

Peter Arnold, 18513 Rt. 84 N., East Moline, residential remodel, $35,150.

Kevin Waeyaert, 8312 55th St., Coal Valley, residential remodel, Petersen Plumbing, $9,500.

Tom Drabek, 8305 55th St., Coal Valley, residential addition, Ark safe Enterprise, $23,001.

Anafy Real Estate, 6922 92nd Ave., Taylor Ridge, commercial remodel, Watson Building, $5,500.

RI Development, 11458 31st St., Milan, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $295,000.

Gary and Cris Griffin, 11715 32nd St. W., Milan, pool, Pleasure Pools and Spas, $8,500.

Doug Anderson, 2121 129th Ave., Milan, single-family dwelling, $206,854.

Windmill Farm Investments, 2111 129th Ave., Milan, single-family dwelling, Anderson Design, $311,000.

Shawn and Amy Kerr, 1415 11th Ave., Andalusia, single-family dwelling, Bagby Construction, $420,000.

Linda and Melvin Gibbs, 409 1st St., Andalusia, residential remodel, $19,000.

SCOTT COUNTY

Stifel, Creighton & Cristina, 48 Rainbow Drive, Bettendorf, residential addition, $13,800.

Applestone Homes, 5 Foster Court, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $177,835.

Ben and Ann Soenksen, 27265 200th Ave., Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $192,810.

Chad and Tiffany Metcalf, 8 Foster Court, Eldridge, single-family dwelling, Tiffany Design Homes, $204,815.

Tom and Alexis Broderson, 102 9th Ave., Donahue, single-family dwelling, Encore Homes LLC, $153,100.

Randall Gebhardt, 223 N. 2nd St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Kremer Construction, $231,960.

Bob and Rita Woodham, 19132 248th Ave., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, Mark Construction, $239,734.

Nick and Sherri Matje, 26969 60th Ave., Dixon, residential remodel, N B C C, $64,950.

Roger and Sherri Beyer, 13 Douglas Way, Eldridge, residential addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $10,160.

Doris Brandts, 11435 70th Ave., Blue Grass, residential remodel, Lueders Contracting Service, $10,800.

Andy and Stacy Bramstedt, 11657 131st St. Ct., Davenport, residential remodel,, $8,535.

Brad Bauer, 11144 New Liberty Road, Walcott, residential remodel, Oetzmann Builders, $26,160.

Jason and Rachael Damm, 28 Rainbow Drive, Bettendorf, residential addition, Glaus Homes, $19,890.

Tim Wallace, 703 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, deck, Corson Construction, $1,260.

Dave Dierks, 26059 Valley Drive, Bettendorf, deck, Iossi Construction, $5,175.

SILVIS

Lacanasta Bakery, 917 1st Ave., commercial remodel, Chavez Construction, $3,000.

Krystal Grayson, 128 12th St., residential remodel, Triad Restoration & Construction, $9,650.

Brian Wells, 1412 15th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, $340,000.

Greenridge Properties, 821 1st Ave., sign, River City Sign, $1,200.

BETTENDRF BUSINESS LICENSES

Caffeine Queen Expresso, 2300 53td St., issued in March.

F.I.T. Chiropractic & Massage, 1967 Spruce Hills Drive, issued in March.

EAST MOLINE

Dorothy Lister, 735 19th St., commercial remodel, Hutch-N-Son Construction, $15,000.

Nancy E. Cottingham Trust, 803 15th St., residential addition, Advanced Construction, $10,950.

