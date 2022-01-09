 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY RECORD
0 Comments
topical

DAILY RECORD

  • 0

DAVENPORT

Heatherton Cooperative, 3528 Heatherton Dr., multi-family remodel, Highline Enterprises, $23,950.

Heatherton Cooperative, 3536 Heatherton Dr., multi-family remodel, Highline Enterprises, $21,950.

Heatherton Cooperative, 3410 Heatherton Dr., multi-family remodel, Highline Enterprises, $24,050.

Mary Lou Townsley, 922 Washington St., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $8,203.

Eleanor Logas, 1840 W. 1st St., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $7,500.

Mary Bell, 4408 Gaines St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $39,323.

C & L Plaza LLC, 3713 Joyce Lane, single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $258,500.

Peter Clarke, 2106 W. Hayes St., residential addition, Sampson Const., $28,200.

SBD Property Aquisitions LLC, 1429 Mississippi Ave., residential addition, 10X Const., $17,000.

Boever/Williams Revocable Trust, 2325 Marquette St., residential remodel, Thirty Three Carpenters Cost., $24,468.

Humility of Mary Congregation, 820 W. Central Park Ave., institutional remodel, The Hansen Co., $1,051,518.

Gray Television Group, 805 Brady St., commercial remodel, Swanson Const., $67,000.

Waukee Investments LLC, 324 Main St., multi-family remodel, Alliance Contracting, $6,000.

Damion Sadd, 805 N. Utah Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $33,242.

Mary Hall, 5809 Heather Ave., residential addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $22,600.

Judy Disney, 3937 Sturdevant St., residential addition, Helitech, $6,787.25.

Wayne Walsh, 1627 Northlawn Rd., deck, QC General, $12,000.

Arya LLC, 323 E. 9th St., residential remodel, $21,800.

Conklin Brothers Investments LLC, 1438 Eastern Ave., residential remodel, $20,000.

CLC Realty, 1409 E. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $957,013.

Birdies Nest PC, 2627 Hickory Grove Rd., commercial remodel, Clark Design and Devel., $32,500.

Macerich North Park Mall LLC, 320 W. Kimberly Rd., new commercial, QC Construction Services, $108,000.

LC OFCS, 4419 Brady St., commercial remodel, $47,000.

M J Cook, 4437 Spring St., residential addition, Century electric, $20,856.

David Hollingsworth, 5825 Telegraph Rd., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $62,917.

6408 Land Trust Co., 6408 38th St. SW, residential addition, Iowa Solar, $68,000.

Cari Rieder, 1306 S. Nevada Ave., residential remodel, $49,300.

Cashella Properties Trust, 3817 W. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $36,000.

Judah and Rebecca Kennedy, 1430 Cedar St., residential remodel, $1,625.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News