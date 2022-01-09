DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Heatherton Cooperative, 3528 Heatherton Dr., multi-family remodel, Highline Enterprises, $23,950.
Heatherton Cooperative, 3536 Heatherton Dr., multi-family remodel, Highline Enterprises, $21,950.
Heatherton Cooperative, 3410 Heatherton Dr., multi-family remodel, Highline Enterprises, $24,050.
Mary Lou Townsley, 922 Washington St., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $8,203.
Eleanor Logas, 1840 W. 1st St., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $7,500.
Mary Bell, 4408 Gaines St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $39,323.
C & L Plaza LLC, 3713 Joyce Lane, single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $258,500.
Peter Clarke, 2106 W. Hayes St., residential addition, Sampson Const., $28,200.
SBD Property Aquisitions LLC, 1429 Mississippi Ave., residential addition, 10X Const., $17,000.
Boever/Williams Revocable Trust, 2325 Marquette St., residential remodel, Thirty Three Carpenters Cost., $24,468.
Humility of Mary Congregation, 820 W. Central Park Ave., institutional remodel, The Hansen Co., $1,051,518.
Gray Television Group, 805 Brady St., commercial remodel, Swanson Const., $67,000.
Waukee Investments LLC, 324 Main St., multi-family remodel, Alliance Contracting, $6,000.
Damion Sadd, 805 N. Utah Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $33,242.
Mary Hall, 5809 Heather Ave., residential addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $22,600.
Judy Disney, 3937 Sturdevant St., residential addition, Helitech, $6,787.25.
Wayne Walsh, 1627 Northlawn Rd., deck, QC General, $12,000.
Arya LLC, 323 E. 9th St., residential remodel, $21,800.
Conklin Brothers Investments LLC, 1438 Eastern Ave., residential remodel, $20,000.
CLC Realty, 1409 E. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $957,013.
Birdies Nest PC, 2627 Hickory Grove Rd., commercial remodel, Clark Design and Devel., $32,500.
Macerich North Park Mall LLC, 320 W. Kimberly Rd., new commercial, QC Construction Services, $108,000.
LC OFCS, 4419 Brady St., commercial remodel, $47,000.
M J Cook, 4437 Spring St., residential addition, Century electric, $20,856.
David Hollingsworth, 5825 Telegraph Rd., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $62,917.
6408 Land Trust Co., 6408 38th St. SW, residential addition, Iowa Solar, $68,000.
Cari Rieder, 1306 S. Nevada Ave., residential remodel, $49,300.
Cashella Properties Trust, 3817 W. Central Park Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $36,000.
Judah and Rebecca Kennedy, 1430 Cedar St., residential remodel, $1,625.