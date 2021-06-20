 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

Permits

DAVENPORT

Scott County, 400 W. 4th St., institutional remodel, Reed Const., $571,003.

Mark Wood Builder Ltd., 6136 Thor Ave., residential remodel, $25,215.

Leslie Schlue, 4713 W. 60th St., pool, Sentry Pool and Chemical Supply, $33,153.

Josh Cook, 1845 Westminster Circle, residential remodel, Speer Devel., $40,500.

Willie Jackson, 824 E. 14th St., deck, $1,329.09.

Alan Payton, 4010 W. 14th Court, pool, $7,130.79.

Turf Properties LLC, 3131 W. 76th St., commercial remodel, Gilkison Bldg. Service, $25,000.

Brad Helstrom, 34 Oak Ln., deck, $3,303.50.

Mike Gladfelter, 3537 W. 31St., pool, $8,300.

Amie Hedrick, 6804 Brookview Ln., pool, $7,000.

Kahl for the Aged and Infirm, 6701 Jersey Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $996,210.

Strip Center on Utica LLC, 4750 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $58,700.

Sandy Veary, 2123 E. 61st St., residential remodel, Prochaska Const., $49,500.

Tamethia and Greg Mitchell, 3236 W. 17th St., residential addition, $17,000.

Crystal Peel, 2105 W. 75th Pl., residential addition, $12,950.

Superior Enterprise LLC, 6118 Christie Ct., single-family dwelling, $251,500.

Duffy Family Limited Partnership, 1850 E. 54th St., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $104,000.

St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $257,236.

Nancy and Mark Hawk LLC, 3707 Brady St., commercial addition, $43,644.

Brett Dreessen, 315 N. Vermont Ave., residential addition, $37,300.

Deb Burris Phelps, 2033 Elm St., residential remodel, $10,000.

303 W. 3rd LLC, 303 W. 3rd St., commercial remodel, Rymak Const. Group, $479,125.

Carleton Life Support Systems, 2734 Hickory Grove Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $389,248.

Maryann Striegel, 2031 E. 61st St., single-family dwelling, Vintage Homes, $339,000.

Tom Nodurft, 1620 Green Bay Ct., pool, $6,000.

