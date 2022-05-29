DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
WCT Investments LLC, 2705 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Build To Suit, $1,085,518.
Silverthorne Homes, 4634 W. 12th St., single-family dwelling, $339,000.
Core Designs, 5008 Emeis View Court, single-family dwelling, $247,270.
Advance Homes, 5002 Emeis View Courts, single-family dwelling, $371,678.
William Ratcliff, 2875 Fairhaven Rd., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $7,200.
Sue Evelyn Sharp-Page Revocable Trust, 1030 W. 59th St., deck, Lovewell Fence, $10,500.
Geifman Food Stores, 4925 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $84,000.
Kim Frank, 419 W. 51st St., residential remodel, Rebath of Illinois, $9,062.
Lee Carney, 2203 W. 2nd St., deck, Twin Bridge Const., $13,000.
Hafner Properties LLC, 6040 Northwest Blvd., residential addition, $47,000.
Crestwood Apts. Cooperative, 1304 E. 38th St., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $9,050.
Crestwood Apts. Cooperative, 1312 E. 38th St., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $9,050.
Crestwood Apts. Cooperative, 3728 College Ave., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $9,050.
Crestwood Apts. Cooperative, 3811 Bridge Ave., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $27,150.
Crestwood Apts. Cooperative, 1316 E. 37th St., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $33,650.
Crestwood Apts. Cooperative, 1315 E. 38th St., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $33,650.
Crestwood Apts. Cooperative, 3721 College Ave., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $33,650.
Crestwood Apts. Cooperative, 3706 Esplanade Ave., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $33,650.
Crestwood Apts. Cooperative, 3722 Esplanade Ave., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $33,650.
Crestwood Apts. Cooperative, 3705 College Ave., residential remodel, Highline Enterprises, $33,650.
Mike Lamer, 3119 Grove St., residential addition, Hafner Brothers Const., $70,000.
Ryan Neumeyer, 2321 E. 33rd St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $1,291.15.
Bandit Buyers LLC, 1207 W. High St., residential remodel, $10,000.
White House Homes, 1250 W. 64th St., single-family dwelling, $274,880.
Andy and Brandi Blunk, 6149 Duggleby Ave., single-family dwelling, $800,000.
Speth Properties LLC, 6110 Brady St., commercial addition, $80,000.
Eric Edwards, 2818 Jefferson Ave., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $30,000.
David Halverson, 1547 W. Garfield St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $8,950.
Bev Case, 2123 W. 16th St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $9,849.
Jason Eckeert, 2707 Boies Ave., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $7,260.
Marita Batten, 3822 Forest Rd., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $7,060.
Patrick Vaughn, 4133 W. High St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $7,610.
Nathan Hawley, 6268 Lakehurst Dr., pool, JPGL LLC, $29,000.
R K Land LLC, 1436 W. 15th St., deck, Tycor Inc., $5,500.
James Quist, 11 Riverview Place, residential remodel, $38,000.
Lauri Rodriguez, 2839 E. 44th St., pool, $48,000.
Bobby Williams, 311 E. Locust St., commercial remodel, $12,000.
William Molis, 6130 N. Linwood Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $53,265.
C & L Plaza LLC, 3804 Joyce Lane, single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $272,000.
C & L Plaza LLC, 3809 N. Birchwood Ave., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $272,000.
C & L Plaza LLC, 3812 Joyce Lane, single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $271,000.
Roby Smith, 2036 E. 48th St., deck, $4,900.
Georgiann Hignight, 2606 Crystal Creek Dr., deck, Lovewell Fence, $12,000.
Kristin Brooke-Breheny, 1920 E. 13th St., deck, $4,500.
Clint Barnes, 2119 W. 4th St., residential remodel, $35,480.
Larry Trimble, 3137 W. 2nd St., residential remodel, $1,648.64.
Loni Grothus, 1348 W. Pleasant St., deck, $7,500.
Alice Noles, 920 Kirkwood Blvd., residential addition, $16,000.
Brealynn Dickerson, 1619 W. Pleasant St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $34,182.
Matt Craff, 803 W. 16th St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $37,266.
Alex Grosso III, 4204 Hayes Court, residential remodel, Rebath of Illinois, $41,868.
Bob Arth, 5822 Heather Ave., residential remodel, Rebath of Illinois, $19,621.
Richard Dippel, 111 Colony Dr., residential remodel, Paramount Contracting, $50,000.
Corrin Spiegel, 1510 Shamrock Dr., deck, $4,000.
Kristin Huggins, 2019 W. Hayes St., residential addition, McCartney Improvement, $25,000.
Humility of Mary Shelter, 1016 W. 5th St., institutional addition, Iowa Solar, $20,000.
Donna Fascher, 2212 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $5,453.
Judy Poffenbarger, 7007 N. Pine St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $9,995.
Allen Harris, 2602 LeClaire St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $11,036.
Darren Scott, 1035 N. Stark St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $9,533.
Parkview Investments, 4624 Progress Dr., commercial remodel, Hodge Const., $37,277.
Rene Sanchez, 1330 Washington St., residential remodel, $40,000.
Gregg Querin, 315 S. Fairmount St., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $28,707.
Garner Independent LP, 1531 W. 53rd St., residential remodel, Bath Fitter, $9,644.
Rita Nagle, 1504 W. 44th Court, pool, QCA Pools, $60,000.
M3 Companies LLC, 112 W. 3rd St., residential remodel, R3 Const., $91,000.
Jeanette Kivlin, 1028 W. 60th St., deck, Superior Enterprise LLC, $10,000.
Everything Nice LLC, 2235 W. 45th St., residential remodel, $23,500.
Birchwood South LLC, 5260 Lakeview Pkwy., new commercial, Russell Const., $1,235,000.
Ryan Kopf, 2646 Dubuque St., residential addition, Iowa Solar, $4,000.
Kris Bisby, 5304 Ricker Hill Rd., residential addition, $10,500.
Amy Everetts, 9 W. Colorado Court, residential remodel, Rebath of Illinois, $36,609.
Susan Roelle, 2039 Grand Ave., pool, $10,500.
Alecia Sears, 620 Colony Dr., deck, Lovewell Fence, $13,650.