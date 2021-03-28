DAILY RECORD

Permits
BETTENDORF
2908 Olympia Dr., residential addition, Urbane Designs, $7,500.
Amber Wells, 2037 St. David Dr., residential addition, $5,000.
3002 Oxford Dr., residential addition, Bettendorf Home Repair, $30,000.
3528 Deer Ridge Ct., residential remodel, Durian Builders, $5,000.
3052 Charissa’s Place, residential remodel, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $30,000.
3427 Somerset Dr., residential remodel, Budd Creek Homes, $32,307.
3850 Brookwood Ln., residential remodel, Shabby to Chic, $79,500.
5196 Berkshire Ct., residential remodel, Steven Miller Builder, $41,500.
Jeremy and Chanelle Wilson, 5108 Coachman Ct., residential remodel, $12,000.
3664 Utica Ridge Rd., residential remodel, Franich Properties, $225,000.
1710 Grant St., commercial remodel, New Image, $194,000.
2208 St. Andrews Circle, residential remodel, Pearson Enterprises of QC, $38,400.
2900 Devils Glen Rd., commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Construction, $200,500.
Mutamba Milambo, 6909 Grove Crossing Ct., residential remodel, $21,000.
5015 Competition Dr., residential remodel, Advance Homes, $25,000.
2908 Olympia Dr., residential remodel, Urbane Designs, $63,000.
Jacob Salowitz, 3687 Cobblestone Dr., deck, $4,150.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3021 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3027 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3015 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $225,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2940 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $145,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2936 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $145,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2940 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2944 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $125,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 2948 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $145,000.
Aspen Homes, 5595 W. Creekside Ln., single-family dwelling, $119,200.
Aspen Homes, 5573 W. Creekside Ln., single-family dwelling, $119,200.
Aspen Homes, 5581 W. Creekside Ln., single-family dwelling, $119,200.
Aspen Homes, 5587 W. Creekside Ln., single-family dwelling, $119,200.
Aspen Homes, 4907 Cottage Ln., single-family dwelling, $228,464.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 3747 Tanglefoot Ln., single-family dwelling, $105,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 3743 Tanglefoot Ln., single-family dwelling, $105,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 3751 Tanglefoot Ln., single-family dwelling, $105,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 3755 Tanglefoot Ln., single-family dwelling, $105,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 3759 Tanglefoot Ln., single-family dwelling, $105,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 3779 Tanglefoot Ln., single-family dwelling, $105,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 3775 Tanglefoot Ln., single-family dwelling, $105,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 3763 Tanglefoot Ln., single-family dwelling, $105,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 3767 Tanglefoot Ln., single-family dwelling, $105,000.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 3711 Tanglefoot Ln., single-family dwelling, $105,000.
882 Middle Rd., sign, Allen sign Co., $3,000.
1521 Grant St., sign, Omega Sign & Lighting, $2,000.
1521 Grant St., sign, Omega Sign & Lighting, $8,000.
3475 Utica Ridge Rd., sign, Acme Sign Co., $2,500.
3201 Ridge Pointe, sign, Lange Sign Group, $1,566.
4255 Newport Ct., residential addition, Iowa Solar, $46,500.
Jeremy and Chanelle Wilson, 5108 Coachman Ct., pool, $5,700.