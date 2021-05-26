DAILY RECORD

Permits
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Cody Thane, 18100 266th St., Cordova, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $391,600.
June Sutton, 23010 94th Ave. N. Port Byron, pool, $28,000.
June Sutton, 23010 94th Ave., N., Port Byron, dk, $12,000.
Dianna Parker, 30619 Rt. 2 N., Hillsdale, residential addition, $163,036.
Mark Tomlinson, 1038 N. Shore, Moline, deck, $17,020.
Kathleen Frakes, 9000 Knoxville Rd., Milan, deck, Taylor Improvement, $45,000.
Marilyn Swanson, 10727 95th St., Coal Valley, pool, $6,940.
Peter McKenzie, 15615 Knoxville Rd., Milan, pole bldg.., FBI Buildings $52,650.
Brady Rasmussen, 7101 176th Ave., Sherrard, pole bldg.., Indian Bluff Supply, $32,760.
Casey Kenney, 11809 Turkey Ridge Rd., Taylor Ridge, single-family dwelling, $435,000.
Joe Causemaker, 3212 115th Ave., Milan, residential addition, $11,520.
Richard Nelson, 14200 138th Ave., Taylor Ridge, pole bldg., Indian Bluff Supply, $21,000.
Jason Lingle, 427 5th Ave., W., Andalusia, pool $15,000.
Richard Lance, 12245 15th Ct., Andalusia, single-family dwelling, $238,040.
Don Harby, 8100 175th St., Illinois City, pole bldg., $31,500.
Ron Miller, 28323 190th Ave., Illinois City, residential addition, $19,152.
Travis Crose, 26111 109th Ave., W., Illinois City, pole bldg.., Cleary Building Corp., $31,500.