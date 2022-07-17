DAILY RECORD

BETTENDORF
3095 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.
3090 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.
3083 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $255,000.
3099 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $255,000.
3079 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.
3094 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.
3098 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.
SCOTT COUNTY
Jared Brus, 347 Hillside Drive, Eldridge, residential remodel, Kent Lage, $32,580.
Lisa Campbell, 99 Parkview Drive, Eldridge, pool, JJ Elite Installation, $1,500.
Jeff and Tina Delf Trust, 9924 123rd St., Davenport, single-family dwelling, $324,387.
Beau Hines, 112 Prairie Hill Rd., Blue Grass, residential addition, 2nd Generation Garages, $11,730.
Dale Moses, 6476 116th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, $4,500.
Heather Shadden, 22 Blackstone Circle, LeClaire, deck, Lovewell Fence, $5,520.
Shaun Haycraft, 1127 Wisconsin St., LeClaire, pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $10,000.
Zach and Selena Leftwich, 8 Frontier Court, LeClaire, pool, $7,600.
Robin Swanson, 603 S. 8th St., deck, Lovewell Fences, $8,580.
Don Bealer, 102 N. 15th St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $161,676.
Don Bealer, 104 N. 15th St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $137,731.
Jon Delleman, 702 Hartz Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $21,570.
Sampson Const., 28042 230th St., LeClaire, deck, $37,840.
Cheryl Kipper, 21822 Great River Road, LeClaire, deck, Veterans Choice Contracting, $6,960.
Steve Weigandt, 112 W. Main St., Long Grove, deck, $3,360.
Nick Bockenfeld, 301 E. Brownlie Lane, Long Grove, residential addition, $9,792.
Michelle Hanson, 20731 240th St., Eldridge, residential addition, $1,000.
Shelby and Marc VanSeveren, 19475 250th Ave., Bettendorf, pool, Heritage Landscape Design, $75,000.
Shelby and Marc VanSeveren, 19475 250th Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, Heritage Landscape Design, $42,500.
Bob Ofner, 6 Brown Court, Bettendorf, pool, Pleasure Pools and Spas, $35,094.
Ky Lai, 222 Mason Drive, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $487,682.
Ryan Dreifurst, 230 Linda Lane, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, Oetzmann Bldrs., $191,241.
Woods Const., 496 Mason Drive, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $209,692.
Woods Const., 267 Linda Lane, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $162,324.
Dan Brown Fine Home Bldg., 326 Ann Avenue, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $172,640.
John Bennett, 22899 145th Ave., Eldridge, pool, JJ Elite Installation, $8,000.
Blain Kulper, 27295 140th Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, Bob Ihrig, $43,520.
Mitch Schabilion, 14120 275th St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Ihrig Works LLC, $152,592.