Try 1 month for 99¢

Permits

EAST MOLINE

Marie Douglas Properties, 3100 4th Ave., commercial remodel, Petersen Plumbing & Heating, $25,696.

Mac’s Convenience Stores, 1827 18th Ave., commercial remodel, Conveying Convenience, $15,000.

Bernardo Bernal, 384 22nd St., residential remodel, George Jones Construction, $3,000.

Phil and Debbie Armstrong, 3952 4th St., A+ Plumbing, $5,000.

QC Mart, 243 12th Ave., new construction, Russell Construction, $1,277,659.

Jody Pace, 3420 Kennedy Drive, residential remodel, Dan Boggs, $9,100.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.