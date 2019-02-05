Permits
EAST MOLINE
Marie Douglas Properties, 3100 4th Ave., commercial remodel, Petersen Plumbing & Heating, $25,696.
Mac’s Convenience Stores, 1827 18th Ave., commercial remodel, Conveying Convenience, $15,000.
Bernardo Bernal, 384 22nd St., residential remodel, George Jones Construction, $3,000.
Phil and Debbie Armstrong, 3952 4th St., A+ Plumbing, $5,000.
QC Mart, 243 12th Ave., new construction, Russell Construction, $1,277,659.
Jody Pace, 3420 Kennedy Drive, residential remodel, Dan Boggs, $9,100.