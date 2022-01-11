DAILY RECORD

Permits
ELDRIDGE
Portico Homes, 1013 S. 2nd St, single-family dwelling, $152,182.80.
Portico Homes, 1019 S. 2nd St, single-family dwelling, $176,710.
Portico Homes, 208 W. Torrey Pines Dr, single-family dwelling, $142,593.
Paul Kalainoff, 302 S. Blanche Drive, residential addition, $8,962.80.
Portico Homes, 1501 S. 2nd St, single-family dwelling, $145173.60.
Portico Homes, 1413 S. 2nd St, single-family dwelling, $169,468.20.
Engelbrecht Custom Homes, 1106 Cypress Point Court, single-family dwelling, $153,588.60.
Oetzmann Builders, 214 W Torrey Pines Dr, single-family dwelling, $163,046.40.
The Twisted Brewery, 219 N 1st St, commercial remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $95,114.
Business Licenses
BETTENDORF
Headlinez, 2708 Central Ave., issued in Dec.
DAVENPORT
The Cigar Social, 51561 Utica Ridge Rd., issued in December.
The Hippie Life, 3119 Brady St., issued in December.
Super Saver Tobacco and Liquor, 1610 Rockingham Rd., issued in December.
UBREAKIFIX by Asurion, 2828 E. 53rd St., issued in December.
The Lovesac Co., 5153 Elmore Ave., issued in Dec.
I-80 Shell, 6268 N. Brady St., issued in Dec.
Francesca’s Operations Inc., 320 W. Kimberly Rd., issued in Dec.
Up N Smoke Tobacco, 1640 W. 53rd St., issued in Dec.
ELDRIDGE
— none issued in December.