topical

DAILY RECORD

  • 0

SCOTT COUNTY

Dennis Eads, 17 N. Kuehl Court, Eldridge, residential addition, Ryan Fuhr, $1,500.

Tom Costello, 18107 271st St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Costello Const., $203,970.

Sean and Sherri Bain, 27098 181st Ave., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $191,988.

Ryan Caudle, 319 Valley Ridge Ct., residential addition, Mullanack Builders, $10,880.

Parkwild Properties, 3701 Forest Grove Rd., commercial addition, Build To Suit, $185,000.

Forest View LLC, 6 Welcome Center Ct., residential remodel, $13,605.

Todeen / Logan, 8 Cobblestone Ln., single-family dwelling, Glaus Homes and Develop, $173,865.

Don Pruter, 744 Canal Shore Dr., LeClaire, residential remodel, Schindler Const., $19,656.

James Schermertmann, 23050 255th Ave., post frame bldg., Greiner Buildings, $43,070.

Lindsay Dees, 302 S. Franklin Ct., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $43,229.

Tony and Denise Maryanski, 25777 257th St., Princeton, residential remodel, $5,000.

Woods Const., 19134 248th Ave., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $219,899.

Kraig Klemme, 17937 250th St., Eldridge, residential remodel, $40,500.

Chris Greene, 28121 162nd Ave., deck, Ehrecke Const., $7,560.

