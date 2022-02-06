DAILY RECORD

SCOTT COUNTY
Dennis Eads, 17 N. Kuehl Court, Eldridge, residential addition, Ryan Fuhr, $1,500.
Tom Costello, 18107 271st St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Costello Const., $203,970.
Sean and Sherri Bain, 27098 181st Ave., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Ingleby Const., $191,988.
Ryan Caudle, 319 Valley Ridge Ct., residential addition, Mullanack Builders, $10,880.
Parkwild Properties, 3701 Forest Grove Rd., commercial addition, Build To Suit, $185,000.
Forest View LLC, 6 Welcome Center Ct., residential remodel, $13,605.
Todeen / Logan, 8 Cobblestone Ln., single-family dwelling, Glaus Homes and Develop, $173,865.
Don Pruter, 744 Canal Shore Dr., LeClaire, residential remodel, Schindler Const., $19,656.
James Schermertmann, 23050 255th Ave., post frame bldg., Greiner Buildings, $43,070.
Lindsay Dees, 302 S. Franklin Ct., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $43,229.
Tony and Denise Maryanski, 25777 257th St., Princeton, residential remodel, $5,000.
Woods Const., 19134 248th Ave., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $219,899.
Kraig Klemme, 17937 250th St., Eldridge, residential remodel, $40,500.
Chris Greene, 28121 162nd Ave., deck, Ehrecke Const., $7,560.