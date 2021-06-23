 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

Permits

MOLINE

423 12th St., commercial remodel, Pizano Electric, $221,000.

6801 44th Ave., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $1,967,850.

1320 16th Ave., commercial remodel, Hodge Const., $97,245.

5400 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, Valley Const., $100,000.

Heritage Wesleyan Church, 1 Montgomery Dr., institutional remodel, $153,500.

2110 53rd St., new commercial , Valley Const., $200,000.

2312 18th St. B., deck, $1,344.

3456 45th St. Ct., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $7,700.

3507 35th Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $5,583.

207 54th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $7,000.

7438 35th Ave., residential remodel, Prochaska Const., $30,000.

3224 11th St., residential remodel, $35,000.

4114 29th Ave. Dr., single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $107,000.

4110 29th Ave. Dr., single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $107,000.

4112 29th Ave. Dr., single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $101,000.

4814 50th St., residential addition, $25,000.

5322 28th Ave., residential addition, $25,000.

