DAILY RECORD

Permits
MOLINE
423 12th St., commercial remodel, Pizano Electric, $221,000.
6801 44th Ave., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $1,967,850.
1320 16th Ave., commercial remodel, Hodge Const., $97,245.
5400 Ave. of the Cities, commercial remodel, Valley Const., $100,000.
Heritage Wesleyan Church, 1 Montgomery Dr., institutional remodel, $153,500.
2110 53rd St., new commercial , Valley Const., $200,000.
2312 18th St. B., deck, $1,344.
3456 45th St. Ct., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $7,700.
3507 35th Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $5,583.
207 54th St., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Bldrs., $7,000.
7438 35th Ave., residential remodel, Prochaska Const., $30,000.
3224 11th St., residential remodel, $35,000.
4114 29th Ave. Dr., single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $107,000.
4110 29th Ave. Dr., single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $107,000.