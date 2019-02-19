BETTENDORF
2945 Red Wing Court, residential addition, D & K Home Products, $17,400.
1227 14th St., residential remodel, Midwest Reconstruction, $4,688.
2420 18th St., residential remodel, IMC Construction, $160,000.
728 40th Ave., residential remodel, Build To Suit, $7,400.
724 40th Ave., residential remodel, Build To Suit, $4,800.
853 40th Ave. residential remodel, Build To Suit, $8,100.
847 40th Ave., residential remodel, Build To Suit, $19,000.
5064 55th Ave., residential remodel, $18,000.
4175 Lilienthal St., residential remodel, Post Riley, $5,000.
3365 Moencks Road, residential remodel, Sandberg Restoration Service, $5,000.
2285 St. Andrews Circle, residential remodel, Jeff Weindruch, $2,301.
806 40th Ave., residential remodel, Build To Suit, $12,600.
826 40th Ave., residential remodel, Build to Suit, $89,400.
2221 Oak St., residential remodel, Lucas Franich, $21,400.
4332 55th Ave., residential remodel, Beaver Builders, $19,000.
5762 Danielle Drive, residential addition, Schebler Heating & Air, $1,490.
3741 Glengevlin Way, residential addition, Schebler Heating & Air, $1,490.
3777 Glengevlin Way, residential addition, Schebler Heating & Air, $1,490.
4441 Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $256,443.
4435 Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $156,443.
5744 Texas Drive, single-family dwelling,, Procore, $220,000.
802 40th Ave., single-family dwelling, Build To Suit, $246,000.
4429 Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $161,602.
14 Crow Lake Place., single-family dwelling, Definitive Builders, $344,010.
4447 Slate Creek Drive, single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes LLC, $161,602.
5907 Settlers Pointe Circle, single-family dwelling, Jared Kerkhoff Homes, $350,000.
1520 Lincoln Road, single-family dwelling, Premier Custom Homes, $127,000.
Eric Anderson, 1951 N. Oak St., residential addition, $4,268.
Greg Lindquist Trust, 3055 52nd Ave. Court, residential addition, $7,367.
4321 53rd Ave., sign, Lange Sign Group, $14,000.
3800 Belmont Road, sign, ABC Sign and Display, $10,000.
DAVENPORT
Triumph Bank, 5210 Jersey Ridge Road, commercial remodel, Build to Suit, $28,170.
Marie Douglas LLC, 318 Brady St., commercial deck, $2,500.
Allison Edmunds, 1121 Waverly Road, residential remodel, $15,000.
Eric Hillyer and Ashley Showers, 3920 Forest Road, residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $100,225.
Kraft Heinz Food Co., 9401 Granite Way, commercial addition, JP Cullen, $1,416,986.
Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, Builders Sales & Service Co., $55,264.
Property Group LLC, 4205 W. 16th St., residential remodel, $45,000.
Knik Holdings LLC, 6315 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Construction Restoration Services, commercial remodel, $18,300.
McDonalds, 7522 Northwest Blvd., commercial remodel, Tech Builders, $450,000.
Wells Fargo Advisors, 5401 Victoria Ave., commercial remodel, Bush Construction, $446,802.
Birchwood III LLC, 4650 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $2,250,000.
Pearson Building Pursuits, 2003 E. 58th St., single-family dwelling, $222,850.
Robin Schlesing, 2311 W. 46th St., deck, Durham Remodeling, $9,300.
Kraft Heinz Co., 9401 Granite Way, commercial addition, Centennial Contractors, $289,564.
Ron Beckenbaugh, 4040 W. Columbia Ave., residential remodel, Heartland Builders, $45,000.
KWQC-TV, 805 Brady St., commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $273,918.
Steve Reinert, 6125 Utica Ridge Road, residential remodel, $5,000.
JBNKB LLC, 5701 Utica Ridge Road, new commercial, Bush Construction, $797,400.
Mark C. Wood Builder Ltd, 6139 Belle Court, single-family dwelling, $228,800.
Bulldog Real Estate Investment Co., 2830 Iowa St., residential remodel, Challis Restoration Services, $64,263.
Women In Spiritual Hope Ministries, 729 W. 15th St., residential remodel, $2,500.
Jack Harris, 351 Forest Road, residential remodel, Mission Built Construction, $38,800.
BRP II LLC, 2609 Rockingham Road, commercial remodel, $11,700.
Davenport Levee Commission, 1201 E. Rive Drive, institutional addition, $57,000.
Checkers, 1721 E. Locust St., commercial remodel, Brus Construction, $41,435.
Towne and Country Manor Development, 6423 Fairhaven Road, single-family dwelling, $189,900.
Matt Menke, 720 Deer Woods Drive, residential remodel, $12,000.
Kraft Heinz Food Co., 9401 Granite Way, commercial addition, JP Cullen, $1,384,975.
Marksman LLC, 315 Pershing Ave., commercial remodel, $1,800.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
T-Mobile, 3150 E. 53rd St., issued in January.
C’vannah Boutique, 1445 W. 16th St., issued in January.