DAILY RECORD

MOLINE
500 John Deere Rd., commercial remodel, $1,646,306.
1510 47th Ave., commercial remodel, $1,592,000.
2409 47th St., residential addition, $3,786.
3001 38th Ave., pool, Reedy Home Improvement, $4,000.
1876 20th Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $5,298.
1106 36th St. Ct., pool, Bureau Co. Pool builders, $5,799.
1906 Glenwood Dr., residential remodel, Powell & Co. Const., $156,000.
2331 15th Ave., residential remodel, $15,000.
2911 38th Ave., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $20,339.
3410 34th St., single-family dwelling, Centennial Contractors of QC, $225,000.
3408 34th St., single-family dwelling, Centennial Contractors of QC, $225,000.
2016 44th St., single-family dwelling, $168,480.
3907 24th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $1,000.
4401 27th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $8,000.
ROCK ISLAND
Elizabeth Behrends, 4403 40th Ave., residential addition, Pearson Enterprises of the Quad Cities, $207,250.
U.S. Government, 1701 4th Ave., new institutional bldg., Russell Const., $10,072,838.
Eric Loomis, 531 19th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $36,010.
R.I. Parks and Recreation, 9500 35th St. W., new institutional bldg., Estes Const., $1,778,000.
Jorge Galeana Jr., 20206 12th St., deck, $4,000.
Shawn Boyd, 1229-31 9th Ave., residential remodel, Terrell Const., $40,200.
Homeriver Rentals LLC, 1302 20th St., residential remodel, QC General, $49,410.
Don Mortenson, 8910 Ridgewood Rd., deck, Soco Roofing, $4,200.
Penguin Property Holding LLC, 1232 15th St., residentil remodel, $2,000.
ARC Inc., 2300 12th St., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $20,739.
Audrey Anderson Trust, 2505 26th Ave. Ct., residential remodel, Suburban Const., $3,980.
Ed and Karla Zaleski, 4031 28th Ave., deck, B&W Home Improvement & Const. Co., $16,600.
Nicholas Thompson, 1135 39th St., deck, $2,500.
Mike Randle, 1017 17th Ave., deck, $1,000.
Joe Alongi, 2516 36th St. Ct., residential remodel, $6,000.
Toni Seeburger, 3415 32nd St. Ct., deck, StoJo Outdoor Services, $2,000.
Blue Cat Brewing Co., 111-115 18th St., commercial remodel, Scott QCA Enterprises, $2,500.
Roger Vroman, 3512 24th St., residential remodel, $17,000.
Two Rivers YMCA, 2715 30th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $8,000.
SILVIS
J & T Rental, 2323 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2335 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2403 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2405 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2407 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2409 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2411 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2413 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2412 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2414 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2416 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2418 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2420 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
J & T Rental, 2422 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
Illini Hospital, 801 Illini Drive, commercial remodel, Treiber Const., $517,014.
First Baptist Church of Silvis, 1101 10th Ave., institutional remodel, Northwest Mechanical, $6,000.