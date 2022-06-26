 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY RECORD

MOLINE

500 John Deere Rd., commercial remodel, $1,646,306.

1510 47th Ave., commercial remodel, $1,592,000.

2409 47th St., residential addition, $3,786.

3001 38th Ave., pool, Reedy Home Improvement, $4,000.

1876 20th Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $5,298.

1106 36th St. Ct., pool, Bureau Co. Pool builders, $5,799.

1906 Glenwood Dr., residential remodel, Powell & Co. Const., $156,000.

2331 15th Ave., residential remodel, $15,000.

2911 38th Ave., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $20,339.

3410 34th St., single-family dwelling, Centennial Contractors of QC, $225,000.

3408 34th St., single-family dwelling, Centennial Contractors of QC, $225,000.

2016 44th St., single-family dwelling, $168,480.

3907 24th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $1,000.

4401 27th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $8,000.

ROCK ISLAND

Elizabeth Behrends, 4403 40th Ave., residential addition, Pearson Enterprises of the Quad Cities, $207,250.

U.S. Government, 1701 4th Ave., new institutional bldg., Russell Const., $10,072,838.

Eric Loomis, 531 19th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $36,010.

R.I. Parks and Recreation, 9500 35th St. W., new institutional bldg., Estes Const., $1,778,000.

Jorge Galeana Jr., 20206 12th St., deck, $4,000.

Shawn Boyd, 1229-31 9th Ave., residential remodel, Terrell Const., $40,200.

Homeriver Rentals LLC, 1302 20th St., residential remodel, QC General, $49,410.

Don Mortenson, 8910 Ridgewood Rd., deck, Soco Roofing, $4,200.

Penguin Property Holding LLC, 1232 15th St., residentil remodel, $2,000.

ARC Inc., 2300 12th St., residential remodel, Iossi Const., $20,739.

Audrey Anderson Trust, 2505 26th Ave. Ct., residential remodel, Suburban Const., $3,980.

Ed and Karla Zaleski, 4031 28th Ave., deck, B&W Home Improvement & Const. Co., $16,600.

Nicholas Thompson, 1135 39th St., deck, $2,500.

Mike Randle, 1017 17th Ave., deck, $1,000.

Joe Alongi, 2516 36th St. Ct., residential remodel, $6,000.

Toni Seeburger, 3415 32nd St. Ct., deck, StoJo Outdoor Services, $2,000.

Blue Cat Brewing Co., 111-115 18th St., commercial remodel, Scott QCA Enterprises, $2,500.

Roger Vroman, 3512 24th St., residential remodel, $17,000.

Two Rivers YMCA, 2715 30th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $8,000.

SILVIS

J & T Rental, 2323 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2335 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2403 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2405 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2407 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2409 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2411 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2413 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2412 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2414 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2416 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2418 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2420 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

J & T Rental, 2422 13th St., single-family dwelling, $200,000.

Illini Hospital, 801 Illini Drive, commercial remodel, Treiber Const., $517,014.

First Baptist Church of Silvis, 1101 10th Ave., institutional remodel, Northwest Mechanical, $6,000.

 

