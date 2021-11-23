DAILY RECORD

Permits
ROCK ISLAND
Rose Williams, 957 34th Ave., deck, $8,500.
Roosevelt Hall, 604 9th Ave., deck, Iossi Const., $9,100
Linda Kerwin, 2201 42nd St., residential addition, $7,500.
Agape Christian Fellowship, 817 24th St., institutional addition, $1,200.
Marina Carpenter, 1006 15th Ave., deck, $1,500.
Robert Kelly, 1910 17th St., residential addition, Durham Remodeling & Repair, $10,000.
Compassionate Care Veterinary Clinic, 2300 18th Ave., deck, $10,.000.
John and Regina McNeal, 2407 28th Ave., pole barn, $23,000.
Mark and Sally Hull, 8500 Ridgewood Rd., residential addition, $16,900.
Solomon Shelton, 1916 9th St., residential addition, $12,800.
Gerrald Hoskins, 2408 19th Ave., residential addition, $7,000.
Kathryn Reilly, 313 20th St., residential addition, 20th St. R.I. Lofts LLC, $13,094.
Richard Kelly, 1343 141/2 St., deck, $5,000.
Richard Defer, 2518 28th St., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $7,875.
Tim Sparkman, 3700 15th St., residential remodel, Pearson Enterprises of the Quad Cities, $18,000.
Daryl Wells, 1312 8th Ave., residential remodel, $2,500.
Louis Blackmon, 3109 15th St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $20,000.
Judy Salazar, 507 23rd Ave., deck, A & J Fencing Plus, $7,000.
ATI Products, 7800 51st St. W., sign, Acme Sign Co., $4,720.
Tom Steele Const., 1545 78th Ave. W., sign, $10,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Nexgen Development, 4418 221 St. N., Port Byron, residential remodel, $69,200.
Andy Hughes, 19119 37th Ave., Port Byron, pole bldg., Greiner Buildings, $55,000.
Sharon Owen, 5109 180th St. N., East Moline, pole bldg., Wick, $32,836.
Kurt Matherly, 8218 47th St., Milan, deck, Midwest Complete Const., $12,600.
John and Eliza Johnson, 3505 148th Ave., Milan, residential addition, $25,920.
Mike Cantrell, 12720 42nd St., Milan, pole bldg., Cleary Building, $32,000.
Edith Mueller Trust, 11408 1st St. W., Milan, Sentry Pool & Chemical, $37,000.
Jeff Carey, 12929 25th St. Ct., Milan, residential remodel, Hazelwood Homes, $43,000.
Joe L. WhitleyTrust, 8004 78th Ave., Milan, residential addition and remodel, Erdman Const., $222,000.
Andy Wistedt, 16625 168th St., Taylor Ridge, pole bldg., Greiner Buildings, $37,000.
Dakota Wright, 24424 124th St., Illinois City, single-family dwelling, $264,829.50.