DAILY RECORD

DAILY RECORD

Permits

SCOTT COUNTY

Starmark Custom Homes, 12 Cait Drive, residential remodel, $20,235.

McCoy Homes, 18130 271st St., Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $200,467.

Charles and Kathryn Hager, 21485 270th St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Mission Built Construction, $311,444.

Justin Yaddof, 13415 100th Ave., Davenport, single-family dwelling, $275,307.

John Murrell Homes, 33 Pebble Creek Circle, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $319,268.

Bach Inv LLC, 701 Titus Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Encore Homes LLC, $134,250.

Bach Inv LLC, 703 Titus Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Encore Homes LLC, $134,250.

Silverthorne Homes, 6 William Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $158,990.

Lionhead Real Estate Designs, 3 Sandstone Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $187,234.

Steve Ingleby, 320 Madison Drive, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $234,926.

Laura and Dave Starr, 6210 1115th St. , Blue Grass, residential addition, Mullanack Builders, $9,180.

Kevin Cahill, 808 8th Court East, Donahue, residential addition, Wilford Construction, $14,240.

Gerald and Judy Lovell, 1 Musket Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, Nicolas Carpentry, $12,852.

Jennifer Tyler, 825 Canal Shore Drive SW, LeClaire, residential addition, $15,960.

Ben Hull, 307 Holland St., LeClaire, residential remodel, $3,000.

Kevin Benedict, 1221 Sycamore Drive, LeClaire, residential addition, $16,675.

Martin Allbee, 22699 Great River Road, LeClaire, residential remodel, Corson Construction, $48,546.

Gordon and Betsy McLeland, 24889 179th St., Pleasant Valley, residential addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $44,604.

Paul and Emily Scranton, 25123 189th St., Bettendorf, residential remodel, Edgebrook Homes, $130,400.

Earwood Family Properties LLC, 1126 Fenno Drive, Riverdale, residential addition, $136,756.

Ken Jury, 14760 109th Ave. Court, Davenport, deck, Dan Mullanack, $6,000.

Gina Acosta, 11400 95th Ave., Blue Grass, deck, Sampson Construction, $7,770.

Milo and Mary Brown, 220 N. 6th St., LeClaire, deck, $10,620.

Leslie Dow, 218 Davenport St., LeClaire, deck, Carolos Custom Built Pieces, $5,280.

Chris Friemel, 20837 230th St., LeClaire, decks, Excel Deck & Fence, $7,665.

Doug Muegge, 23893 281st Ave., LeClaire, deck, $3,840.

1948 Degrees LLC, 126 S. Cody Road, LeClaire, commercial remodel, LeClaire Home Improvement, $20,000.

Eric Johnston, 28422 104th Ave., Donahue, residential addition, IHRIG Works LLC, $18,564.

Jim Tracy, 10764 159th St., Davenport, residential addition, J R Improvement, $28,560.

Scott and Laur Wiley, 26916 240th Ave., Princeton, residential addition, Custom Builders, $47,360.

Mark McCubbin, 8083 119th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Bluff Country Construction, $20,400.

Jeremy and Courtney Peiffer, 9259 114th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Concrete Services/Aero Concrete, $4,536.

Ryan and Samantha Schertz, 213 Timber Valley Court, Blue Grass, residential addition, $25,551.

Keith Classen, 5 Hollows Court, LeClaire, residential addition, Applestone Homes, $14,280.

Nathan Hollingsworth, 21627 280th Ave., LeClaire, residential addition, Eastern Iowa Building, $16,167.

Curt and Joyce Schiess, 14059 290th St., Donahue, residential addition, $11,100.

John, Cavey, and Angie Wagner, 11 Grove Road, Eldridge, residential addition, Trapkus Build Inc., $138,888.

SILVIS

Charles and Judy Martin, 1002 17th Ave., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $9,920.

Walmart Stores Inc., 1601 18th St., commercial remodel, Rick Shipman Construction, $31,309.

Steve Marinaccio, 361 15th St., deck, Dan Carpenter, $5,780.

Alejo and Maria Ortega, 610 8th St., residential addition, $1,500.

Mike and Lela Glascock, 604 18th St., residential addition, $2,400.

Dan and Barb Morgan, 1501 5th Ave., residential remodel, Koehler Electric, $3,450.

ROCK ISLAND

Jeff and Nancy Glass, 3834 26th St., residential addition, Superior Sheds, $27,000.

John Martin, 2109 Stadium Dr., residential addition, GTC Construction Services, $25,000.

Don Cook, 2006 33rd St., residential addition, Additional Design & Build, $21,500.

Bartenhagen-Rogers Investment Properties, 2903-2903 ½ 6th Ave., deck, Maintenance Pro Team, $4,000.

Watchtower Real Estate LLC, 2512 17th St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $4,000.

Linnea Crowther, 1321 94th Ave. W., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $11,250.

Future Capital LLC, 1121 19th ½ Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $3,500.

Leslie Walker, 1717 6th St., residential remodel, $4,500.

Anita Dice, 2451 19th Ave., deck, 2-4-2 Home Improvement, $8,400.

Linda Peterson, 3521 16th St. Court, deck, $4,800.

Lucellie Johnson, 1521 14th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $24,000.

Randy and Mary Mildred, 1526 43rd ST., residential remodel, $1,000.

JPTP LLC, 2602 29th ½ St. Court, residential remodel, $68,500.

Richard Resch, 2029 33rd St., residential remodel, Best Improvement Co., $2,385.

Modern Woodmen of America, 1701 1st Ave., commercial remodel, Valley Construction Co., $391,000.

Mary Sundquist, 3201 26th ST., residential remodel, White Oak Building And Remodeling, $10,000.

Taylor Love, 1500 29th ½ St., residential remodel, Alpha Assets, $39,500.

Vesole Brothers, 3850 18th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $8,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Judy and Scott Jepson, 21919 River Road, Cordova, single-family dwelling, Schieler & Rassi, $300,000.

Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, new commercial, Estes Construction, $580,935.

Betty Warkins, 18333 236 St. N., Cordova, pole bldg., $108,892.

Dan Meloan, 26117 122nd Ave., Port Byron, pole bldg.., Wick Buildings, $26,250.

Zuma Development, 4013 229th St., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $305,000.

Bill and Naice Kirk, 17220 Cedar Road, East Moline, deck, $1,940.

Chris Hambright, 1504 Ave. of the Cities, East Moline, deck, Decks Plus, $9,700.

Tom Bert, 2901 19th St., East Moline, residential remodel, $18,700.

Karen Bosso, 10311 Turkey Hollow Road, Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $5,000.

Roger and Diane Heaton, 1815 S. Shore, Moline, residential addition, $2,232.

Kevin Anderson, 10215 80th St., Coal Valley, pole bldg.., $22,000.

Frank Margery, 8620 91st St. C, Coal Valley, residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $20,000.

Kayla Dussliere, 10711 50th St., Milan, residential remodel, MJ Bennett Construction, $4,405.

Brad Schafman, 1147 31st St. Drive, Milan, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $448,000.

Mike Saltzman, 11827 120th Ave., Taylor Ridge, pool, Sunrise Pool Builders, $54,000.

Gregg Sprott, 10523 98th St., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $3,720.

Roger Koopman, 900 1st St., W., Andalusia, pole bldg.., Sunrise Post & Frame, $150,000.

Roger Peterson, 408 3rd St. E., Andalusia, residential addition, Additional Design & Build, $35,000.

Steve Scranton, 16702 78th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, deck, $8,250.

DAVENPORT

Bonnie Leach, 1727 W. 53rd St., single-family dwelling, J D’s Custom Designs, $130,000.

Sal Ponce, 2802 Brady St., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $2,800.

Winston Property Group LLC, 8250 Harrison St., new commercial, General Constructors, $1,808,809.

Christen and Veronica Ericksen, 725 Farnam St., residential addition, $2,000.

Jason Perkins, 5519 W. River Dr., residential addition, $14,500.

Atlas Real Estate Co. LC,  4112 Eastern Ave., deck, $1,500.

Consolidated Investors LLC, 1150 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, $1,500.

Donna Messmer, 6038 Mississippi Ave., residential remodel, Cutright General Contracting, $4,900.

Garry Eichorn, 3010 Chrystal Creek Drive, deck, J.C. Landscape, $20,500.

Gordon Pointer, 6903 N. Pine St., residential addition, $3,700.

The One Eighty Zone, 1966 Walling Court, residential remodel, $50,000.

Don and Kathleen Learn, 3923 Fillmore Lane, deck, Lovewell Fence, $4,00.

Lawrence Smith, 206 E. 12th St., deck, $3,100.

Andrea Wates, 5610 Gaines St., pool, $7,400.

Mark Fensterbusch, 710 E. 59th St., commercial remodel, Gilkison Building Service, $27,000.

Atlas Real Estate Co. LC, 613 Pershing Ave., residential remodel, $97,205.

Amy Girlich and Nick Mumma, 2625 Revo Road, deck, $10,000.

Kevin and Jennifer Kelly, 4502 Spring St., residential addition, Sampson Construction, $28,000.

Main At Locust Pharmacy, 129 W. Locust St., commercial remodel, $4,000.

The Salvation Army, 2852 W. 46th St., institutional remodel, J D Coussens, $10,600.

US Cellular, 2823 N. Clark St., new commercial, Oldcastle Infrastructure, $100,000.

Derrick Nix, 1215 W. 53rd St., single-family dwelling, $72,750.

Derrick Nix, 1217 W. 53rd St., single-family dwelling, $72,750..

SB LLC, 2312 Lorton Ave., residential remodel, $24,900.

Bill Peterson and Sarah Eikleberry, 2637 Esplanade Ave., deck, Lovewell Fence, $8,840.

Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Parkway Construction, $266,749.

Franker Construction LLC, 2123 E. 61st St., single-family dwelling, $230,000.

John Babb, 1021 W. 17th St., deck, $1,500.

Johnny Nguyen and Dana Dang, 536 W. 16th St., residential remodel, $2,000.

Dan Dolan Homes, 6451 Fairhaven Court, single-family dwelling, $189,900.

Cheryl Cole and Terry Manchester, 3117 Fairview St., deck, $1,200.

Danny Nguyen and Loc Van Truong, 2206 N. Clark St., residential remodel, $7,000.

Rachel Kraus, 1023 W. Locust St., residential remodel, Steven Booth, $25,000.

Future Capital LLC, 820 Ripley St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $22,500.

Future Capital LLC, 2225 Scott St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $18,500.

Southeast National Bank, 2303 W. 1st St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $22,500.

Summer Ridge LLC, 615 W. 61st St., deck, $7,000.

Courtland Gerhart, 6401 Utica Ridge Road, deck, Sampson Construction, $4,000.

Kim Randall, 924 W. 9th ½ St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $21,500.

Morgan Sierra, 712 W. 15th St., deck, $6,000.

Scott County Family YMCA, 630 E. 4th St., new commercial, Russell Construction, $1,893,149.

VZ Properties LLC, 512 Brady St., commercial remodel, Reed Construction, $250,000

Bob and Shelly Louck, 3201 Rockingham Road, deck, 2-4-2 Home Improvement, $4,500.

Brad and Laura Mundt, 2403 Oklahoma Ave., residential addition, $4,500.

Maid-Rite, 3708 N. Division St., commercial remodel, Precision Builders, $90,500.

Five Below, 902 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Huff Contracting, $596,783.

Dennis and Helen Dorr, 2823 Forest Road, residential remodel, Stone River Builders, $29, 562.

TAG Financial Center, 2210 E. 52nd St., commercial addition, Daxon Construction, $255,000.

Vanguard Distributing, 8735 Northwest Blvd., commercial remodel, Friemel Construction, $730,500.

Royce and Jennifer Rickman, 5905 Appomattox Road, pool, QCA Pools, $30,000.

Menards Inc., 6600 Brady St., commercial addition, Odyssey Construction, $55,000.

David Mathys, 6134 Lakehurst Drive, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $9,753.

Tim Stevenson, 2502 E. Columbia Ave., deck, $3,000.

Fairmount Cemetery Associaton, 3902 Rockingham Road, commercial addition, Wick Building Systems, $29,000.

Hope At A Brick House, 1431 Ripley St., institutional remodel, J D Coussens, $27,000.

Dan Whitfield and Sarah Campbell, 3120 Carey Ave., deck, $2,500.

Nathan and Kellie Byrd, 1401 N. Utah Ave., single-family dwelling, $770,550.

Future Capital LLC, 418 E. 8th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $21,500.

Future Capital LLC, 1601 E. 12th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $20,000.

Future Capital LLC, 1607 E. 12th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $22,500.

Gateway Redevelopment Group, 517 Ripley St., residential remodel, $10,000.

Redband Properties LLC, 1304 Brady St., commercial remodel, Beirne Builders, $78,300.

Redband Coffee, 110 W. 13th St., commercial addition, Beirne Builders, $110,000.

RM and MR Reutten Family Trust, 639 e. 14th St., multi-family remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $29,100.

Future Capital, 917 W. Pleasant St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $19,800.

S S D Corp., 3815 Brady St. Building, commercial remodel, $25,000.

Milinda Carstens, 3315 N. Pine St., residential addition, Terrell Construction, $25,000.

Sheldon’s Holdings, 419 . 59th St., industrial addition, $87,927.

Ryan Kopf, 2646 Dubuque St., residential addition, $10,000.

Bettendorf Business Licenses –

Peaceful Acupuncture, 1004 State St., issued in Oct.

MOLINE

4510 41st St., commercial remodel, $44,000.

2010 1st St. A., commercial remodel, Climate Pros, $354,902.

3715 33rd Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $35,143.

4112 18th Ave., residential addition, Red Oak Custom Homes, $68,000.

1812 36th St., residential remodel, $33,155.

2401 69th Ave., residential remodel, Crampton Construction, $15,500.

1311 3rd St. A, residential remodel, Carlos Custom Built Cabinets, $25,000.

7406 35th Ave., single-family dwelling, Dave Prochaska Construction, $199,000.

7402 35th Ave., single-family dwelling, Dave Prochaska Construction, $199,000.

6104 34th Ave. A Court, single-family dwelling, $182,000.

3929 41st St., Ave. Drive, commercial remodel, Cly Construction, $550,000.

4335 16th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $3,214.

3950 38th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $5,000.

3308 44th St. Court, residential addition, Erdman Construction, $20,000.

7406 35th Ave., single-family dwelling, Dave Prochaska Construction, $199,000.

7402 35th Ave., single-family dwelling, Dave Prochaska Construction, $199,000.

3710 26th St., deck, B & W Home Improvement, $23,000.

3413 33rd St., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $7,182.

2500 23rd Ave. B., deck, $7,296.

EAST MOLINE

Robert Simmons, 2045 3rd Ave., multi-dwelling remodel, Hudson Maintenance Corp., $100,000.

Curt Green, 2014 3rd Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $8,000.

Kristina Rowell, 1316 23rd Ave. Court, deck, Advance Custom Remodeling, $1,800.

Vanpelt Corp., 2930 Morton Dr., sign, River City Sign Co., $2,511.

Charles Westbrook Trust, 333 13th St., deck, $1,470.

Ray McDonald, 2426 3rd Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $26,000.

ELDRIDGE

Diamond Builders, 115 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $115,113.20.

Adam Kuster, 1112 W. Spring St., deck, Wilford Construction, $10,758.

Frank King, 304 W. Price St., residential remodel and addition, Ehrecke Construction, $50,000.

Janel Boelens, 1017 w. Donahue Court, residential addition, $2,244.

Peggy Russo, 119 S. 6th St., deck, $2,851.20.

Brad Sarver, 2910 E. Blackhawk Trail, residential addition, QC Construction Service, $19,113.60.

Diamond Builders, 134 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $121,756.80.

Siefers Concrete, 2270 E. LeClaire Road, new commercial, $382,080.

