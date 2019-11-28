DAILY RECORD

Permits
SCOTT COUNTY
Starmark Custom Homes, 12 Cait Drive, residential remodel, $20,235.
McCoy Homes, 18130 271st St., Eldridge, single-family dwelling, $200,467.
Charles and Kathryn Hager, 21485 270th St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Mission Built Construction, $311,444.
Justin Yaddof, 13415 100th Ave., Davenport, single-family dwelling, $275,307.
John Murrell Homes, 33 Pebble Creek Circle, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $319,268.
Bach Inv LLC, 701 Titus Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Encore Homes LLC, $134,250.
Bach Inv LLC, 703 Titus Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Encore Homes LLC, $134,250.
Silverthorne Homes, 6 William Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $158,990.
Lionhead Real Estate Designs, 3 Sandstone Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $187,234.
Steve Ingleby, 320 Madison Drive, Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $234,926.
Laura and Dave Starr, 6210 1115th St. , Blue Grass, residential addition, Mullanack Builders, $9,180.
Kevin Cahill, 808 8th Court East, Donahue, residential addition, Wilford Construction, $14,240.
Gerald and Judy Lovell, 1 Musket Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, Nicolas Carpentry, $12,852.
Jennifer Tyler, 825 Canal Shore Drive SW, LeClaire, residential addition, $15,960.
Ben Hull, 307 Holland St., LeClaire, residential remodel, $3,000.
Kevin Benedict, 1221 Sycamore Drive, LeClaire, residential addition, $16,675.
Martin Allbee, 22699 Great River Road, LeClaire, residential remodel, Corson Construction, $48,546.
Gordon and Betsy McLeland, 24889 179th St., Pleasant Valley, residential addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $44,604.
Paul and Emily Scranton, 25123 189th St., Bettendorf, residential remodel, Edgebrook Homes, $130,400.
Earwood Family Properties LLC, 1126 Fenno Drive, Riverdale, residential addition, $136,756.
Ken Jury, 14760 109th Ave. Court, Davenport, deck, Dan Mullanack, $6,000.
Gina Acosta, 11400 95th Ave., Blue Grass, deck, Sampson Construction, $7,770.
Milo and Mary Brown, 220 N. 6th St., LeClaire, deck, $10,620.
Leslie Dow, 218 Davenport St., LeClaire, deck, Carolos Custom Built Pieces, $5,280.
Chris Friemel, 20837 230th St., LeClaire, decks, Excel Deck & Fence, $7,665.
Doug Muegge, 23893 281st Ave., LeClaire, deck, $3,840.
1948 Degrees LLC, 126 S. Cody Road, LeClaire, commercial remodel, LeClaire Home Improvement, $20,000.
Eric Johnston, 28422 104th Ave., Donahue, residential addition, IHRIG Works LLC, $18,564.
Jim Tracy, 10764 159th St., Davenport, residential addition, J R Improvement, $28,560.
Scott and Laur Wiley, 26916 240th Ave., Princeton, residential addition, Custom Builders, $47,360.
Mark McCubbin, 8083 119th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Bluff Country Construction, $20,400.
Jeremy and Courtney Peiffer, 9259 114th St., Blue Grass, residential addition, Concrete Services/Aero Concrete, $4,536.
Ryan and Samantha Schertz, 213 Timber Valley Court, Blue Grass, residential addition, $25,551.
Keith Classen, 5 Hollows Court, LeClaire, residential addition, Applestone Homes, $14,280.
Nathan Hollingsworth, 21627 280th Ave., LeClaire, residential addition, Eastern Iowa Building, $16,167.
Curt and Joyce Schiess, 14059 290th St., Donahue, residential addition, $11,100.
John, Cavey, and Angie Wagner, 11 Grove Road, Eldridge, residential addition, Trapkus Build Inc., $138,888.
SILVIS
Charles and Judy Martin, 1002 17th Ave., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $9,920.
Walmart Stores Inc., 1601 18th St., commercial remodel, Rick Shipman Construction, $31,309.
Steve Marinaccio, 361 15th St., deck, Dan Carpenter, $5,780.
Alejo and Maria Ortega, 610 8th St., residential addition, $1,500.
Mike and Lela Glascock, 604 18th St., residential addition, $2,400.
Dan and Barb Morgan, 1501 5th Ave., residential remodel, Koehler Electric, $3,450.
ROCK ISLAND
Jeff and Nancy Glass, 3834 26th St., residential addition, Superior Sheds, $27,000.
John Martin, 2109 Stadium Dr., residential addition, GTC Construction Services, $25,000.
Don Cook, 2006 33rd St., residential addition, Additional Design & Build, $21,500.
Bartenhagen-Rogers Investment Properties, 2903-2903 ½ 6th Ave., deck, Maintenance Pro Team, $4,000.
Watchtower Real Estate LLC, 2512 17th St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $4,000.
Linnea Crowther, 1321 94th Ave. W., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $11,250.
Future Capital LLC, 1121 19th ½ Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $3,500.
Leslie Walker, 1717 6th St., residential remodel, $4,500.
Anita Dice, 2451 19th Ave., deck, 2-4-2 Home Improvement, $8,400.
Linda Peterson, 3521 16th St. Court, deck, $4,800.
Lucellie Johnson, 1521 14th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $24,000.
Randy and Mary Mildred, 1526 43rd ST., residential remodel, $1,000.
JPTP LLC, 2602 29th ½ St. Court, residential remodel, $68,500.
Richard Resch, 2029 33rd St., residential remodel, Best Improvement Co., $2,385.
Modern Woodmen of America, 1701 1st Ave., commercial remodel, Valley Construction Co., $391,000.
Mary Sundquist, 3201 26th ST., residential remodel, White Oak Building And Remodeling, $10,000.
Taylor Love, 1500 29th ½ St., residential remodel, Alpha Assets, $39,500.
Vesole Brothers, 3850 18th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $8,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Judy and Scott Jepson, 21919 River Road, Cordova, single-family dwelling, Schieler & Rassi, $300,000.
Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, new commercial, Estes Construction, $580,935.
Betty Warkins, 18333 236 St. N., Cordova, pole bldg., $108,892.
Dan Meloan, 26117 122nd Ave., Port Byron, pole bldg.., Wick Buildings, $26,250.
Zuma Development, 4013 229th St., Port Byron, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $305,000.
Bill and Naice Kirk, 17220 Cedar Road, East Moline, deck, $1,940.
Chris Hambright, 1504 Ave. of the Cities, East Moline, deck, Decks Plus, $9,700.
Tom Bert, 2901 19th St., East Moline, residential remodel, $18,700.
Karen Bosso, 10311 Turkey Hollow Road, Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $5,000.
Roger and Diane Heaton, 1815 S. Shore, Moline, residential addition, $2,232.
Kevin Anderson, 10215 80th St., Coal Valley, pole bldg.., $22,000.
Frank Margery, 8620 91st St. C, Coal Valley, residential remodel, Midwest Complete Construction, $20,000.
Kayla Dussliere, 10711 50th St., Milan, residential remodel, MJ Bennett Construction, $4,405.
Brad Schafman, 1147 31st St. Drive, Milan, single-family dwelling, Hazelwood Homes, $448,000.
Mike Saltzman, 11827 120th Ave., Taylor Ridge, pool, Sunrise Pool Builders, $54,000.
Gregg Sprott, 10523 98th St., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $3,720.
Roger Koopman, 900 1st St., W., Andalusia, pole bldg.., Sunrise Post & Frame, $150,000.
Roger Peterson, 408 3rd St. E., Andalusia, residential addition, Additional Design & Build, $35,000.
Steve Scranton, 16702 78th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, deck, $8,250.
DAVENPORT
Bonnie Leach, 1727 W. 53rd St., single-family dwelling, J D’s Custom Designs, $130,000.
Sal Ponce, 2802 Brady St., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $2,800.
Winston Property Group LLC, 8250 Harrison St., new commercial, General Constructors, $1,808,809.
Christen and Veronica Ericksen, 725 Farnam St., residential addition, $2,000.
Jason Perkins, 5519 W. River Dr., residential addition, $14,500.
Atlas Real Estate Co. LC, 4112 Eastern Ave., deck, $1,500.
Consolidated Investors LLC, 1150 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, $1,500.
Donna Messmer, 6038 Mississippi Ave., residential remodel, Cutright General Contracting, $4,900.
Garry Eichorn, 3010 Chrystal Creek Drive, deck, J.C. Landscape, $20,500.
Gordon Pointer, 6903 N. Pine St., residential addition, $3,700.
The One Eighty Zone, 1966 Walling Court, residential remodel, $50,000.
Don and Kathleen Learn, 3923 Fillmore Lane, deck, Lovewell Fence, $4,00.
Lawrence Smith, 206 E. 12th St., deck, $3,100.
Andrea Wates, 5610 Gaines St., pool, $7,400.
Mark Fensterbusch, 710 E. 59th St., commercial remodel, Gilkison Building Service, $27,000.
Atlas Real Estate Co. LC, 613 Pershing Ave., residential remodel, $97,205.
Amy Girlich and Nick Mumma, 2625 Revo Road, deck, $10,000.
Kevin and Jennifer Kelly, 4502 Spring St., residential addition, Sampson Construction, $28,000.
Main At Locust Pharmacy, 129 W. Locust St., commercial remodel, $4,000.
The Salvation Army, 2852 W. 46th St., institutional remodel, J D Coussens, $10,600.
US Cellular, 2823 N. Clark St., new commercial, Oldcastle Infrastructure, $100,000.
Derrick Nix, 1215 W. 53rd St., single-family dwelling, $72,750.
Derrick Nix, 1217 W. 53rd St., single-family dwelling, $72,750..
SB LLC, 2312 Lorton Ave., residential remodel, $24,900.
Bill Peterson and Sarah Eikleberry, 2637 Esplanade Ave., deck, Lovewell Fence, $8,840.
Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Parkway Construction, $266,749.
Franker Construction LLC, 2123 E. 61st St., single-family dwelling, $230,000.
John Babb, 1021 W. 17th St., deck, $1,500.
Johnny Nguyen and Dana Dang, 536 W. 16th St., residential remodel, $2,000.
Dan Dolan Homes, 6451 Fairhaven Court, single-family dwelling, $189,900.
Cheryl Cole and Terry Manchester, 3117 Fairview St., deck, $1,200.
Danny Nguyen and Loc Van Truong, 2206 N. Clark St., residential remodel, $7,000.
Rachel Kraus, 1023 W. Locust St., residential remodel, Steven Booth, $25,000.
Future Capital LLC, 820 Ripley St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $22,500.
Future Capital LLC, 2225 Scott St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $18,500.
Southeast National Bank, 2303 W. 1st St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $22,500.
Summer Ridge LLC, 615 W. 61st St., deck, $7,000.
Courtland Gerhart, 6401 Utica Ridge Road, deck, Sampson Construction, $4,000.
Kim Randall, 924 W. 9th ½ St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $21,500.
Morgan Sierra, 712 W. 15th St., deck, $6,000.
Scott County Family YMCA, 630 E. 4th St., new commercial, Russell Construction, $1,893,149.
VZ Properties LLC, 512 Brady St., commercial remodel, Reed Construction, $250,000
Bob and Shelly Louck, 3201 Rockingham Road, deck, 2-4-2 Home Improvement, $4,500.
Brad and Laura Mundt, 2403 Oklahoma Ave., residential addition, $4,500.
Maid-Rite, 3708 N. Division St., commercial remodel, Precision Builders, $90,500.
Five Below, 902 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Huff Contracting, $596,783.
Dennis and Helen Dorr, 2823 Forest Road, residential remodel, Stone River Builders, $29, 562.
TAG Financial Center, 2210 E. 52nd St., commercial addition, Daxon Construction, $255,000.
Vanguard Distributing, 8735 Northwest Blvd., commercial remodel, Friemel Construction, $730,500.
Royce and Jennifer Rickman, 5905 Appomattox Road, pool, QCA Pools, $30,000.
Menards Inc., 6600 Brady St., commercial addition, Odyssey Construction, $55,000.
David Mathys, 6134 Lakehurst Drive, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $9,753.
Tim Stevenson, 2502 E. Columbia Ave., deck, $3,000.
Fairmount Cemetery Associaton, 3902 Rockingham Road, commercial addition, Wick Building Systems, $29,000.
Hope At A Brick House, 1431 Ripley St., institutional remodel, J D Coussens, $27,000.
Dan Whitfield and Sarah Campbell, 3120 Carey Ave., deck, $2,500.
Nathan and Kellie Byrd, 1401 N. Utah Ave., single-family dwelling, $770,550.
Future Capital LLC, 418 E. 8th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $21,500.
Future Capital LLC, 1601 E. 12th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $20,000.
Future Capital LLC, 1607 E. 12th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $22,500.
Gateway Redevelopment Group, 517 Ripley St., residential remodel, $10,000.
Redband Properties LLC, 1304 Brady St., commercial remodel, Beirne Builders, $78,300.
Redband Coffee, 110 W. 13th St., commercial addition, Beirne Builders, $110,000.
RM and MR Reutten Family Trust, 639 e. 14th St., multi-family remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $29,100.
Future Capital, 917 W. Pleasant St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $19,800.
S S D Corp., 3815 Brady St. Building, commercial remodel, $25,000.
Milinda Carstens, 3315 N. Pine St., residential addition, Terrell Construction, $25,000.
Sheldon’s Holdings, 419 . 59th St., industrial addition, $87,927.
Ryan Kopf, 2646 Dubuque St., residential addition, $10,000.
Bettendorf Business Licenses –
Peaceful Acupuncture, 1004 State St., issued in Oct.
MOLINE
4510 41st St., commercial remodel, $44,000.
2010 1st St. A., commercial remodel, Climate Pros, $354,902.
3715 33rd Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $35,143.
4112 18th Ave., residential addition, Red Oak Custom Homes, $68,000.
1812 36th St., residential remodel, $33,155.
2401 69th Ave., residential remodel, Crampton Construction, $15,500.
1311 3rd St. A, residential remodel, Carlos Custom Built Cabinets, $25,000.
7406 35th Ave., single-family dwelling, Dave Prochaska Construction, $199,000.
7402 35th Ave., single-family dwelling, Dave Prochaska Construction, $199,000.
6104 34th Ave. A Court, single-family dwelling, $182,000.
3929 41st St., Ave. Drive, commercial remodel, Cly Construction, $550,000.
4335 16th St., sign, Lange Sign Group, $3,214.
3950 38th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $5,000.
3308 44th St. Court, residential addition, Erdman Construction, $20,000.
7406 35th Ave., single-family dwelling, Dave Prochaska Construction, $199,000.
7402 35th Ave., single-family dwelling, Dave Prochaska Construction, $199,000.
3710 26th St., deck, B & W Home Improvement, $23,000.
3413 33rd St., deck, Lovewell Fencing, $7,182.
2500 23rd Ave. B., deck, $7,296.
EAST MOLINE
Robert Simmons, 2045 3rd Ave., multi-dwelling remodel, Hudson Maintenance Corp., $100,000.
Curt Green, 2014 3rd Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $8,000.
Kristina Rowell, 1316 23rd Ave. Court, deck, Advance Custom Remodeling, $1,800.
Vanpelt Corp., 2930 Morton Dr., sign, River City Sign Co., $2,511.
Charles Westbrook Trust, 333 13th St., deck, $1,470.
Ray McDonald, 2426 3rd Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $26,000.
ELDRIDGE
Diamond Builders, 115 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $115,113.20.
Adam Kuster, 1112 W. Spring St., deck, Wilford Construction, $10,758.
Frank King, 304 W. Price St., residential remodel and addition, Ehrecke Construction, $50,000.
Janel Boelens, 1017 w. Donahue Court, residential addition, $2,244.
Peggy Russo, 119 S. 6th St., deck, $2,851.20.
Brad Sarver, 2910 E. Blackhawk Trail, residential addition, QC Construction Service, $19,113.60.
Diamond Builders, 134 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $121,756.80.
Siefers Concrete, 2270 E. LeClaire Road, new commercial, $382,080.