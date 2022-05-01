DAILY RECORD

Permits
DAVENPORT
Kevin Dolan, 5101 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $158,241.
Larry Armstrong Jr., 27225 Redwood Ave., deck, $2,500.
Tracy Nowlin, 2518 W. 44th St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $47,241.
Collins Holding LLC, 7205 Hancock Ct., new commercial, $132,500.
Collins Holding LLC, 7205 Hancock Ct., new commercial, $110,500.
Penny Downing, 903 Sylvan Ave., residential addition, $27,050.
Kerr Enterprises LLC, 410 Main St., residential remodel, $23,800.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1130 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,000.
Calvin Bolkema, 5805 Wisconsin Ave., pool, Pleasure Pools, $44,300.
Wheldon Hoepner, 2429 E. George Washington Blvd., residential remodel, Veteran’s Choice Contracting, $15,000.
Leon Wulf, 2020 W 49th St., residential addition, United American Contracting, $18,000.
Sean Sullivan, 5005 Coventry Ct., pool, Pleasure Pools, $45,000.
Van Itallie Family Trust, 2903 Lorton Ct., residential remodel, Inside Changes, $14,700.
Nichols Aluminum, 1725 Rockingham Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $220,000.
Jane L. Schneider Trust, 2745 Wood Ln., residential remodel, Durian Bldrs., $40,725.
Heatherton Apts. Cooperative, 3539 Heatherton Dr., residential addition, Highligh Enterprises, $21,950.
Yash Commercial Properties LLC, 735 Federal St., commercial remodel, $32,000.
Jeff Brown, 3824 W. 44th St., residential addition, EK Custom Works, $36,650.
J.L. Watts Co., 1927 Comenitz Dr., residential remodel, $22,879.
Ramos Properties LLC, 4106 W. 13th St., residential remodel, $23,000.
Dan Gayman, 4104 Telegraph Rd., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $13,614.
Genesis Health System, 1227 E. Rusholme St., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $2,556,290.
C & L Plaza LLC, 3717 Joyce Ln., single family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $272,000.
C & L Plaza LLC, 3718 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, Hong Le Const., $49,000.
Jeff Williams, 5615 Hillside Ct., residential remodel, J D Coussens, $26,000.
Midland Scientific Properties LLC, 2805 Research Prkwy., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $815,215.
B White LLC, 1731 W. 6th St., residential remodel, Rymak Const. Group., $135,000.
Richard Pausch, 1800 Stone Gate Circle, residential remodel, $7,000.
Justin Rebarcak, 5406 Hillandale Rd., residential remodel, Jansen Custom Homes, $99,940.
Sharon Fox, 1121 Emerald Dr., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $40,788.
Mike Miller, 1821 W. 58th St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $67,326.
Karene Nagel, 4621 Warren St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $27,846.
Suzanne Troncao, 714 E. 14th St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $33,489.
Linda Johnson, 2504 Pacific St., pool, $4,799.
Michelle and Steve Baumann, 2109 N. Gayman Ave., residential remodel, $19,703.
Brian Bacunawa, 6201 Hillandale Rd., deck, $12,350.75.
321 Partners LLC, 318 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, $117,320.
John Lorenzen, 5809 Belle Ave., pool, $5,500.
Serendib Investments LLC Series 1, 3104 W. 66th St., residential remodel, Oetzmann Bldrs., $100,000.