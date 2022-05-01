 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY RECORD

Permits

DAVENPORT

Kevin Dolan, 5101 Lakeview Prkwy., single-family dwelling, Dan Dolan Homes, $158,241.

Larry Armstrong Jr., 27225 Redwood Ave., deck, $2,500.

Tracy Nowlin, 2518 W. 44th St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $47,241.

Collins Holding LLC, 7205 Hancock Ct., new commercial, $132,500.

Collins Holding LLC, 7205 Hancock Ct., new commercial, $110,500.

Penny Downing, 903 Sylvan Ave., residential addition, $27,050.

Kerr Enterprises LLC, 410 Main St., residential remodel, $23,800.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1130 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,000.

Calvin Bolkema, 5805 Wisconsin Ave., pool, Pleasure Pools, $44,300.

Wheldon Hoepner, 2429 E. George Washington Blvd., residential remodel, Veteran’s Choice Contracting, $15,000.

Leon Wulf, 2020 W 49th St., residential addition, United American Contracting, $18,000.

Sean Sullivan, 5005 Coventry Ct., pool, Pleasure Pools, $45,000.

Van Itallie Family Trust, 2903 Lorton Ct., residential remodel, Inside Changes, $14,700.

Nichols Aluminum, 1725 Rockingham Rd., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $220,000.

Jane L. Schneider Trust, 2745 Wood Ln., residential remodel, Durian Bldrs., $40,725.

Heatherton Apts. Cooperative, 3539 Heatherton Dr., residential addition, Highligh Enterprises, $21,950.

Yash Commercial Properties LLC, 735 Federal St., commercial remodel, $32,000.

Jeff Brown, 3824 W. 44th St., residential addition, EK Custom Works, $36,650.

J.L. Watts Co., 1927 Comenitz Dr., residential remodel, $22,879.

Ramos Properties LLC, 4106 W. 13th St., residential remodel, $23,000.

Dan Gayman, 4104 Telegraph Rd., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $13,614.

Genesis Health System, 1227 E. Rusholme St., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $2,556,290.

C & L Plaza LLC, 3717 Joyce Ln., single family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $272,000.

C & L Plaza LLC, 3718 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, Hong Le Const., $49,000.

Jeff Williams, 5615 Hillside Ct., residential remodel, J D Coussens, $26,000.

Midland Scientific Properties LLC, 2805 Research Prkwy., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $815,215.

B White LLC, 1731 W. 6th St., residential remodel, Rymak Const. Group., $135,000.

Richard Pausch, 1800 Stone Gate Circle, residential remodel, $7,000.

Justin Rebarcak, 5406 Hillandale Rd., residential remodel, Jansen Custom Homes, $99,940.

Sharon Fox, 1121 Emerald Dr., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $40,788.

Mike Miller, 1821 W. 58th St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $67,326.

Karene Nagel, 4621 Warren St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $27,846.

Suzanne Troncao, 714 E. 14th St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $33,489.

Linda Johnson, 2504 Pacific St., pool, $4,799.

Michelle and Steve Baumann, 2109 N. Gayman Ave., residential remodel, $19,703.

Brian Bacunawa, 6201 Hillandale Rd., deck, $12,350.75.

321 Partners LLC, 318 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, $117,320.

John Lorenzen, 5809 Belle Ave., pool, $5,500.

Serendib Investments LLC Series 1, 3104 W. 66th St., residential remodel, Oetzmann Bldrs., $100,000.

