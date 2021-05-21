DAILY RECORD

Permits
ROCK ISLAND
John Peters, 16 Watch Hill Rd., residential addition, Midwest Complete Const., $26,800.
Bruce Rannow, 3201 35th St., residential addition, $28,000.
Craig Benisch, 3826 26th Ave., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $33,697.
Brenda Wolfe, 2100 26th St., residential addition, $20,000.
Rolando Moran, 709 23rd Ave., residential addition, Fry Const., $14,000.
Paul Martin, 1520 20th Ave., residential addition, $43,000.
David Johnson, 3300 38th St., residential addition, $15,000.
Dale Hanson, 3809 22nd Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $28,000.
J & L Eastland Living Trust, 4449 48th Ave. Ct., commercial remodel, $192,377.
Jeff Duncan, 2623 5th Ave., commercial remodel, $176,750.
John Welling, 3324 34th St., residential remodel, Bradshaw Const., $40,800.
Charles Rea, 2039 43rd St., residential remodel, Midwest Complete Const., $11,200.
R.I. Hilltop Tavern, 1228 30th St., deck, Tim Kavanaugh, $6,000.
Aldi, 1880 38th St., sign, Doyle Signs, $3,600.
R.I. Housing Authority, 510 9th St., sign, Riverbend Signworks, $12,000.
R.I. Housing Authority, 801 66h Ave., sign, Riverbend Signworks, $12,000
Arthur Johnson Family, 3002 18th Ave., sign, Turnroth Sign Co., $20,000.
7-Eleven, 1700 18th Ave., sign, Integrity Sign Co., $9,500.
ELDRIDGE
John Green, 616 S. 1st St., residential addition, $86,000.
Seth Porter, 842 S. 7th St. Court, Pool, $15,840.
Travis Keeney, 813 S. 7th Street Court, residential addition, $5,874.
Matt and Angela Riesberg, 919 S. 8th St., pool, $5,966.
Oetzmann Builders, 225 W. Torrey Pines Dr., single-family dwelling, $152,803.