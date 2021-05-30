DAILY RECORD

Permits
SCOTT COUNTY
Lyle Anderson, 27827 Allens Grove Rd., Dixon, deck, $6,720.
Clint and Debra Friederichs, residential additions, Gehrls Const., $17,136.
Brian Caldwell, 18730 110th Ave., residential addition, Hershberger Const. $35,360.
Mark Bowers, 27121 185th Ave., Eldridge, pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $8,499.
Aaron Miguel, 339 Hillside Dr., Eldridge, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,125.
Kent Johnson Builders, 18115 271st St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, $196,974.
James Bawden, 36 Timberline Dr., Blue Grass, residential addition, $7,060.
Jeff Lein, 14 Timberline Dr., residential addition, $7,000.
Rhonda Green, 607 Mississippi Terr., LeClaire, pool, J & J Elite Installation, $5,537.
Procore LLC, 2 Pebble Creek Dr., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, Prochaska Const., $224,778.
MRDC, 229 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire, residential remodel, Twin Shores Management, $348,654.
Core Designs, 7 Country Club Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $146,646.
Core Designs, 27 Country Club Ct., LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $188,657.
Brian Heisner and Jane Deters, 136 Riverview Hgts. Dr., LeClaire, residential addition, $18,360.
Jeff and Deborah Munn, 621 Reynolds St., LeClaire, residential additions, $13,812.
Jeff and Deborah Munn, 621 Reynolds St., LeClaire, residential additions, $11,520.
John Doll, 2604 Valley Dr., LeClaire, residential remodel, $29,160.
Frank Grage, 1713 Canal Shore Dr. SW, LeClaire, residential remodel, $29,716.
Andy Jensen, 620 N. 4th St., LeClaire, residential addition, $1,200.
Andy Jensen, 620 N. 4th St., LeClaire, residential remodel, $21,570.
Chad Siebel, 508 Davenport St., LeClaire, pool, J & J Elite Installation, $5,000.
Encore Homes, 609 Titus Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $131,759.
Encore Homes, 611 Titus Court, LeClaire, single-family dwelling, $131,759.
Dan Knoboch, 1167 Fletcher Dr., LeClaire, deck, $4,500.
Encore Homes, 704 Titus Court, LeClaire, residential remodel, $13,275.
Chet Carrara, 16 Pebble Creek Dr., LeClaire, residential addition, Ingleby Const., $54,876.
Philip Blythe Trust, 28055 238th St., LeClaire, decks, Sampson Const., $6,780.
Bryan Benson, 26901 230th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Precision Air, $5,500.
Dave, Allison and Mike Yoder / Snyder, 740 S. 1st St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Applestone Homes, $176,778.
Dave, Allison and Mike Yoder / Snyder, 740 S. 1st St., Long Grove, residential addition, Applestone Homes, $139,572.
Elizabeth Merkel, 719 Park Ave., Bettendorf, residential remodel, $10,920.
Edgebrooke Homes, 19468 250th Ave., Bettendorf, single-family dwelling, $350,177.
Blake Collins, 19349 251st Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, Ryan & Associates, $16,600.
Derrick Siefers, 16901 206th St., Davenport, residential addition, Jamie Siefers, $136,554.