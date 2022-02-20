DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MOLINE

1830 5th Ave., commercial remodel, $9,000.

6600 44th Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $382,297.

1317 34th Ave. A, residential remodel, Chumbley Const., $28,000.

6801 44th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $25,000.

5000 Ave. of the Cities, sign, Nesper Sign Advertising, $16,251.

1901 52nd Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $20,000.

501 15th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $11,250.

ELDRIDGE

Vintage Homes, 1113 Cypress Point Ct., single-family dwelling, $146,388.

Bill Bruce Holdings, 900 E Franklin St., residential remodel, $4,000.

Plumb Line Properties, 220 W Davenport St., commercial remodel,$199,000.

BETTENDORF

William Connors, 3295 Lundy Lane, residential addition, $23,200.

Scott Rodenburg, 3530 Redbud Ct., residential addition, $120,000.

2314 Spruce Hills Dr., deck, Sampson Fence and Deck, $215,000.

Joel Raney, 670 Holmes St., residential remodel, $10,500.

1985 Spruce Hills Dr., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $345,000.

2823 Villa Ct., residential remodel, White Oak Bldg. & Remodeling, $44,000.

4185 Mallard Ct., residential remodel, Wood Home Renovations, $10,000.

3649 Deckard Dr., residential remodel, Towne & Country Devel. Corp., $4,500.

3637 Deckard Dr., residential remodel, Towne & Country Devel. Corp, $32,000.

3082 Charissa’s Pl., residential remodel, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $30,000.

2907 Glenn St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $65,000.

904 Middle Rd., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $116,500.

Joe Franiak, 6987 Alvie Ln., residential remodel, $19,639.

810 10th St., residential remodel, J.S. Service Lift & Const., $10,750.

6807 Matthew’s Ct., deck, Silverthorne Devel. Group, $2,000.

4591 Lakeside Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $341,074.

4586 Lakeside Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $242,073.

4061 Wyndham Dr., single-family dwelling, McManus Devel. Corp., $242,339.

5987 Julie Ann Rd., single-family dwelling, Encore Homes, $478,000.

3048 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $200,000.

5986 Willmeyer Dr., single-family dwelling, Encore Homes, $387,000.

3030 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $200,000.

3036 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $170,000.

3042 Shanes’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $170,000.

1509 Berryfield Ct., residential addition, Super Solar, $97,929.

1678 Deer Springs Circle, pool, Bpi Devel. Group, $80,000.

ROCK ISLAND

Frank and Jill DeVooght, 2543 29th Ave., residential addition, Dust-Ry, $24,000.

Penguin Property Holdings, 903 44th St., deck, Burrage Roofing and Construction, Restoration, $6,900.

Lori Ann Young, 815 30th Ave., residential remodel, Reed Const., $27,020.

Linda Nichols, 2014 23rd St., residential remodel, Reed Const., $19,438.

Global Vision Partners, 4600 30th St., sign, Lamar Advertising of Dubuque, $5,000.

DNC Gaming & Entertainment of Illinois, 777 Bally Blvd., sign, Omega Sign & Lighting, $15,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Darryl and Lynn Behrens, 10930 51st St. Ct., Milan, residential addition, $9,180.

Darwin Woodin, 9618 108th St., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, power Home Solar, $81,000.

Howard Newton, 843 5th Ave. W., Andalusia, residential addition, $14,000.

BUSINESS LICENSES

Bettendorf — None issued in January.

Davenport – None issued in January.

Eldridge — None issued in January.

