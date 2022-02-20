DAILY RECORD

MOLINE
1830 5th Ave., commercial remodel, $9,000.
6600 44th Ave., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $382,297.
1317 34th Ave. A, residential remodel, Chumbley Const., $28,000.
6801 44th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $25,000.
5000 Ave. of the Cities, sign, Nesper Sign Advertising, $16,251.
1901 52nd Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $20,000.
501 15th St., sign, Acme Sign Co., $11,250.
ELDRIDGE
Vintage Homes, 1113 Cypress Point Ct., single-family dwelling, $146,388.
Bill Bruce Holdings, 900 E Franklin St., residential remodel, $4,000.
Plumb Line Properties, 220 W Davenport St., commercial remodel,$199,000.
BETTENDORF
William Connors, 3295 Lundy Lane, residential addition, $23,200.
Scott Rodenburg, 3530 Redbud Ct., residential addition, $120,000.
2314 Spruce Hills Dr., deck, Sampson Fence and Deck, $215,000.
Joel Raney, 670 Holmes St., residential remodel, $10,500.
1985 Spruce Hills Dr., commercial remodel, Russell Const., $345,000.
2823 Villa Ct., residential remodel, White Oak Bldg. & Remodeling, $44,000.
4185 Mallard Ct., residential remodel, Wood Home Renovations, $10,000.
3649 Deckard Dr., residential remodel, Towne & Country Devel. Corp., $4,500.
3637 Deckard Dr., residential remodel, Towne & Country Devel. Corp, $32,000.
3082 Charissa’s Pl., residential remodel, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $30,000.
2907 Glenn St., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration, $65,000.
904 Middle Rd., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $116,500.
Joe Franiak, 6987 Alvie Ln., residential remodel, $19,639.
810 10th St., residential remodel, J.S. Service Lift & Const., $10,750.
6807 Matthew’s Ct., deck, Silverthorne Devel. Group, $2,000.
4591 Lakeside Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $341,074.
4586 Lakeside Dr., single-family dwelling, Aspen Homes, $242,073.
4061 Wyndham Dr., single-family dwelling, McManus Devel. Corp., $242,339.
5987 Julie Ann Rd., single-family dwelling, Encore Homes, $478,000.
3048 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $200,000.
5986 Willmeyer Dr., single-family dwelling, Encore Homes, $387,000.
3030 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $200,000.
3036 Shane’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $170,000.
3042 Shanes’s Way, single-family dwelling, Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, $170,000.
1509 Berryfield Ct., residential addition, Super Solar, $97,929.
1678 Deer Springs Circle, pool, Bpi Devel. Group, $80,000.
ROCK ISLAND
Frank and Jill DeVooght, 2543 29th Ave., residential addition, Dust-Ry, $24,000.
Penguin Property Holdings, 903 44th St., deck, Burrage Roofing and Construction, Restoration, $6,900.
Lori Ann Young, 815 30th Ave., residential remodel, Reed Const., $27,020.
Linda Nichols, 2014 23rd St., residential remodel, Reed Const., $19,438.
Global Vision Partners, 4600 30th St., sign, Lamar Advertising of Dubuque, $5,000.
DNC Gaming & Entertainment of Illinois, 777 Bally Blvd., sign, Omega Sign & Lighting, $15,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Darryl and Lynn Behrens, 10930 51st St. Ct., Milan, residential addition, $9,180.
Darwin Woodin, 9618 108th St., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, power Home Solar, $81,000.
Howard Newton, 843 5th Ave. W., Andalusia, residential addition, $14,000.
BUSINESS LICENSES
Bettendorf — None issued in January.
Davenport – None issued in January.
Eldridge — None issued in January.