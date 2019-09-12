Permits
DAVENPORT
Adams School, 3029 N. Division St., institutional remodel, Swanson Construction, $19,682.
Condon Family Homebuilders, 6205 Lillie Ave., single-family dwelling, $200,650.
Future Capital, 1901 W. 1st St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $23,000.
Future Capital, 1129 Iowa St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $20,500.
Habitat for Humanity, 719 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $88,700.
Quiet Capital LLC, 1507 Bridge Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $19,750.
Judith Benson, 1436 W. 40th St., residential addition, D & K Products, $21,800.
Scott Schnauber, 2332 W. Dover Court, residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $80,000.
Genesis Medical Center, 1227 E. Rusholme St., commercial remodel, Estes Construction, $571,525.
Barhoppers LLC, 1517 Perry St., deck, $2,000.
Austin and Stacy Paper, 401 W. Central Park Ave., residential addition, $5,800.
Pam Abdo, 3015 Fernwood Ave., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $22,600.
Copperline Properties, 807 S. Concord St., residential remodel, $15,000.
Brian and Kristine Girskis, 206 Forest Road, residential addition, $52,000.
Joe and Holly Batten, 42 Kenwood Ave., residential addition, Behncke Construction, $30,000.
Kristen Hull-Houghton, 3025 E. 18th St., residential addition, Urbane Designs, $27,600.
Mia and Mark Martinez, 2140 Cromwell Circle, residential addition, Pearson Building Pursuits, $32,000.
Christine Mathis, 2310 Ripley St., residential addition, Chumbley Custom Builders, $17,700.
Kevin Broders, 5403 Northwest Blvd., residential addition, $8,991.
JDL Real Estate LLC, 224 W. High St., deck, McCarty Remodeling & Home Improvement, $5,000.
Brian and Ruth Burke, 3106 Grand Ave., residential addition, Lights Quality Built, $30,300.
Dan Raes, 3303 Marquette St., deck, $2,700.
Emily Coryn, 5648 Belle Court, residential addition, Faulhaber, Custom Homes, $27,000.
Hal and Sandra Davis, 920 College Ave., deck, Delveau Construction, $12,500.
Exclusive Homes LC, 6126 Christie Court, single-family dwelling, $300,000.
Jeff and Stacey Forrest, 2317 Western Ave., deck, $4,500.
Justin and Courtney Lamer, 925 W. 7th St., residential remodel, $1,500.
Diana Gilbert, 2750 E. Pleasant St., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $21,000.
Mike Koepp, 2929 Farnam St., residential remodel, J D Coussens, $20,092.
Mike Ohms, 2701 E. Garfield St., pool, QCA Pools, $5,500.
Earwood Family Properties LLC, 640 E. Dover Court, residential remodel, $30,000.
Earwood Family Properties LLC, 1621 Adams St., residential remodel, $9,000.
Veritas Development, 2225 W. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Russell Construction, $26,100.
Dick and Pam Kobre, 5407 N. Howell St., deck, $1,673.
Building & Trades Projects Inc., 1613 Rhinelander Court, single-family dwelling, $85,200.
Consolidated Investors LLC, 1150 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Quality Construction Services, $32,600.
Tim Matuseki, 2834 E. 18th St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $21,051.
Atlas Real Estate Co. LC, 4112 Eastern Ave., residential remodel, $27,600.
SFN Real Estate LLC, 2814 N. Clark St., new commercial, Treiber Construction, $27,000.
Charles and Pam Egert, 4521 N. Lincoln Ave., deck, $3,400.
Jeff Corman, 3706 N. Elmwood Ave., deck, ACRI Inc., $9,420.
MidAmerican Energy, 106 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Ryan Companies US, $4,998,463.
VMI West Kimberly Stripmall LLC, 3559 W. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, $27,000.
John and Meghan Cornish, 2040 Cromwell Circle, residential remodel, Vintage Homes, $59,000.
RY Holdings LLC, 221 E. 2nd St., commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $10,000.
Pat Driscoll Jr., 2722 Iowa St., residential addition, $27,000.
Victoria Prechel, 51 Forest Road, residential addition, Steven D. Miller, $48,000.
Pebb Davenport, 2144 E. Kimberly Road, commercial remodel, Atlas Building Group, $850,000.
Ken Sanyo, 4216 E. 59th St., deck, Lovewell Fence, $7,399.
Cherie Brauer-Neuhalfen, 1315 W. 62nd Court, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $16,680.
Elliot and Amber Galey, 1909 E. 60th Circles, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $9,790.
Dave Pyle, 2810 W. 67th St., residential addition, $4,000.
Joan Mallonee, 2853 Fairhaven Road, residential remodel, $19,000.
Virginia Warren, 1814 E. 38th St. Court, residential remodel, Cousino Construction, $43,900.
C&L Plaza, 1268 W. 66th St., residential remodel, Hong Le Construction, $30,000.
Iowa-American Water, 2300 Buffalo Ave., new commercial, Anderson Commercial Concrete, $38,700.
Future Capital, 1957 Claussen St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $26,000.
Future Capital, 1912 Dixwell St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $19,200.
Future Capital, 1530 Brady St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $32,300.
Quiet Capital LLC, 1424 Gaines St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $27,500.
Quiet Capital LLC, 2715 Carey Ave., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $16,100.
Laurie Leonard, 2617 Glaspell St., residential addition, Iossi Construction, $17,000.
Todd McCaughey, 2725 LeClaire St., deck, $1,465.
John Broughton, 2422 E. 51st St., deck, J D’s Custom Designs, $5,000.
Mike Hamilton, 2028 Warren St., residential addition, $15,000.
MOLINE
1700 52nd Ave., commercial remodel, Heritage Construction, $86,828.
3535 Avenue of the Cities, commercial remodel, Bush Construction, $280,799.
510 Valley View Drive, new commercial, Build To Suit, $2,045,500.
2365 30th St., residential addition, $15,000.
253 46th St., residential addition, R & B Remodeling, $11,000.
You have free articles remaining.
3519 36th St., residential remodel, Durian Builders, $34,000.
3206 4th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $19,000.
Hazelwood Homes, 4206 33rd Ave., single-family dwelling, $293,500.
7442 35th Ave., multi-family addition, Dave Prochaska Construction, $199,000.
7438 35th Ave., multi-family addition, Dave Prochaska Construction, $199,000.
SCOTT COUNTY
John, Cavey, Angie Wagner, 11 Grove Road, Eldridge, new commercial, Trapkus Build, $138,888.
JW Construction, 28222 221st St., LeClaire, single-family dwelling.
Kurt Weber, 10982 150th St., Davenport, residential addition, Robert Schnoedek Construction, $10,640.
John Tigrett, 526 N. 4th St., LeClaire, residential remodel, $18,954.
Terry Chad, 14723 109th Ave. Court., deck, HII Inc., $4,650.
Joy and Rob Firrell, 11333 Devils Creek Road, Blue Grass, residential addition, K K Construction, $7,500.
Darin Crosby, 593 Clover Hill Lane, LeClaire, residential addition, Sampson Construction, $4,320.
David Stires, 57 Country Club Court, LeClaire, deck, Matt Callan, $2,160.
David Menees, 1423 Dodge St., LeClaire, deck, residential bulding, $1,215.
Matt Balzer, 24290 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley, residential addition, $6,720.
H F Enterprises Partners, 15776 110th Ave., Davenport, commercial remodel, Ryan & Associates, $36,450.
Nicolas Stelpflug, 18589 317th St., Long Grove, residential addition, $34,272.
Rod Teel, 12639 Coon Hunters Road, Blue Grass, residential addition, $15,795.
Kelly Meyer, 31673 Big Rock Road, Big Rock, residential addition, Hungwardson Construction, $102,000.
Cory and Jessica Reitz, 21855 180th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, $9,600.
Steve and Kelsey Coon, 26817 172nd Ave., Long Grove, residential addition, $7,000.
MOLINE
1700 52nd Ave., commercial remodel, Heritage Construction, $86,828.
3535 Avenue of the Cities, commercial remodel, Bush Construction, $280,799.
510 Valley View Drive, new commercial, Build To Suit, $2,045,500.
2365 30th St., residential addition, $15,000.
253 46th St., residential addition, R & B Remodeling, $11,000.
3519 36th St., residential remodel, Durian Builders, $34,000.
3206 4th St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $19,000.
Hazelwood Homes, 4206 33rd Ave., single-family dwelling, $293,500.
7442 35th Ave., multi-family addition, Dave Prochaska Construction, $199,000.
7438 35th Ave., multi-family addition, Dave Prochaska Construction, $199,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Exelon Generation, 22710 206th Ave., Cordova, commercial addition, Ryan & Associates, $75,000.
John and Linda Glenn, 5723 221st St., N., Port Byron, residential addition, $28,000.
Jackie Lett, 19115 Hubbar, East Moline, residential addition, $37,800.
Chris Elliott, 4112 78th Ave., Milan, residential addition, Trapkus Build, $33,120.
A & J Real Estate, 8603 Knoxville Road, Milan, deck, $3,000.
Robert Alleruzzo, 11714 Rt. 150, Coal Valley, single-family dwelling, $90,143.75.
Suzanne O’Brien, 11417 22nd St., Milan, deck, $2,400.
James Oliver, 1018 78th Ave., Taylor Ridge, residential addition, $58,770.
Robert Walters, 30419 120th Ave.., Illinois City, pole building, $48,600.
Sam Bieri, 17101 322nd St. W., Illinois City, residential addition, $95,001.
Doug Dennis, 2614 136th Ave., Milan, residential remodel, $28,140.
Westway Trading Corp., 22220 Route 84, Cordova, new commercial, $311,750.
Philip and Susan Foster, 21700 71st Ave. N., Port Byron, residential addition, Werner Restoration, $21,000.
Richard Herren, 23720 77th Ave., Port Byron, pole building, Fry Construction, $22,000.
DAVENPORT BUSINESS LICENSES
QC Diner, 1717 W. 3rd St., issued in August.
Lila LLC, 2423 Rockingham Rd., issued in August.
Fresh Blends, 1007 E. Kimberly Rd., issued in August.
Pawn King, 1611 W. Locust St., issued in August.
QC Glass & More, 329 N. Marquette St., issued in August.
BETTENDORF BUSINESS LICENSES
Ming Spa, 868 Middle Road, issued in August.
Ming Spa, 2334 Spruce Hills Drive, issued in August.
High Point Kitchen & Bath Studio, 4566 Wyndam Drive, issued in August.
Symmetry Beauty Lounge, 321 17th St., issued in August.
Home2 Suites, 975 Utica Ridge Road, issued in August.
Cambria Hotel, 5061 Competition Drive, issued in August.
ELDRIDGE
Deb Kuehl, 1725 S. 11th Ave., deck, Lage Construction, $2,217.60
Sieffers LLC, 2200 E. LeClaire Road, residential addition, Iowa Wind & Solar, $88,800.
Hormel Foods, 2951 S. 1st St., commercial remodel, Builder Sales & Service, $231,455.
Neal Keppy, 2024 W. Slopertown Road, pool, QCA Pools & Spas, $15,840.
Mike Perrson, 111 S. Blanche Drive, pool, Pleasure Pools, $14,968.
Kayla Riniker, 2300 Stone Brook Lane, residential remodel, $22,017.60.
Diamond Builders, 137 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $127,980.60.
Robert Schumacher, 306 W. Torrey Pines Drive, single-family dwelling, $157,119.60.
McDonalds, 621 E. LeClaire Road, commercial remodel, Tech Builders, $85,000.
John Holcomb, 509 S. 2nd Place, deck, $3,379.20.