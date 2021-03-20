Daiquiri Factory owner opening second location in Davenport

Daiquiri Factory owner Kyle Peters is expanding the brand and opening a second Daiquiri Factory in downtown Davenport in the building that once housed Shenanigan’s Irish Pub.
Peters and his company completed the purchase of the building at 303 W. 3rd St. on Dec. 31, 2020.
The building has been gutted, and there’s nothing in it but a concrete floor and brick walls. Peters is waiting for permits to be issued that will allow him to begin the construction phase of the project.
As for this Daiquiri Factory, Peters said, “It has the same personality it’s had for the past 17 years in Rock Island, but we’ve picked it up a notch with some bad-ass food.”
Unlike the Rock Island property, the Davenport Daiquiri Factory will serve food. Café Fresh of Moline, owned by Amanda Kernan, will handle the food end, Peters said.
With the bigger space the venue provides, serving food became necessary, Peters said. But the larger space also will allow him to do some promotions and special events that he’s always wanted to try, he added.
Peters said he was redoing the entire building.
“This is the most extreme makeover you can possibly do,” he said. “The location is great. It just needs a perception change, and that means we needed to change interior and exterior.”
The new Daiquiri Factory is in Davenport’s third ward.
Third Ward Alderwoman Marion Meginnis said the arrival of an established business with a positive track record would “complement all the good stuff that’s already there and add to it.”
“The more opportunities you have along the street, the better it will be for all the people and businesses on 3rd Street, and Harrison Street,” Meginnis said referencing Mantra Indian Cuisine and Spirits, which is located at 220 N. Harrison St., a short walk south of the new Daiquiri Factory. Meginnis also said that Sippi’s American Grill and Craft Beer had established itself at West 2nd and Ripley streets.
“It’s the right time,” she added. “Hopefully the world is opening up again. I think it will be good for everybody.”
Peters said he looked on both sides of the Mississippi River in his search for the right place to expand. As an entrepreneur, he is constantly surveying the Quad-Cities for opportunity.
“Every entrepreneur is always looking,” he said.
The location at 3rd and Harrison streets made the most sense, he added.
“It lends its hand to what I want to do,” he said.
Peters said his role in opening a business in the area was to enhance the market, to “grow that 18-inch pie and make it a 24-inch pie. We’ve always been a team player.”
Peters said he still was waiting on the city to issue the permits so he could really begin remodeling the building.
If all goes as he would like, with no glitches such as a supply chain-issue because of COVID-19, Peters said he would like to be open by the first part of July.
The original Daiquiri Factory will continue to be a mainstay of the District of Rock Island, he said.