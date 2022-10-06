Dairy Freez re-opens in Davenport's West End

It's a win for the West End: Dairy Freez is back.

The red-roofed building at 3950 Rockingham Drive was a Davenport staple for more than 60 years. It was then known as Tastee Freez, until the name was later changed to Dairy Freez. Shonnie Holmes bought the place earlier this year and thought about a third name change. Instead, she and her crew gave the drive-in a scrub down reopened the doors on Sunday.

"One day I woke up and thought, 'I'm getting close to 70 years old. I'm bored. Let's buy the Tastee Freez,'" she said. "That's pretty much how it happened."

The window at the walk-up counter first opened on March 11, 1954. Things were much different then, she said. A nursing home was next door and a farmers market was across the street.

"This was a first in the area for drive-in food and ice cream," she said.

The nostalgic value is what drew her into the property. As a West End resident all her life, she couldn't let it crumble around her without doing something. When the thought popped into her head that she could purchase the building, she had her husband, Jeff, call the owner.

He did, and was told the decision to sell was still up in the air. But a short while later, something told Shonnie it was time to offer again. Jeff did, and the owner was ready to sell.

"Call it women's intuition, call it what you will," she said.

Not new to the ice cream business, Shonnie and her husband have owned multiple Davenport businesses over the years, including the Levee Inn near the old ferry landing. Getting back into the business has "been a blast," she said. Her favorite part is designing the ice cream and conversing with the customers who drop in. The most sought-after item has been tenderloins. They were able to find the original recipe and have gotten it as close as they possibly can, she said.

Sunday, the window was opened and the first few customers placed their orders. Less than a week in, the team is exhausted from the amount of business they have seen.

"We all want a vacation and a nap," she said.

But, they don't plan to close anytime soon. While Shonnie is worried about staying warm in the winter, staff are dedicated to keeping it open through the cold months. No decision has been made yet, but one things for sure: they're not giving up.

"We'll stay open until the last man drops," she said.

Dairy Freez is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m daily. Both cash and cards are accepted.