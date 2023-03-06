An unidentified vehicle plowed through a section of fence overnight Saturday at Davenport City Cemetery, damaging three sections of fence, dislodging several headstones and leaving behind a swath of broken glass.

The damage was discovered Sunday by Kory Darnall, a member of the Davenport City Cemetery Partnership, a volunteer group that helps the city's parks and recreation department with projects at the historic cemetery.

Fortunately, Darnall said, the vehicle missed a stone pillar with a Frank Lloyd Wright-style urn at the top, which was regarded an important city installation several years ago. And the headstones are dislodged, not broken, meaning they can be reset.

The cemetery at 1625 Rockingham Road is the oldest existing in Davenport. It is located on Rockingham, between S. Division and S. Sturdevant streets. Its earliest graves date to the 1840's.

It is not clear whether the damage was intentional or accidental.