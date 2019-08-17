A boat drives past a barge on the Mississippi River near the I-74 Bridge Friday, August 16, 2019, in Bettendorf. The barge in the foreground was boarded last weekend by a naked man who attempted to untie the vessel.
A naked man who is accused of stealing a boat from the Isle Marina in Bettendorf was arrested after boarding the barge in the foreground and attempting to untie it.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
A boat drives past a barge on the Mississippi River near the I-74 Bridge Friday, August 16, 2019, in Bettendorf. The barge in the foreground was boarded last weekend by a naked man who attempted to untie the vessel.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
On this collection of barges along the Bettendorf shoreline, a naked man was arrested last weekend. He is accused of stealing a nearby boat, then boarding the barges and attempting to untie them.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
A Bettendorf man was arrested earlier this month after untying some of the ropes attached to barges in the work zone for the new Interstate 74 bridge. The suspect was naked when he was arrested.
In addition to several cameras being pointed at the target, Bettendorf police were only about a block away when the mischief unfolded last weekend in the construction zone for the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday, a Bettendorf man is accused of stealing a boat from the Isle Marina, just upstream of the bridge-construction site. After crashing the boat into a collection of work and storage barges just off the Bettendorf bike path, Tobias Hartsfield, 43, is accused of jumping onto the barges, unhooking some of the ropes that hold them together, and throwing the ropes into the Mississippi River.
"It was definitely a bizarre and unusual incident," said Danielle Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT.
Though bizarre, Alvarez said, the man's actions were unlikely to undo any of the work done to-date on the bridge, partly because the police response was so swift.
"While he did try to untie one of our barges, he was unsuccessful in untying it completely, and the authorities were contacted quickly," she said. "The contractor has safety protocols in place and sent a crew to retie the barge to the moorings."
In addition to the police department being located just a block from the scene, the Bettendorf Fire Department stores rescue vessels at Isle Marina, Police Chief Keith Kimball said Friday.
"The good thing is that somebody actually saw it happening and called it in," Kimball said. "The fire department boat was able to get our officers out to the barges."
That was dangerous, too, the chief said, because the suspect clearly was unpredictable, and police had to take him into custody on the river.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
"It's hard to say what his motivation was," Kimball said. "Obviously, there was something not right with him. It was a very weird incident. If it would've gone undetected, who know what would've happened?"
Though the Hartsfield arrest affidavit indicates it cost more than $10,000 to restore the barges to their original — and safe — positions in the river, Alvarez said it was unlikely that even a barge set adrift would have been catastrophic to the work zone.
Even if Hartsfield had managed to untie all the ropes, Alvarez said, the new piers in the water near the Bettendorf shore most likely would have prevented it from doing serious damage to the under-construction bridge arches that are just downstream. The piers were built to withstand a barge strike, she said.
"The barge he tried to untie was close to the levee in Bettendorf, and it is very unlikely it would have floated near the temporary tower structures given that there are sets of piers (including the large arch piers) surrounding the towers," Alvarez said.
Another of the barges in the collection is supporting a crane, so it has stabilizing pilings that are drilled through the riverbed, she said.
"We do have cameras of the construction zone, but we cannot go into further detail on the contractor’s safety methods or protocol for security reasons," Alvarez said.
Hartsfield was charged with three felonies including theft and criminal mischief. He remained in custody Friday at the Scott County Jail.
Interstate 74 Bridge Construction Update.
Interstate 74 Bridge Construction Update.
Interstate 74 Bridge Construction Update.
Interstate 74 Bridge Construction Update.
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 Bridge Construction Update.
Interstate 74 Bridge Construction Update.
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 Bridge Construction Update.
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 Bridge Construction Update.
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Interstate 74 bridge construction update
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!