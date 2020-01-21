Damion's Rib Haven brings the Jim's Rib family back to the East Moline restaurant scene

“We sold out of absolutely everything,” she said. Things went so well the main cook, Weathers, had to be called back in, even though he thought he had cooked a normal day’s worth of ribs. “It’s been going real good for us down here," she said.

Dr. Tom Ebalo, a retired chiropractor whose old office was across the street from the restaurant, is thrilled to see the Rib Haven back.

“Jim’s Ribs is No. 1, an institution,” he said. “I was very, very happy that they came back. Their food is still excellent; it’s a perfect 10. It’s the same food, the same ribs you expected in the Rock Island one, the old East Moline one and now the current one.”

It’s great for the east side of the Quad-Cities that the restaurant is back, he said.

“When they came to East Moline, everybody toward this side of the Quad-Cities was so happy they were here when they started their business,” he said. “It became almost like a Whitey’s Ice Cream, a place that you have to go to.”

For Ebalo, it brings back good memories, too.

“It’s funny,” he said. “People would come in and get an adjustment and go across the street and eat a slab of ribs and go home," he said. "Every Friday that was their thing to do.”