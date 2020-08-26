Dana McReynolds appointed to fill resident circuit judgeship

He also said that in 44 years of coming to the courthouse, he'd never heard a word of criticism, which he said was a tribute to the people working there. “Everybody here has always done their job,” he said.

He reflected that his grown children were 6 and 10 when he was first appointed associate judge, and he had been fortunate enough to have his dreams come true.

Judge O'Connor said he had known McReynolds all his life.

“I'm happy at the selection. I know the transition will be seamless, even in spite of the virus,” he said. He joked that the promotion would take two-and-a-half to three strokes off McReynolds' golf handicap.

First to congratulate the new judge after the swearing-in were his family members: son Michael of Denver, Colorado; daughter and grandson, Amy McReynolds Gilbert and Greyson Dana Gilbert of Loveland, Colorado and his wife Carol; his lifelong best friend Jim Hodge and Henry County State's Attorney Matt Schutte.

The term to which McReynolds was appointed ends in December of 2022. He said he will likely not run for election at that time. “I'll be 72 then. I wouldn't rule it out, but probably not,” he said.