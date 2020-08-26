Dana McReynolds appointed to fill resident circuit judgeship

CAMBRIDGE — A long-time associate judge in Henry County has been named to fill the vacancy of circuit court Judge Jeffrey O'Connor who retired July 31.
Judge Dana McReynolds of Kewanee was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride Wednesday morning in the large, old courtroom at the Henry County Courthouse with family, friends and fellow judges in attendance.
Before the ceremony, his wife Carol remembered school got called off because of snow when her husband was first sworn in as associate judge on December 1, 1990.
“The kids were so excited they were going to get out of school to see their dad sworn in, and then everyone was out of school,” she recalled.
Swearing in the new judge, Kilbride cited McReynolds' ability, great temperament and cooperative, friendly nature.
Judge Terry Patton termed McReynolds a “long-time colleague who richly deserves this.”
McReynolds thanked Kilbride for a good screening process in selecting the circuit judge. He also thanked his fellow judges. In attendance in addition to Patton were newly retired Judge Jeffrey O'Connor, Judge Gregory Chickris, Judge Clayton Lee and Judge Clarence Darrow.
“You couldn't do this job without people you can talk to about certain things and bounce things off of,” said McReyolds.
He also said that in 44 years of coming to the courthouse, he'd never heard a word of criticism, which he said was a tribute to the people working there. “Everybody here has always done their job,” he said.
He reflected that his grown children were 6 and 10 when he was first appointed associate judge, and he had been fortunate enough to have his dreams come true.
Judge O'Connor said he had known McReynolds all his life.
“I'm happy at the selection. I know the transition will be seamless, even in spite of the virus,” he said. He joked that the promotion would take two-and-a-half to three strokes off McReynolds' golf handicap.
First to congratulate the new judge after the swearing-in were his family members: son Michael of Denver, Colorado; daughter and grandson, Amy McReynolds Gilbert and Greyson Dana Gilbert of Loveland, Colorado and his wife Carol; his lifelong best friend Jim Hodge and Henry County State's Attorney Matt Schutte.
The term to which McReynolds was appointed ends in December of 2022. He said he will likely not run for election at that time. “I'll be 72 then. I wouldn't rule it out, but probably not,” he said.
Circuit court judges can hear all cases; associate judges generally only have felony defendants in their courtrooms to set bail.
