Dancing near the street: Eaton-Cobham Missile System strikers maintain morale

Aaiden Tapia was part of a funky picket line Thursday morning.

A member of Machinist Local 388's strike committee, Tapia is one of nearly 400 workers striking the Eaton-Cobham Missile System factory location on Hickory Grove Road. Part of his role is to check on fellow union members standing the line.

"We want to talk to brothers and sisters and make sure everyone is doing OK," Tapia explained after he joined a group of strikers for an impromptu bounce-and-flail in the space between the road and Eaton property. "There are a lot of questions about what is happening, what's going to happen and how negotiations will go.

"And I think I'm here to help with morale. But I have to tell you, those folks out there were the ones who got me dancing today. They're out there in the cold making the best of it. And dancing. That was cool."

Tapia said waiting for talks to start was a challenge. Local 388 maintains picket lines from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Each shift is four hours long.

"We haven't had any problem motivating people to picket," Tapia said. "We have people coming early and others staying late. I don't want to say it's fun, like some kind of party, but I get a sense that there's a lot of unity out there and people are supporting each other."

Tapia talked about the biggest challenge for the rank-and-file.

"It's hard because the company said it didn't plan to talk until March 1 or so," Tapia said. "What we know is that one of the tactics used by companies is to make the local wait for talks. We weren't surprised by that move."

Tapia said union members and leadership remained focused on health benefits and the company's contribution to the 401(k) accounts of individual workers.

"Salary is an issue, addressing the pay scale," Tapia said. "We were considered essential workers all through the pandemic, and we think that should be reflected in wages."

On a day when global events were on top of the mind, Tapia said he "really hasn't had time think much about" the invasion of Ukraine.

"I don't know if there is any kind of concerns with the projects going on there (Eaton)," Tapia said. "And we have not been given any kind of indication that what's going on over there with Russia will mean anything in terms of the negotiations between us and Eaton."

Representatives from Eaton did not respond Thursday to questions about the possible impact of Russian military moves in Eastern Europe.

Other Local 388 members said Russian attacks on Ukraine were a cause for concern but didn't rank as high as the progress of their strike.

"It's going to take sacrifice," said one union member who requested to remain anonymous. "We are looking at something like $150 a week once the negotiations start.

"That will be a challenge. Coming out to these picket lines, day after day. That will be a challenge. But I think everyone who picks up a sign is willing."

