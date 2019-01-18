The Quad-Cities can expect 6-8 inches of snow from the system that moved into the Quad-City region Friday night, but the bigger issue will be the high winds blowing the snow around, meteorologist David Sheets of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday night.
“There won’t be as much moisture content in this system so the snow will be lighter and fluffier,” Sheets said. “The snow is expected to stop falling sometime between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday, but the winds will be steady at 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph throughout the day.”
Those strong winds are the primary reason the weather service issued a winter storm warning, he said. “Drifting snow will be the issue this time, more so than the last time.
Snow was falling in Muscatine at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Sheets said the snow headed for the Quad-City metropolitan area would start about an hour later.
Temperatures will become extremely cold as the high Saturday will reach about 20 degrees before falling to zero overnight into Sunday.
The high Sunday is expected to only reach the middle teens while the overnight low Sunday into Monday will dip to 3 degrees.
Wind chill indices will be in the single digits to below zero.
Despite the weather there still will be activities for people to attend.
The Icestravaganza ice sculpting event returns for its seventh year 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Freight House in downtown Davenport, 421 W. River Drive.
People can watch artists transform 24,000 pounds of ice blocks into incredible works of art. This year's theme, the Great American Road-Trip, will inspire professional ice sculptors to carve iconic American symbols from ice.
Other daytime activities include games, crafts, cookie decorating, balloon animals and story time from the Davenport Public Library. There will be a Western-themed shooting range with prizes for children who participate. Interested in practicing a trick shot? Give Quad City Storm’s hockey goal a try. Fans also will have the chance to meet Radar, the team’s mascot, from 12-1 p.m.
The fun continues with a celebration of National Skating Day at the River’s Edge Ice Arena & Indoor Skating Rink. Mini skating lessons will be available during 3-5 public skate hours.
There are five establishments at the Freight House where the public may warm up — The Farmer’s Market, Antonella’s Pizzeria II, The Diner, Fresh Deli by Nostalgia Farms and Front Street Tap Room. The Freight House Farmers Market will have extended hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all four beverage and food locations will be open to the public.
Many area communities have issued snow emergencies for their cities which will restrict parking so plows can clear roadways.
Cities that have declared snow emergencies include Davenport, Eldridge, Blue Grass, Clinton and Maquoketa in Iowa and Rock Island, East Moline, Carbon Cliff, and Morrison in Illinois.
Cars parked on snow routes in cities where snow emergencies have been declared could receive a ticket and be towed.