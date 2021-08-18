Dare 2B Me Fashion Show brings positivity to Quad-Cities

Masks will be required at the show, Moore said, because she wants everyone to be as safe as possible while still being able to get out a little.

The pandemic has been so ugly, Moore said, and the show will serve as a reminder that there's still some shine in the Quad-Cities.

"We just want to bring positivity to our community," Moore said.

Modeling also serves to boost kids' self-esteem and confidence, she said, which is why she started putting on shows in the first place. In the two years since Moore began working with kids to model, they've traveled to Atlanta and Dallas for different shows.

Six days before a show in March of 2020, Moore learned that she would have to cancel due to the pandemic. The news had her in tears not because of the show itself, Moore said, but because she would have to tell the kids such sad news.

They were optimistic rather than sad, however, and the group was able to hold the show that August. Tickets were sold out, Moore said, and she was able to donate some money to the Robert Young Mental Health Center.