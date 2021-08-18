Dare 2B Me Fashion Show brings positivity to Quad-Cities

A group of kids lined up at one end of the Rock River Fitness studio as music started bumping from the speakers. They smiled and fidgeted until they reached the front of the line, then their faces grew intense.
Each model strutted across the studio floor like it was a catwalk, hands on hips or holding a prop. They were met with cheers and encouragement from parents when they paused to strike a pose or two.
Shay Tate Moore watched the practice closely. As the kids' coach and designer of the outfits they'll show off this weekend, she wanted to make sure each model was doing their best and feeling confident.
The 2021 Dare 2B Me fashion show starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the University Club, 1526 5th Ave., Moline. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $20 for the front row.
"I'm excited, but a little nervous," TaLiyah Toney-Slater, 10, said about the show.
Moore, the owner of Moore Divahs, designed 14 pieces for the show, with back-to-school and sports themes. Some come with matching masks, she said.
"We are walking canvases, so why not have a mask to match?" Moore said.
Four other designers will also bring models to show off their outfits, two from the Quad-Cities area and two from St. Louis.
Masks will be required at the show, Moore said, because she wants everyone to be as safe as possible while still being able to get out a little.
The pandemic has been so ugly, Moore said, and the show will serve as a reminder that there's still some shine in the Quad-Cities.
"We just want to bring positivity to our community," Moore said.
Modeling also serves to boost kids' self-esteem and confidence, she said, which is why she started putting on shows in the first place. In the two years since Moore began working with kids to model, they've traveled to Atlanta and Dallas for different shows.
Six days before a show in March of 2020, Moore learned that she would have to cancel due to the pandemic. The news had her in tears not because of the show itself, Moore said, but because she would have to tell the kids such sad news.
They were optimistic rather than sad, however, and the group was able to hold the show that August. Tickets were sold out, Moore said, and she was able to donate some money to the Robert Young Mental Health Center.
Both of Diney Day's children were incredibly happy that they got to hold the show at all last year, the parent said. The pandemic has been hard on the normally social children, so being able to come to practice every other week and participate in the show is a nice return to form.
"It was very hard on them, because they're not used to staying home and staying put," Diney Day said. "They're used to doing sports and modelings and being with their friends at school."
Her daughter Lily has been modeling for four years, and her son AJ has been modeling for two. She's seen her son come out of his shell and her daughter's self-esteem rise since they began doing shows. Lily Day has gone to Atlanta twice to model.
"I mostly like going to different places and the experiences," Lily Day, 13, said.
After the show run-through, Moore gathered the group for some last instructions and advice before releasing them to family.
A few girls burst out of the doors into the sunny Sunday afternoon, intensity forgotten as they laughed and talked. One showed off her little silver heels — she practiced everything from walking to sprinting in them.
"A lot of these kids don't even go to the same school, but they all know each other, they all root for each other, we all cheer for each other," Diney Day said. "They've become good friends."