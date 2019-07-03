ROCK ISLAND – The Development Association of Rock Island (DARI) and dphilms are looking for a few good Rock Island residents to help promote the city in a new social media-based video series called “Rock Island Forward.”
The goal of the series is to show off people, places, and pride of Rock Island and spark people’s interest in all the city has to offer. “Rock Island Forward” is looking for a host for the series and audition submissions are due by 9 a.m. Friday, July 5.
If you're a proud Rock Islander (18 and older), comfortable being on camera, and love the spotlight, you can apply by sending the following to info@dphilms.com:
- A high-resolution photo of yourself.
- A video (at least 30 seconds long) telling why you are a proud citizen of Rock Island, why you love Rock Island and why you should be the show host. (This can be a home video or cell phone video. It doesn’t have to be professionally created.)
- Your contact information (full name, phone, email, and home address).
- A resume of qualifications along with your current place of employment. (You are not required to have on-camera experience.)
The top two to five candidates will have their photos and videos posted on the dphilms Facebook page and the public can vote to choose the host, Jennifer Verscha, dphilms executive producer, said Wednesday. The host will be announced by mid-July, she said, noting at least eight episodes will be filmed this summer and may vary in length between three and 10 minutes, depending on its subject.
The Rock Island-based video production and marketing company is also looking for suggestions on what people, places, and businesses to feature in the series, Verscha said.
“Maybe some hidden gems – not even places, but a person, to tell the story of Rock Island, the people, and places that are of interest,” she said. The series will launch in early September on a variety of social media platforms, including at DARI's site, rockislandforward.com.
See official rules at http://rockislandforward.com/terms-conditions.