Amy Wallis, of Clinton, and David Thompson, of Colona, couldn’t help moving to the music of Darius Rucker on Saturday during the first-ever Concerts on the Course on the 18th hole of the John Deere Classic.

“I love him,” Wallis said of Rucker. Wallis is about to retire from the Marine Corps, and both she and Thompson are fans of Rucker

Thompson said they weren’t golf fans and went to TPC Deere Run on Saturday only for the concert, which lasted about 90 minutes.

“We bought tickets for tomorrow, too,” Wallis said of the Blake Shelton concert that will be held Sunday at the end of the tournament.

If it was the desire of John Deere Tournament organizers to get more people to the golf course for the tournament, it worked.

The 18th green had more people than anyone had ever seen before.

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, who volunteers with the Bettendorf Rotary at the first hole, said he had never seen so many people at the 18th green.

“I’ve been coming out to volunteer now on and off for about 25 years and I’ve never see the 18th green this full,” Gallagher said. Deere officials were expecting about 12,000 people for the concert, he said.

John Deere Classic Tournament Director Andrew Lehman said there were about 10,000 people at the 18th green for the concert, but Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies said it looked more like 15,000.

Heidi and Nathan Vorac of Geneseo brought their three daughters to the concert, Kate, 10, Anna 8, and Molly 6.

Kate was more interested in a book she brought along to read, and her mom said she would probably spend more time reading the book than listening to the concert.

But the real concert draw for the Voracs this night, “Honestly because it’s at 5:30 on a Saturday, so we can actually stay up that late and it’s a beautiful day,” Heidi Vorac said.

Jazmine Kyle, of Moline, whose little sister works at John Deere as an engineer, asked if she wanted tickets to Darius Rucker, and she was like, OK, I’ll go.

Kyle said she’s not a golf fan, but, “I like Tiger Woods; he’s cute.” As for the concert, “I’m happy to spend time with my family. It’s a beautiful night.”

Lehman said that it was a great concert with no issues and that all visitors were off property within an hour.