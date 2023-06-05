The old Interstate 74 bridge is set to go boom.

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced that controlled explosives will be used on Sunday, June 18, to remove the suspension cables and towers. It is scheduled to begin as early as 7 a.m., weather permitting.

Helm Group is the demolition contractor.

Project Manager for Helm Group Chris Synder said that safety will remain the utmost priority during the demolition process and is asking the public, including boaters, to be cautious and avoid the restricted area during the operation.

"By respecting the safety measures in place, we can ensure the well-being of everyone involved and complete the process quickly and efficiently. We appreciate the understanding and support of the community," Synder said in a press release.

The use of explosives will require temporary closure of the new I-74 bridge to vehicles and pedestrians, and the river will be temporarily closed to commercial and pleasure boaters.

The new I-74 bridge will be closed to traffic for about one hour Sunday morning, with a posted detour in place. Through-traffic will be routed to I-80 and I-280. Local traffic will be directed to use Centennial Bridge in Davenport and Rock Island to cross the river.

The bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will be closed for about 24 hours beginning the evening of Saturday, June 17, and monitored by local law enforcement.

The main navigation channel in the river will be closed for up to 24 hours and areas outside the main navigation channel will be closed up to 72 hours, starting a6 a.m. on June 18.

Additional areas on the Bettendorf side of the old bridge, including Leach Park, will also be closed. A map of the closures and detours can be found at i74riverbridge.com.

Local law enforcement also will be on site monitoring the river during the demolition process.

The demolition will a be shown on the webcams at i74riverbridge.com as well.

Photos: Demolition continues on the old I-74 Bridge