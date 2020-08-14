Daughter: No one is living in Silvis garage

The garage does have two recliners and a TV, she says. Going in and out of the house would disturb her mom, she says, is another reason for being in the garage and not going in and out.

Hardin is adamant about one thing, repeatedly.

“Nobody lives in that garage,” she says. “ Nobody lives in there.”

As for the scrapping that went on, she admits it did get sloppy at one time.

“There was a problem at one time of somebody who would come there and just leave his stuff all over the yard,” she says while noting it never was 4-5 tons as neighbor Michael John suggested. “We got rid of that problem,” Hardin says. "It’s not like that no more.”

And the front yard has lawn furniture such as a picnic table, chairs, an umbrella, new items, she says.

“All of the stuff is new in the yard,” Hardin says.

As for Michael John’s view that someone is living in the garage and the allegation regarding all the scrapping, she says sometimes things can appear to be one way, when they really are not that way.