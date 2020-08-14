Daughter: No one is living in Silvis garage

SILVIS — Dori Hardin claims she is Doris Scalf, the lady allegedly living in the garage at 1001-11th Street in Silvis, whom next door neighbor Michael John on 11th Street was complaining about. Scalf was her maiden name, she says.
Hardin says her parents, whom she often refers to as Poppa Jim (Stewart) and Momma Ellen (Lydia Ellen Stewart) are older and tend to hang onto things.
“They are old and set in their ways,” Hardin says. “They do hang onto stuff. Some things they should get rid of. By God, I've tried to throw some things away. They will dig them right back out. But it’s her way. It’s their (stuff). There's tons of stuff in the garage. But it’s put away. It’s not out so everybody can see.”
But they are good people and good neighbors, she says. And the reason she’s out in the garage often is because she smokes and they go to bed very early, sometimes as early as 6 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
“I have a bedroom in the house,” she says. “My friends would come over and we would be outside a lot. I didn’t have to be out there. I came in the house and showered. We were outside because I smoke.
“I have fallen asleep out there. I have had friends come over, and we don’t go in the house. Me and my friends are in the garage. We sit out there and watch TV. I won’t take them in the house. I have a bedroom in the house.”
The garage does have two recliners and a TV, she says. Going in and out of the house would disturb her mom, she says, is another reason for being in the garage and not going in and out.
Hardin is adamant about one thing, repeatedly.
“Nobody lives in that garage,” she says. “ Nobody lives in there.”
As for the scrapping that went on, she admits it did get sloppy at one time.
“There was a problem at one time of somebody who would come there and just leave his stuff all over the yard,” she says while noting it never was 4-5 tons as neighbor Michael John suggested. “We got rid of that problem,” Hardin says. "It’s not like that no more.”
And the front yard has lawn furniture such as a picnic table, chairs, an umbrella, new items, she says.
“All of the stuff is new in the yard,” Hardin says.
As for Michael John’s view that someone is living in the garage and the allegation regarding all the scrapping, she says sometimes things can appear to be one way, when they really are not that way.
“You can look at something and it looks like it's this, but until you know the whole story, it can be something totally different,” Hardin says. “ Maybe we are half wrong and we do need to clean it up a little bit more. But we are definitely not a nuisance and we are not bothering anybody, especially them."
Building inspector Tom Lupinski said Friday morning, he had not heard from James Stewart yet regarding an inspection of the detached garage that needed to be done by Friday. But with the storm that hit Monday and ensuing power outages,Lupinski said he was inclined to give them a few more days.
Still Lupinski said he is not buying Hardin’s story. “In the conversations I had with him on the junk and that it had to stop, he (Stewart) told me it was some friend or whatever (living in the garage); he did not say it was his daughter. Somebody is trying to spin the situation.”
Lupinski said the scrapping problem had improved. Even John said that is moving in the right direction.
But Lupinski has trouble believing no one is living in the garage.
“Oh, yeah, she’s living in the garage,” Lupinski said. “I think she’s living there.
“If that was your daughter, wouldn’t you treat her well enough to live in the house? Is that the way you treat your kids?”
Hardin admits she’s fallen asleep out there, and was out there when the police came on July 5.
“I’ve got the police cam video, and she admitted, and he did, too, that he was letting somebody live in the garage. He didn’t say it was his daughter. He said he was letting this lady live in the garage.”
And Lupinski’s emphatic that it’s against the law.
“If you look at the building code and property maintenance code, under a detached structure as a garage, it is not a habitable place to be able to live and sleep,” Lupinski said. “You can work in your garage and everything but there’s no sanitation, no water… no flushing toilets, and there’s most likely a lack of ventilation. You got to have electricity. You have to have heat. And you have to have running water, sanitation to make it habitable. And that garage doesn’t have that.”
It’s still simply a dispute between neighbors to him.
“That’s all it is,” Lupinski said. “This has been going on since the first of the year.”
