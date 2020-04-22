Dave & Darren Show back to morning radio on station 93.9

"It's the ultimate man-bites-dog story,'' said Levora, who will act as the 93.9 program director. "But I believe local radio is the key to radio making a comeback nationally. You've seen what happened with the conglomerates. Heck, our CEO lives in Blue Grass, Iowa.''

Levora said the chance for him and Pitra to build a program was inviting.

"Regional Media has given me the freedom to build Planet 93.9 on my own terms,'' he said. " Massive corporate radio turned 'alternative'' radio into its own version of Top 40, with tight playlists playing the same songs over and over again. Planet 93.9 will be unlike those cookie-cutter stations you’ll find in every other market in America. It will be unique to the Quad-Cities. I can’t begin to explain how excited I am to share Planet 93.9 with the Quad-Cities. Especially these days, when listening to the radio is one of the few things we can still do together as a large group.''

Ford is happy to have the two radio veterans on board in hopes of winning the battle of local morning drive.

​"Our team is so excited to welcome back Dave and Darren in the Quad-Cities,'' Ford said. "Our personal relationship goes back a long time as I still attribute my Quad-City business success directly to the marketing we did together.''