Dave & Darren Show back to morning radio on station 93.9

When Regional Media President and CEO Flectcher Ford asked Dave Levora to have coffee recently, Levora agreed and promised to listen to Ford's pitch.
That's it, listen. Nothing more. He was having fun with the local TV show "Brewed'' and no longer wanted, or needed, radio in his life.
"After what happened in January, I was done with radio,'' Levora, a longtime local radio disc jockey who was part of iHeart radio's cost-cutting measures early this year, losing his job as the WOC-AM 1420 Talkradio morning host. "So I listened. I respected Fletcher too much not to listen.''
Apparently Ford said all the right things.
Thursday, the popular Dave & Darren Show returns to the airwaves on station Planet 93.9-FM, starring Levora and his longtime radio pal, Darren Pitra. The two held radio court together from 2004 to 2014 on stations Planet 93.5 and 97-Rock. The two also shared the Nacho Radio Podcast since 2014.
Dave & Darren will be on from 5:30 to 10 a.m., replacing previous Jack FM format with a format described as "Quad Cities Real Alternative.''
Regional Media put together a state-of-the art broadcast facility for Levora and Pitra. Elements of the Planet 93.9 programming lineup will be streamed online in high definition video and be available on a variety of platforms, including dish communities, Youtube, and Regional Media podcasts.
"It's the ultimate man-bites-dog story,'' said Levora, who will act as the 93.9 program director. "But I believe local radio is the key to radio making a comeback nationally. You've seen what happened with the conglomerates. Heck, our CEO lives in Blue Grass, Iowa.''
Levora said the chance for him and Pitra to build a program was inviting.
"Regional Media has given me the freedom to build Planet 93.9 on my own terms,'' he said. " Massive corporate radio turned 'alternative'' radio into its own version of Top 40, with tight playlists playing the same songs over and over again. Planet 93.9 will be unlike those cookie-cutter stations you’ll find in every other market in America. It will be unique to the Quad-Cities. I can’t begin to explain how excited I am to share Planet 93.9 with the Quad-Cities. Especially these days, when listening to the radio is one of the few things we can still do together as a large group.''
Ford is happy to have the two radio veterans on board in hopes of winning the battle of local morning drive.
"Our team is so excited to welcome back Dave and Darren in the Quad-Cities,'' Ford said. "Our personal relationship goes back a long time as I still attribute my Quad-City business success directly to the marketing we did together.''
Having his longtime pal Pitra on board, is a huge get for Levora.
"Great that he decided it was the thing for him,'' Levora said of Pitra. "So good at what he does and the perfect guy to work with. He is dedicated to making this go, and this should a pretty fun ride.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
