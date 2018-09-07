Facing public pressure and criticism, Davenport city leaders have abandoned a contentious proposal to change the civil rights commission by giving some of its authority to elected officials.
When it was introduced in late July, the proposal drew swift condemnation from the commission, a seven-member panel of residents who oversee the city's civil rights office. Impassioned pleas to the reject the idea were offered by residents, commissioners, civil rights office employees and community leaders when the matter reached the City Hall chamber.
In a written statement, Mayor Frank Klipsch said Friday that “there are important matters for (elected officials) to consider without this item creating conflict.”
“With this matter behind us, I look forward to strengthening relationships and improving communication with those selected to govern the Civil Rights Commission,” the mayor wrote. “Their work has been and always will be vital to the long-term success of Davenport.”
Commissioners are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by city council. They serve two-year terms and oversee the city's civil rights office, which investigates local complaints of city, state and federal law violations.
Under the proposal, management and budget decisions overseen by commissioners would have instead been handled by a three-member panel of aldermen. The proposal also outlined a path for the city to hire outside help to process complaints and investigations, tasks currently done in-house by employees on the city payroll.
Proponents said the concept carried several advantages, including more freedom for commissioners to review complaints and a greater level of accountability for civil rights office staff. But opponents argued the move was a power grab, saying the changes would hinder the commission’s ability to help area residents.
Last month, aldermen voted 8-2 to suspend hearings on the proposed rule-change, saying more time should be spent discussing the idea with commissioners behind closed doors. The matter was scheduled to be discussed again this month, until the mayor issued the statement Friday.
Michael Meloy, a Bettendorf attorney who is representing the commission, said he wished to speak with his client before responding to the mayor’s announcement.